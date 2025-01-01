- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS border-block-end-width Flexible Border Control
Use lengths (e.g., 5px) or keywords (thin, medium, thick) to control border widths.
Formal Definition
The
border-block-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical block-end border of an element. Here are its key aspects:
- Initial Value:
medium
- Applies To: All elements
- Inherited: No
- Percentages: Relative to the logical-width of the containing block
- Computed Value: Absolute length;
0if the border style is
noneor
hidden
- Animation Type: By computed value type
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for
border-block-end-width is:
In this syntax:
<line-width>can be specified using:
- A length value (e.g.,
5pxor
2em).
- Predefined keywords:
thin,
medium, or
thick.
- A length value (e.g.,
Values
<'border-width'>: Defines the width using lengths (e.g.,
5px) or keywords (e.g.,
thick).
- Global values: Control inheritance and default behavior:
inherit: Inherits from the parent element.
initial: Sets to the initial value.
revert: Rolls back to the user-agent stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Rolls back to the value of the next outer CSS layer.
unset: Resets to its natural value, behaving like
inheritif inherited, or
initialif not.
-
Examples
Basic Usage
HTML
CSS
Description
Sets the logical block-end border to
5px.
Vertical Text
HTML
CSS
Description
Sets the logical block-end border to
5px for vertical text.
Different Border Widths
HTML
CSS
Description Sets different logical block-end border widths for two paragraphs.
Specifications
The
border-block-end-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This ensures it is well-documented and standardized.
Related Properties
border-block-start-width: Defines the logical block-start border width.
border-inline-start-width: Defines the logical inline-start border width.
border-inline-end-width: Defines the logical inline-end border width.
Supported Browsers
The
border-block-end-width property is supported in:
- Chrome: Version 69 and later
- Firefox: Version 41 and later
- Opera: Version 56 and later
- Edge: Version 79 and later
- Safari: Version 12.1 and later
See Also
For more information, check out:
- CSS Logical Properties and Values
- Physical Border Properties:
- Related Properties:
- Text and Writing Properties:
These resources will help you understand how to use logical properties effectively in your web projects.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.