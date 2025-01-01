- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Background-Blend-Mode Enhance Web Design
This property allows you to blend background images and colors using various options like multiply, screen, overlay, and more.
Enhance your web design with these versatile blending modes.
Introduction
The
background-blend-mode CSS property is a handy tool for web design. It defines how an element’s background images blend with each other and with the background color. This can create cool visual effects like darkening, lightening, or adding color overlays, making your website look awesome.
Blending modes are specified in the same order as the
background-image property. If the number of blending modes and background images don’t match, the blending modes will be repeated or truncated. This gives you flexibility to experiment with different combinations.
Let’s dive into the
background-blend-mode property, including its syntax, values, examples, and browser compatibility. We’ll also answer some common questions to help you use this property effectively in your web projects.
Specification
The
background-blend-mode property is defined in the Compositing and Blending Level 2 specification. This specification explains how background images and colors blend together, providing a standardized way to control the blending of multiple background layers.
Syntax
The
background-blend-mode property allows you to specify how background images and colors blend together. Here’s a basic example:
Explanation of Syntax
- One value: Applies a single blending mode to all background images and colors.
- Multiple values: Specifies different blending modes for each background image.
- Global values: Controls how the property is applied using standard CSS conventions.
Usage in CSS
Make sure the number of blending modes matches the number of background images. If there’s a mismatch, the blending modes will be repeated or truncated.
Here’s a simple example:
In this example,
image1.png uses the
screen mode, and
image2.png uses the
multiply mode.
Values
The
background-blend-mode property can take various values (
<blend-mode>) to create different visual effects. Here are the possible values:
normal: No special blending effect.
multiply: Darkens the images.
screen: Lightens the images.
overlay: Combines
multiplyand
screen.
darken: Selects the darker pixel.
lighten: Selects the lighter pixel.
color-dodge: Brightens the image.
saturation: Preserves the saturation of the background image.
color: Preserves the hue and saturation of the background image.
luminosity: Preserves the luminosity of the background image.
difference: Subtracts the darker color from the lighter one.
exclusion: Similar to
differencebut less intense.
hard-light: Intense version of
overlay.
soft-light: Subtle version of
overlay.
hue: Preserves the hue of the background image.
Examples of Usage
Here are some examples to illustrate how these values can be used in CSS:
Formal Definition
The
background-blend-mode property is defined with specific initial values, applicability, inheritance, computed values, and animation type. Understanding these aspects helps ensure consistent use across different browsers and devices.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
normal
- The default blending mode is
normal, with no special blending effect.
- The default blending mode is
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements, graphics elements, and graphics referencing elements. It also applies to
::first-letterand
::first-linepseudo-elements.
- This property can be used on various elements, making it versatile for different web design scenarios.
Inherited
- Inherited: No
- The
background-blend-modeproperty is not inherited from parent elements.
- The
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
- The computed value is the value specified in the CSS.
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Not animatable
- The
background-blend-modeproperty cannot be animated.
- The
Formal Syntax
[<mix-blend-mode>]#: The property can take one or more
mix-blend-modevalues, separated by commas. Each value corresponds to a background image or color layer.
Example of Formal Syntax
Practical Application
Understanding the formal definition of the
background-blend-mode property is crucial for effective use in web design. By knowing the initial values, applicability, inheritance, computed values, and animation type, developers can ensure consistency with the latest standards and best practices.
This property is great for creating visually appealing and dynamic backgrounds that enhance the overall user experience on a website. By experimenting with different blending modes, developers can achieve unique and engaging visual effects.
Examples
Here are practical examples of how the
background-blend-mode property can be used to create cool backgrounds.
Basic Example
This example shows how to use the
background-blend-mode property with two background images and the
screen blending mode:
In this example, both
image1.png and
image2.png will be blended together using the
screen blending mode, which tends to produce a lighter effect.
Try Out Different Blend Modes
Here’s an interactive example where you can try out different blending modes using a dropdown menu:
In this example, the background images will change their blending mode based on the selected option from the dropdown menu. This allows you to see the effect of different blending modes in real-time.
Normal Blending Mode
Description: The
normal blending mode is the default setting. It shows the background images and colors as they are, with no special effects.
Usage: Use
normal when you want to display backgrounds without any blending, like a baseline or fallback option.
Example:
Multiply Blending Mode
Description: The
multiply mode makes the background images and colors darker by multiplying their values.
Usage: Use
multiply to create richer, more dramatic backgrounds by adding depth and contrast.
Example:
Screen Blending Mode
Description: The
screen mode makes the background brighter by inverting and multiplying colors, then inverting again.
Usage: Use
screen to create lighter, more vibrant backgrounds, perfect for highlighting elements.
Example:
Darken Blending Mode
Description: The
darken mode keeps the darker pixels between the background images and colors.
Usage: Use
darken to emphasize the darker elements, creating a moody and dramatic effect.
Example:
Lighten Blending Mode
Description: The
lighten mode keeps the lighter pixels between the background images and colors.
Usage: Use
lighten to emphasize the lighter elements, creating a bright and vibrant effect.
Example:
Color-Dodge Blending Mode
Description: The
color-dodge mode brightens the image by dividing the background color by the inverse of the background image.
Usage: Use
color-dodge to add brightness and vibrancy to background layers, making them stand out more prominently.
Example:
Saturation Blending Mode
Description: The
saturation mode preserves the saturation of the background image while mixing the hue and luminosity of the background color.
Usage: Use
saturation to maintain the color intensity of the background image while blending it with other colors, creating a unique and visually appealing effect.
Example:
Difference Blending Mode
Description: The
difference mode subtracts the darker color from the lighter one, resulting in high contrast and making the background stand out.
Usage: Use
difference to create unique and dramatic effects by emphasizing differences between background layers. It’s great for artistic designs that need contrast and depth.
Example:
Luminosity Blending Mode
Description: The
luminosity mode preserves the luminosity of the background image while mixing the hue and saturation of the background color.
Usage: Use
luminosity to maintain the brightness of the background image while blending it with other colors, creating a sense of depth and richness.
Example:
Overlay Blending Mode
Description: The
overlay mode combines the
multiply and
screen modes. If the background color is lighter than 50% gray, it applies the
screen effect; if it’s darker, it applies the
multiply effect.
Usage: Use
overlay to enhance contrast and depth by blending the background images and colors, creating a visually striking and impactful effect.
Example:
Exclusion Blending Mode
Description: The
exclusion mode subtracts the darker color from the lighter one, but with a softer effect compared to the
difference mode. This creates a unique and dramatic look by highlighting the differences between the background layers, making them stand out more prominently but gently.
Usage: This mode is great for creating unique and dramatic effects with a softer touch. It
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.