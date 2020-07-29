Tillitsdone
CSS background-position-x Precise Control Over Background Images

The `css background-position-x` property sets the horizontal position of a background image.

It offers flexibility with keywords (`left`, `center`, `right`), percentages, and lengths.

This property is crucial for web design, enabling precise control and enhancing user experience.
CSS background-position-x Property

The background-position-x property in CSS allows you to control the horizontal position of a background image. This property is crucial for achieving precise and visually appealing designs. This guide covers the formal syntax, examples, and browser compatibility of the background-position-x property.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the background-position-x property ensures precise and consistent usage. It allows for various values, including keywords, lengths, and percentages, to control horizontal positioning.

Syntax Definition

background-position-x =
  [ center | [ left | right | x-start | x-end ] <length-percentage>? ]#


<length-percentage> =
  <length> | <percentage>

Explanation of Formal Syntax:

  • center: Centers the background image horizontally.
  • left, right, x-start, x-end: Aligns the background image relative to the specified edges.
    • left aligns to the left edge.
    • right aligns to the right edge.
    • x-start and x-end are similar to left and right, respectively.
  • <length-percentage>: Defines an offset from the specified edge using length units or percentages.
    • <length>: Units like pixels (px), centimeters (cm), or em.
    • <percentage>: Percentage of the width of the background positioning area.

Global Values:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (0%).
  • revert: Resets the value to the user-agent default.
  • revert-layer: Resets the value to the previous layer’s value.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Examples

Basic Example

HTML

<div></div>

CSS

div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: seagreen;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: center;
  background-position-y: bottom;
}

Result

In this example, the background image is centered horizontally (background-position-x: center) and positioned at the bottom vertically (background-position-y: bottom).

Side-relative Values

HTML

<div></div>

CSS

div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: seagreen;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: right 20px;
  background-position-y: bottom 10px;
}

Result

The background image is offset 20 pixels from the right edge horizontally (background-position-x: right 20px) and 10 pixels from the bottom edge vertically (background-position-y: bottom 10px).

Additional Examples

HTML

<div class="example1"></div>
<div class="example2"></div>

CSS

.example1 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: lightblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: left 50px;
  background-position-y: top 30px;
}


.example2 {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: lightcoral;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: right 10%;
  background-position-y: bottom 20%;
}

Result

  • Example 1: The background image is offset 50 pixels from the left edge horizontally (background-position-x: left 50px) and 30 pixels from the top edge vertically (background-position-y: top 30px).
  • Example 2: The background image is offset 10% from the right edge horizontally (background-position-x: right 10%) and 20% from the bottom edge vertically (background-position-y: bottom 20%).

Multiple Background Images

HTML

<div></div>

CSS

div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: lightgray;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png'),
                    url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat, no-repeat;
  background-position-x: left, right;
  background-position-y: top, bottom;
}

Result

In this example, the first background image is positioned at the left top, and the second background image is positioned at the right bottom.

Specifications

The background-position-x property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4 specification.

Key Specification Details:

  • Module: CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 4
  • Section: background-position-longhands
  • Purpose: Defines the longhand properties for background positioning, including background-position-x.

Browser Compatibility

The background-position-x property is well-supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that web developers can use this property to control the horizontal positioning of background images confidently.

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome1
Microsoft Edge12
Mozilla Firefox49
Opera15
Safari1

Notes on Compatibility

  1. Google Chrome:
    • Full support from version 1 onwards.
  2. Microsoft Edge:
    • Full support from version 12 onwards.
  3. Mozilla Firefox:
    • Full support from version 49 onwards.
  4. Opera:
    • Full support from version 15 onwards.
  5. Safari:
    • Full support from version 1 onwards.

Best Practices for Ensuring Compatibility

  • Testing: Always test your web design across different browsers and versions to ensure consistent behavior.
  • Fallbacks: Use CSS fallbacks and progressive enhancement techniques to ensure that older browsers still display your web pages correctly, even if they do not fully support the background-position-x property.
  • Polyfills: Consider using polyfills or JavaScript libraries to provide support for the background-position-x property in older browsers, if necessary.

Example of Browser Compatibility Consideration

HTML

<div class="compatible-example"></div>

CSS

.compatible-example {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background-color: skyblue;
  background-image: url('https://mdn.dev/archives/media/attachments/2020/07/29/17350/3b4892b7e820122ac6dd7678891d4507/firefox.png');
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position-x: center;
  background-position-y: bottom;
}

Result

In this example, the background image is centered horizontally (background-position-x: center) and positioned at the bottom vertically (background-position-y: bottom). This design should work consistently across all modern browsers that support the background-position-x property.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the background-position-x property, you might find the following related topics and properties useful:

  1. background-position:
  2. background-position-y:
  3. Using Multiple Backgrounds:
  4. CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module:
  5. CSS Positioning:

Additional Resources

  • CSS-Tricks: A popular web development blog with numerous articles and tutorials on CSS, including advanced techniques for background positioning.
  • W3Schools: An educational website offering free coding tutorials and references, including detailed explanations and examples of CSS properties.

Community and Support

  • Stack Overflow: A Q&A platform where you can ask questions, share knowledge, and find solutions related to CSS and web development.
  • MDN Web Docs Community: A community-driven platform where you can contribute to documentation, ask questions, and share your knowledge.

Conclusion

Exploring these related topics and resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS background positioning and enable you to create more sophisticated and visually appealing web designs. By leveraging the background-position-x property along with other CSS properties and techniques, you can achieve precise control over the positioning of background images, enhancing the overall user experience of your web pages.

Key Points:

  • Purpose: Sets the horizontal position of a background image.
  • Relative Positioning: The position is relative to the background position layer set by background-origin.
  • Overrides: The value of this property can be overridden by any subsequent declaration of the background or background-position shorthand properties.

Importance in Web Development:

  • Precision: Allows for precise control over the horizontal placement of background images.
  • Flexibility: Supports various values including keywords (left, center, right), percentages, and lengths.
  • Compatibility: Ensures compatibility with modern web design practices and enhances the overall user experience.

By understanding and utilizing the background-position-x property, web developers can create more engaging and visually appealing web designs, ensuring that background images are positioned exactly where they are needed for optimal user experience.

