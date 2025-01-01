CSS border-block-start-width A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

The border-block-start-width property in CSS sets the width of the logical block-start border of an element. This property adapts to the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, making it useful for responsive design. It corresponds to the border-top-width , border-right-width , border-bottom-width , or border-left-width property, depending on the text orientation and direction.

Baseline Widely Available

The border-block-start-width property has been widely supported since September 2021. For detailed compatibility information, refer to the Browser Compatibility section.

Description

The border-block-start-width CSS property sets the width of the logical block-start border of an element. This border corresponds to the top, right, bottom, or left border, depending on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation. This property helps create visually appealing and responsive designs, adapting to different layouts and text directions.

Syntax

/* <'border-width'> values */ border-block-start-width: 5px; border-block-start-width: thick; /* Global values */ border-block-start-width: inherit; border-block-start-width: initial; border-block-start-width: revert; border-block-start-width: revert-layer; border-block-start-width: unset;

Explanation

<border-width> values : Specify the border width using lengths (e.g., 5px ) or keywords like thin , medium , and thick .

: Specify the border width using lengths (e.g., ) or keywords like , , and . Global values: Include inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

Values

The border-block-start-width property accepts values that define the width of the logical block-start border.

<border-width>

Length values : Specify the border width using units like pixels ( px ), ems ( em ), or percentages ( % ). border-block-start-width: 5px; border-block-start-width: 2em; border-block-start-width: 10%;

: Specify the border width using units like pixels ( ), ems ( ), or percentages ( ). Predefined keywords: thin , medium , thick . border-block-start-width: thin; border-block-start-width: medium; border-block-start-width: thick;

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element. border-block-start-width: inherit;

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Resets the property to its initial value ( medium ). border-block-start-width: initial;

: Resets the property to its initial value ( ). revert : Resets the property to the user agent’s default value. border-block-start-width: revert;

: Resets the property to the user agent’s default value. revert-layer : Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet or the user stylesheet. border-block-start-width: revert-layer;

: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet or the user stylesheet. unset : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not. border-block-start-width: unset;

Formal Definition

Property Value Initial value medium Applies to All elements Inherited No Percentages Refers to the logical width of the containing block Computed value Absolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden Animation type By computed value type

Formal Syntax

border-block-start-width = <line-width> <line-width> = <length> | thin | medium | thick

Explanation

<line-width> : Defines the border width using a length value or keywords.

: Defines the border width using a length value or keywords. <length> : Represents a length value (e.g., 5px , 2em , 10% ).

: Represents a length value (e.g., , , ). thin : Sets the border width to thin.

: Sets the border width to thin. medium : Sets the border width to medium (default).

: Sets the border width to medium (default). thick : Sets the border width to thick.

Examples

Basic Usage

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | border-block-start-width Property</ title > < style > div { border : 2 px solid black ; border-block-start-width : 5 px ; background-color : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div >Hello, World!</ div > </ body > </ html >

Using Predefined Keywords

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | border-block-start-width Property</ title > < style > .thin { border : 2 px solid black ; border-block-start-width : thin ; background-color : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; } .medium { border : 2 px solid black ; border-block-start-width : medium ; background-color : lightgreen ; padding : 10 px ; } .thick { border : 2 px solid black ; border-block-start-width : thick ; background-color : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " thin " >Thin Border</ div > < div class = " medium " >Medium Border</ div > < div class = " thick " >Thick Border</ div > </ body > </ html >

Vertical Text with border-block-start-width

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | border-block-start-width Property</ title > < style > div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 1 px solid blue ; border-block-start-width : 5 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Specifications

The border-block-start-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification.

Key Specification

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1: Includes detailed information about the border-block-start-width property. Refer to the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 document for comprehensive details.

Browser Compatibility

The border-block-start-width property is widely supported across modern web browsers.

Supported Browsers

Chrome : Supported since version 69.

: Supported since version 69. Firefox : Supported since version 41.

: Supported since version 41. Opera : Supported since version 56.

: Supported since version 56. Edge : Supported since version 79.

: Supported since version 79. Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

Browser Compatibility Data Tables

For detailed compatibility information, refer to resources like MDN Web Docs and Can I Use.

Tips for Ensuring Compatibility

Check for Feature Support: Use tools like Can I Use to check for the support of the border-block-start-width property in different browsers. Fallback Styles: Implement fallback styles to ensure functionality in unsupported browsers. Test Across Browsers: Always test your web design across multiple browsers and versions.

See Also

Related CSS Properties

border-block-end-width : Defines the width of the logical block-end border.

: Defines the width of the logical block-end border. border-inline-start-width : Defines the width of the logical inline-start border.

: Defines the width of the logical inline-start border. border-inline-end-width : Defines the width of the logical inline-end border.

Related Specifications

CSS Logical Properties and Values: Overview of CSS logical properties and values.

Related Physical Border Properties

border-top-width : Defines the width of the top border.

: Defines the width of the top border. border-right-width : Defines the width of the right border.

: Defines the width of the right border. border-bottom-width : Defines the width of the bottom border.

: Defines the width of the bottom border. border-left-width : Defines the width of the left border.

Related Writing Mode Properties

writing-mode : Defines the writing mode of an element.

: Defines the writing mode of an element. direction : Defines the text direction of an element.

: Defines the text direction of an element. text-orientation : Defines the orientation of text within an element.

Additional Resources