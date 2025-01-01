Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Background-Blend-Mode Enhance Web Design

Discover the power of CSS background-blend-mode for creating dynamic visual effects.

This property allows you to blend background images and colors using various options like multiply, screen, overlay, and more.

Enhance your web design with these versatile blending modes.
thumbnail

Introduction

The background-blend-mode CSS property is a handy tool for web design. It defines how an element’s background images blend with each other and with the background color. This can create cool visual effects like darkening, lightening, or adding color overlays, making your website look awesome.

Blending modes are specified in the same order as the background-image property. If the number of blending modes and background images don’t match, the blending modes will be repeated or truncated. This gives you flexibility to experiment with different combinations.

Let’s dive into the background-blend-mode property, including its syntax, values, examples, and browser compatibility. We’ll also answer some common questions to help you use this property effectively in your web projects.

Specification

The background-blend-mode property is defined in the Compositing and Blending Level 2 specification. This specification explains how background images and colors blend together, providing a standardized way to control the blending of multiple background layers.

Syntax

The background-blend-mode property allows you to specify how background images and colors blend together. Here’s a basic example:

/* One value */
background-blend-mode: normal;


/* Two values, one per background */
background-blend-mode: darken, luminosity;


/* Global values */
background-blend-mode: inherit;
background-blend-mode: initial;
background-blend-mode: revert;
background-blend-mode: revert-layer;
background-blend-mode: unset;

Explanation of Syntax

  • One value: Applies a single blending mode to all background images and colors.
  • Multiple values: Specifies different blending modes for each background image.
  • Global values: Controls how the property is applied using standard CSS conventions.

Usage in CSS

Make sure the number of blending modes matches the number of background images. If there’s a mismatch, the blending modes will be repeated or truncated.

Here’s a simple example:

.item {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: url("image1.png"), url("image2.png");
  background-blend-mode: screen, multiply;
}

In this example, image1.png uses the screen mode, and image2.png uses the multiply mode.

Values

The background-blend-mode property can take various values (<blend-mode>) to create different visual effects. Here are the possible values:

  • normal: No special blending effect.
  • multiply: Darkens the images.
  • screen: Lightens the images.
  • overlay: Combines multiply and screen.
  • darken: Selects the darker pixel.
  • lighten: Selects the lighter pixel.
  • color-dodge: Brightens the image.
  • saturation: Preserves the saturation of the background image.
  • color: Preserves the hue and saturation of the background image.
  • luminosity: Preserves the luminosity of the background image.
  • difference: Subtracts the darker color from the lighter one.
  • exclusion: Similar to difference but less intense.
  • hard-light: Intense version of overlay.
  • soft-light: Subtle version of overlay.
  • hue: Preserves the hue of the background image.

Examples of Usage

Here are some examples to illustrate how these values can be used in CSS:

/* Example with normal blending mode */
.normal-blend {
  background-blend-mode: normal;
}


/* Example with multiply blending mode */
.multiply-blend {
  background-blend-mode: multiply;
}


/* Example with screen blending mode */
.screen-blend {
  background-blend-mode: screen;
}


/* Example with overlay blending mode */
.overlay-blend {
  background-blend-mode: overlay;
}


/* Example with darken blending mode */
.darken-blend {
  background-blend-mode: darken;
}


/* Example with lighten blending mode */
.lighten-blend {
  background-blend-mode: lighten;
}


/* Example with color-dodge blending mode */
.color-dodge-blend {
  background-blend-mode: color-dodge;
}


/* Example with saturation blending mode */
.saturation-blend {
  background-blend-mode: saturation;
}


/* Example with color blending mode */
.color-blend {
  background-blend-mode: color;
}


/* Example with luminosity blending mode */
.luminosity-blend {
  background-blend-mode: luminosity;
}


/* Example with difference blending mode */
.difference-blend {
  background-blend-mode: difference;
}


/* Example with exclusion blending mode */
.exclusion-blend {
  background-blend-mode: exclusion;
}


/* Example with hard-light blending mode */
.hard-light-blend {
  background-blend-mode: hard-light;
}


/* Example with soft-light blending mode */
.soft-light-blend {
  background-blend-mode: soft-light;
}


/* Example with hue blending mode */
.hue-blend {
  background-blend-mode: hue;
}

Formal Definition

The background-blend-mode property is defined with specific initial values, applicability, inheritance, computed values, and animation type. Understanding these aspects helps ensure consistent use across different browsers and devices.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: normal
    • The default blending mode is normal, with no special blending effect.

Applies To

  • Applies To: All elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements, graphics elements, and graphics referencing elements. It also applies to ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.
    • This property can be used on various elements, making it versatile for different web design scenarios.

Inherited

  • Inherited: No
    • The background-blend-mode property is not inherited from parent elements.

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: As specified
    • The computed value is the value specified in the CSS.

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Not animatable
    • The background-blend-mode property cannot be animated.

Formal Syntax

background-blend-mode = [<mix-blend-mode>]#
  • [<mix-blend-mode>]#: The property can take one or more mix-blend-mode values, separated by commas. Each value corresponds to a background image or color layer.

Example of Formal Syntax

/* One value */
background-blend-mode: normal;


/* Two values, one per background */
background-blend-mode: darken, luminosity;


/* Global values */
background-blend-mode: inherit;
background-blend-mode: initial;
background-blend-mode: revert;
background-blend-mode: revert-layer;
background-blend-mode: unset;

Practical Application

Understanding the formal definition of the background-blend-mode property is crucial for effective use in web design. By knowing the initial values, applicability, inheritance, computed values, and animation type, developers can ensure consistency with the latest standards and best practices.

This property is great for creating visually appealing and dynamic backgrounds that enhance the overall user experience on a website. By experimenting with different blending modes, developers can achieve unique and engaging visual effects.

Examples

Here are practical examples of how the background-blend-mode property can be used to create cool backgrounds.

Basic Example

This example shows how to use the background-blend-mode property with two background images and the screen blending mode:

.item {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: url("image1.png"), url("image2.png");
  background-blend-mode: screen;
}

In this example, both image1.png and image2.png will be blended together using the screen blending mode, which tends to produce a lighter effect.

Try Out Different Blend Modes

Here’s an interactive example where you can try out different blending modes using a dropdown menu:

<div id="div"></div>
<select id="select">
  <option>normal</option>
  <option>multiply</option>
  <option selected>screen</option>
  <option>overlay</option>
  <option>darken</option>
  <option>lighten</option>
  <option>color-dodge</option>
  <option>color-burn</option>
  <option>hard-light</option>
  <option>soft-light</option>
  <option>difference</option>
  <option>exclusion</option>
  <option>hue</option>
  <option>saturation</option>
  <option>color</option>
  <option>luminosity</option>
</select>
#div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: url("image1.png"), url("image2.png");
  background-blend-mode: screen;
}
document.getElementById("select").onchange = (event) => {
  document.getElementById("div").style.backgroundBlendMode =
    document.getElementById("select").selectedOptions[0].innerHTML;
};

In this example, the background images will change their blending mode based on the selected option from the dropdown menu. This allows you to see the effect of different blending modes in real-time.

Normal Blending Mode

Description: The normal blending mode is the default setting. It shows the background images and colors as they are, with no special effects.

Usage: Use normal when you want to display backgrounds without any blending, like a baseline or fallback option.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Normal Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: normal;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Multiply Blending Mode

Description: The multiply mode makes the background images and colors darker by multiplying their values.

Usage: Use multiply to create richer, more dramatic backgrounds by adding depth and contrast.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Multiply Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: multiply;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Screen Blending Mode

Description: The screen mode makes the background brighter by inverting and multiplying colors, then inverting again.

Usage: Use screen to create lighter, more vibrant backgrounds, perfect for highlighting elements.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Screen Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: screen;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Darken Blending Mode

Description: The darken mode keeps the darker pixels between the background images and colors.

Usage: Use darken to emphasize the darker elements, creating a moody and dramatic effect.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Darken Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: darken;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Lighten Blending Mode

Description: The lighten mode keeps the lighter pixels between the background images and colors.

Usage: Use lighten to emphasize the lighter elements, creating a bright and vibrant effect.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Lighten Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: lighten;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Color-Dodge Blending Mode

Description: The color-dodge mode brightens the image by dividing the background color by the inverse of the background image.

Usage: Use color-dodge to add brightness and vibrancy to background layers, making them stand out more prominently.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Color-Dodge Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: color-dodge;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Saturation Blending Mode

Description: The saturation mode preserves the saturation of the background image while mixing the hue and luminosity of the background color.

Usage: Use saturation to maintain the color intensity of the background image while blending it with other colors, creating a unique and visually appealing effect.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Saturation Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: saturation;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Difference Blending Mode

Description: The difference mode subtracts the darker color from the lighter one, resulting in high contrast and making the background stand out.

Usage: Use difference to create unique and dramatic effects by emphasizing differences between background layers. It’s great for artistic designs that need contrast and depth.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Difference Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: difference;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Luminosity Blending Mode

Description: The luminosity mode preserves the luminosity of the background image while mixing the hue and saturation of the background color.

Usage: Use luminosity to maintain the brightness of the background image while blending it with other colors, creating a sense of depth and richness.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Luminosity Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: luminosity;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Overlay Blending Mode

Description: The overlay mode combines the multiply and screen modes. If the background color is lighter than 50% gray, it applies the screen effect; if it’s darker, it applies the multiply effect.

Usage: Use overlay to enhance contrast and depth by blending the background images and colors, creating a visually striking and impactful effect.

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Overlay Blending Mode</title>
    <style>
        #myDIV {
            width: 400px;
            height: 299px;
            background-color: green;
            background-repeat: no-repeat;


            background-blend-mode: overlay;
            background-size: contain;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div id="myDIV"></div>
</body>
</html>

Exclusion Blending Mode

Description: The exclusion mode subtracts the darker color from the lighter one, but with a softer effect compared to the difference mode. This creates a unique and dramatic look by highlighting the differences between the background layers, making them stand out more prominently but gently.

Usage: This mode is great for creating unique and dramatic effects with a softer touch. It

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.