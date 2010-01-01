CSS background-origin Control Background Positioning

Introduction

The background-origin property in CSS gives you control over where a background image starts within an element. It’s great for precise layouts, especially when dealing with borders and padding.

This property can be set to border-box , padding-box , or content-box , each starting the background image from a different part of the element’s box model. Understanding background-origin can greatly enhance your web design skills.

Specification

The background-origin property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. You can find the official specification here.

Syntax

The syntax for background-origin is simple:

background-origin: <visual-box>;

Values

The background-origin property accepts the following values:

border-box : Starts the background from the outer edge of the border.

padding-box : Starts the background from the edge of the padding (default value).

content-box : Starts the background from the edge of the content area.

Example Syntax

Here’s how to use background-origin :

background-origin: border-box; background-origin: padding-box; background-origin: content-box;

Explanation

Keyword Values : border-box : Starts from the outer edge of the border. padding-box : Starts from the edge of the padding. content-box : Starts from the edge of the content area.

Global Values : inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Resets to the default value. revert : Reverts to the user agent’s default. revert-layer : Reverts to the default value for the current cascade layer. unset : Resets to inherited value if inheritable, otherwise to initial value.



Formal Definition

The background-origin property sets the origin point of the background image relative to different parts of an element’s box model.

Initial Value

Initial Value: padding-box

Applies To

All elements, including ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.

Inherited

No, the background-origin property is not inherited.

Computed Value

The computed value is as specified.

Animation Type

The animation type is a repeatable list.

Formal Syntax

background-origin = <visual-box># <visual-box> = content-box | padding-box | border-box

Examples

Here are some examples to illustrate how background-origin works:

Using content-box

.example { border : 10 px double ; padding : 10 px ; background : url ( " image.jpg " ); background-position : center left ; background-origin : content-box ; }

Using border-box

#example2 { border : 4 px solid black ; padding : 10 px ; background : url ( " image.gif " ); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-origin : border-box ; }

Using Multiple Background Images

div { background-image : url ( " logo.jpg " ), url ( " mainback.png " ); background-position : top right , 0 px 0 px ; background-origin : content-box , padding-box ; }

Using Two Gradients

.box { margin : 10 px 0 ; color : #fff ; background : linear-gradient ( 90 deg , rgb ( 131 58 180 / 100 % ) 0 % , rgb ( 253 29 29 / 60 % ) 60 % , rgb ( 252 176 69 / 100 % ) 100 % ), radial-gradient ( circle , rgb ( 255 255 255 / 100 % ) 0 % , rgb ( 0 0 0 / 100 % ) 28 % ); border : 20 px dashed black ; padding : 20 px ; width : 400 px ; background-origin : padding-box , content-box ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; }

< div class = " box " >Hello!</ div >

Summary

These examples show how to use background-origin to control the starting point of background images. Understanding and applying these values can help you achieve precise control over your web designs.

Browser Compatibility

The background-origin property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring your background designs are consistent and reliable. Here is an overview of browser compatibility:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 4.0 (January 2010).

: Supported since version 4.0 (January 2010). Firefox : Supported since version 4.0 (March 2011).

: Supported since version 4.0 (March 2011). Internet Explorer/Edge : Supported since version 9.0 (March 2011).

: Supported since version 9.0 (March 2011). Opera : Supported since version 10.5 (March 2010).

: Supported since version 10.5 (March 2010). Safari: Supported since version 3.0 (June 2007).

FAQs

What is the background-origin property in CSS?

The background-origin property in CSS specifies the positioning area of a background image. It defines whether the background positioning should start from the border, padding, or content box.

How does background-origin differ from background-clip ?

While background-clip controls how far the background image or color extends within an element, background-origin controls where the background image starts. For example, if set to padding-box , the background image starts from inside the padding area.

When should I use background-origin ?

You should use background-origin when you need to control the precise starting point of a background image, especially in layouts with complex borders or padding.

What are common values for background-origin ?

Common values include:

border-box : The background image starts from the outer edge of the border.

: The background image starts from the outer edge of the border. padding-box : The background image starts from inside the padding (default).

: The background image starts from inside the padding (default). content-box : The background image starts from the content area only.

Why is my background-origin setting not working?

Common issues include incorrect layering or other conflicting background properties, like background-clip . Ensure the element has defined padding, borders, and a background image for the property to take effect.

Common Issues and Troubleshooting

Issue 1: Background Image Not Positioned Correctly

Check Syntax : Ensure you are using the correct syntax.

: Ensure you are using the correct syntax. Check Other Background Properties: Ensure that other background properties, such as background-position and background-clip , are not conflicting with background-origin .

Issue 2: Background Image Not Visible

Check Image Path : Ensure that the path to the background image is correct.

: Ensure that the path to the background image is correct. Check Visibility: Make sure the element has sufficient width and height to display the background image.

Issue 3: Background Image Stretched or Distorted

Background Size : Use the background-size property to control the size of the background image.

: Use the property to control the size of the background image. Aspect Ratio: Ensure the aspect ratio of the background image matches the element’s dimensions to avoid distortion.

Issue 4: Background Image Not Repeating

Set Repeat Property: Use the background-repeat property to control the repetition of the background image.

Issue 5: Background Image Positioned Outside the Element

Box Model : Ensure that the background-origin property is set correctly relative to the element’s box model.

: Ensure that the property is set correctly relative to the element’s box model. Overflow: Check if the element has overflow properties that might be affecting the background image’s visibility.

Additional Resources

By understanding and addressing these common issues, you can effectively utilize the background-origin property to create visually appealing and well-structured web designs.

