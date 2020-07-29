CSS background-position-x Precise Control Over Background Images

CSS background-position-x Property

The background-position-x property in CSS allows you to control the horizontal position of a background image. This property is crucial for achieving precise and visually appealing designs. This guide covers the formal syntax, examples, and browser compatibility of the background-position-x property.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the background-position-x property ensures precise and consistent usage. It allows for various values, including keywords, lengths, and percentages, to control horizontal positioning.

Syntax Definition

background-position-x = [ center | [ left | right | x-start | x-end ] <length-percentage>? ]# <length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Explanation of Formal Syntax:

center : Centers the background image horizontally.

: Centers the background image horizontally. left , right , x-start , x-end : Aligns the background image relative to the specified edges. left aligns to the left edge. right aligns to the right edge. x-start and x-end are similar to left and right , respectively.

, , , : Aligns the background image relative to the specified edges. <length-percentage> : Defines an offset from the specified edge using length units or percentages. <length> : Units like pixels ( px ), centimeters ( cm ), or em. <percentage> : Percentage of the width of the background positioning area.

: Defines an offset from the specified edge using length units or percentages.

Global Values:

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its default ( 0% ).

: Sets the value to its default ( ). revert : Resets the value to the user-agent default.

: Resets the value to the user-agent default. revert-layer : Resets the value to the previous layer’s value.

: Resets the value to the previous layer’s value. unset : Resets the property to its natural value.

Examples

Basic Example

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : seagreen ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : center ; background-position-y : bottom ; }

Result

In this example, the background image is centered horizontally ( background-position-x: center ) and positioned at the bottom vertically ( background-position-y: bottom ).

Side-relative Values

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : seagreen ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : right 20 px ; background-position-y : bottom 10 px ; }

Result

The background image is offset 20 pixels from the right edge horizontally ( background-position-x: right 20px ) and 10 pixels from the bottom edge vertically ( background-position-y: bottom 10px ).

Additional Examples

HTML

< div class = " example1 " ></ div > < div class = " example2 " ></ div >

CSS

.example1 { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : lightblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : left 50 px ; background-position-y : top 30 px ; } .example2 { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : lightcoral ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : right 10 % ; background-position-y : bottom 20 % ; }

Result

Example 1 : The background image is offset 50 pixels from the left edge horizontally ( background-position-x: left 50px ) and 30 pixels from the top edge vertically ( background-position-y: top 30px ).

: The background image is offset 50 pixels from the left edge horizontally ( ) and 30 pixels from the top edge vertically ( ). Example 2: The background image is offset 10% from the right edge horizontally ( background-position-x: right 10% ) and 20% from the bottom edge vertically ( background-position-y: bottom 20% ).

Multiple Background Images

HTML

< div ></ div >

CSS

div { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : lightgray ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ), url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat , no-repeat ; background-position-x : left , right ; background-position-y : top , bottom ; }

Result

In this example, the first background image is positioned at the left top, and the second background image is positioned at the right bottom.

Specifications

The background-position-x property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 specification.

Key Specification Details:

Module : CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4

: CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 Section : background-position-longhands

: Purpose: Defines the longhand properties for background positioning, including background-position-x .

Specification Link:

Browser Compatibility

The background-position-x property is well-supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that web developers can use this property to control the horizontal positioning of background images confidently.

Compatibility Table

Browser Version Google Chrome 1 Microsoft Edge 12 Mozilla Firefox 49 Opera 15 Safari 1

Notes on Compatibility

Google Chrome: Full support from version 1 onwards. Microsoft Edge: Full support from version 12 onwards. Mozilla Firefox: Full support from version 49 onwards. Opera: Full support from version 15 onwards. Safari: Full support from version 1 onwards.

Best Practices for Ensuring Compatibility

Testing : Always test your web design across different browsers and versions to ensure consistent behavior.

: Always test your web design across different browsers and versions to ensure consistent behavior. Fallbacks : Use CSS fallbacks and progressive enhancement techniques to ensure that older browsers still display your web pages correctly, even if they do not fully support the background-position-x property.

: Use CSS fallbacks and progressive enhancement techniques to ensure that older browsers still display your web pages correctly, even if they do not fully support the property. Polyfills: Consider using polyfills or JavaScript libraries to provide support for the background-position-x property in older browsers, if necessary.

Example of Browser Compatibility Consideration

HTML

< div class = " compatible-example " ></ div >

CSS

.compatible-example { width : 300 px ; height : 300 px ; background-color : skyblue ; background-image : url ( ' https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png ' ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position-x : center ; background-position-y : bottom ; }

Result

In this example, the background image is centered horizontally ( background-position-x: center ) and positioned at the bottom vertically ( background-position-y: bottom ). This design should work consistently across all modern browsers that support the background-position-x property.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the background-position-x property, you might find the following related topics and properties useful:

Additional Resources

CSS-Tricks : A popular web development blog with numerous articles and tutorials on CSS, including advanced techniques for background positioning. CSS-Tricks - Background Position

: A popular web development blog with numerous articles and tutorials on CSS, including advanced techniques for background positioning. W3Schools : An educational website offering free coding tutorials and references, including detailed explanations and examples of CSS properties. W3Schools - CSS Background Position

: An educational website offering free coding tutorials and references, including detailed explanations and examples of CSS properties.

Community and Support

Stack Overflow : A Q&A platform where you can ask questions, share knowledge, and find solutions related to CSS and web development. Stack Overflow - CSS

: A Q&A platform where you can ask questions, share knowledge, and find solutions related to CSS and web development. MDN Web Docs Community : A community-driven platform where you can contribute to documentation, ask questions, and share your knowledge. MDN Web Docs Contribution Guidelines

: A community-driven platform where you can contribute to documentation, ask questions, and share your knowledge.

Conclusion

Exploring these related topics and resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS background positioning and enable you to create more sophisticated and visually appealing web designs. By leveraging the background-position-x property along with other CSS properties and techniques, you can achieve precise control over the positioning of background images, enhancing the overall user experience of your web pages.

Key Points:

Purpose : Sets the horizontal position of a background image.

: Sets the horizontal position of a background image. Relative Positioning : The position is relative to the background position layer set by background-origin .

: The position is relative to the background position layer set by . Overrides: The value of this property can be overridden by any subsequent declaration of the background or background-position shorthand properties.

Importance in Web Development:

Precision : Allows for precise control over the horizontal placement of background images.

: Allows for precise control over the horizontal placement of background images. Flexibility : Supports various values including keywords ( left , center , right ), percentages, and lengths.

: Supports various values including keywords ( , , ), percentages, and lengths. Compatibility: Ensures compatibility with modern web design practices and enhances the overall user experience.