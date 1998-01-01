CSS Background-Attachment Enhance Web Design

Examples

Let’s dive into some practical examples to see how the background-attachment property can be used to enhance your web pages. These examples demonstrate the different values of background-attachment and their effects on the background image.

Example 1: Using background-attachment: scroll

In this example, the background-attachment property is set to scroll . The background image will move with the content as you scroll through the page.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >background-attachment: scroll</ title > < style > #example { background-image : url ( " starsolid.gif " ); background-attachment : scroll ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align:center " > < h1 >This is example text</ h1 > < h2 >background-attachment: scroll;</ h2 > < div id = " example " > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > This course is especially designed for Java apprentices who want to hone their skills in Java for coding interviews and competitive programming. No matter if you are a school student or college student, if you have the zeal of programming, this is the right time to start. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 2: Using background-attachment: fixed

In this example, the background-attachment property is set to fixed . The background image will remain fixed in place while the content scrolls over it.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >background-attachment: fixed</ title > < style > #example { background-image : url ( " starsolid.gif " ); background-attachment : fixed ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align:center " > < h1 >This is example text</ h1 > < h2 >background-attachment: fixed;</ h2 > < div id = " example " > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > This course is especially designed for Java apprentices who want to hone their skills in Java for coding interviews and competitive programming. No matter if you are a school student or college student, if you have the zeal of programming, this is the right time to start. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 3: Using background-attachment: local

In this example, the background-attachment property is set to local . The background image will scroll with the content inside the element’s container.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >background-attachment: local</ title > < style > #example { background-image : url ( " starsolid.gif " ); background-attachment : local ; background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align:center " > < h1 >This is example text</ h1 > < h2 >background-attachment: local;</ h2 > < div id = " example " > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > This course is especially designed for Java apprentices who want to hone their skills in Java for coding interviews and competitive programming. No matter if you are a school student or college student, if you have the zeal of programming, this is the right time to start. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example 4: Using Multiple Background Images

The background-attachment property also supports multiple background images. You can specify a different <attachment> for each background image, separated by commas. Each image is matched with the corresponding <attachment> type, from the first specified to the last.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Multiple Background Images</ title > < style > #example { background-image : url ( " starsolid.gif " ), url ( " startransparent.gif " ); background-attachment : fixed , scroll ; background-repeat : no-repeat , repeat-y ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align:center " > < h1 >This is example text</ h1 > < h2 >Multiple Background Images</ h2 > < div id = " example " > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > This course is especially designed for Java apprentices who want to hone their skills in Java for coding interviews and competitive programming. No matter if you are a school student or college student, if you have the zeal of programming, this is the right time to start. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > This course is especially designed for Java apprentices who want to hone their skills in Java for coding interviews and competitive programming. No matter if you are a school student or college student, if you have the zeal of programming, this is the right time to start. </ p > < br >< br >< br > < p > Prepare for the Recruitment drive of product-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, etc., with a free online placement preparation course. The course focuses on various MCQs and coding questions likely to be asked in interviews and makes your upcoming placement season efficient and successful. </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

These examples demonstrate how to effectively use the background-attachment property to control the behavior of background images on your web pages. By experimenting with different values, you can create unique and engaging visual effects that enhance the user experience.

Specifications

The background-attachment property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. This module outlines the standard behavior and usage of background properties in CSS, including background-attachment .

Specification Details

Specification CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3

The CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification provides comprehensive details on how the background-attachment property should be implemented and used. It specifies the syntax, values, and behavior of the property, ensuring consistency across different web browsers and platforms.

Understanding the specifications helps web developers and designers stay updated with the latest standards and best practices for using the background-attachment property. This ensures that their web pages are compatible with modern browsers and provide a consistent user experience.

Browser Compatibility

Understanding the browser compatibility of the background-attachment property is crucial for ensuring that your web pages display consistently across different platforms. Here is a summary of the browser support for the background-attachment property:

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Supported since version 1.0

: Supported since version 1.0 Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12

: Supported since version 12 Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 1.0

: Supported since version 1.0 Safari : Supported since version 1.0

: Supported since version 1.0 Opera: Supported since version 3.5

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Supported Since Google Chrome 1.0 December 2008 Microsoft Edge 12 July 2015 Mozilla Firefox 1.0 November 2004 Safari 1.0 June 2003 Opera 3.5 November 1998

Special Considerations

Mobile Devices : The background-attachment: fixed value might not work as expected due to performance optimizations. Consider using CSS transforms or JavaScript for similar effects.

: The value might not work as expected due to performance optimizations. Consider using CSS transforms or JavaScript for similar effects. Older Browsers: Thoroughly test the background-attachment property to ensure compatibility if you need to support older browsers.

Understanding the browser compatibility of the background-attachment property helps create consistent and engaging web pages across different platforms and devices.

Related CSS Properties

background-image : Specifies one or more background images for an element.

: Specifies one or more background images for an element. background-position : Sets the initial position of a background image.

: Sets the initial position of a background image. background-repeat : Controls how the background image is repeated within the element.

: Controls how the background image is repeated within the element. background-size : Specifies the size of the background image.

Additional Resources

Exploring these related CSS properties and resources will help you create more sophisticated and visually appealing web pages that provide a better user experience.