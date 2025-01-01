CSS Backdrop-Filter Enhance Web Design with Blur & Filters

Tillitsdone
Formal Syntax

The backdrop-filter property in CSS allows you to apply graphical effects to the area behind an element. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its formal syntax:

backdrop-filter = none | <filter-value-list>


<filter-value-list> = [ <filter-function> | <url> ]+


<filter-function> = <blur()> | <brightness()> | <contrast()> | <drop-shadow()> | <grayscale()> | <hue-rotate()> | <invert()> | <opacity()> | <sepia()> | <saturate()>


<url> = url(<string> <url-modifier>*) | <src()>


<blur()> = blur(<length>? )


<brightness()> = brightness([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<contrast()> = contrast([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<drop-shadow()> = drop-shadow([<color>? && <length>{2,3}] )


<grayscale()> = grayscale([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<hue-rotate()> = hue-rotate([<angle> | <zero>]? )


<invert()> = invert([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<opacity()> = opacity([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<sepia()> = sepia([<number> | <percentage>]? )


<saturate()> = saturate([<number> | <percentage>]? )

Explanation of Syntax Components

  • none: No filter is applied.
  • <filter-value-list>: A space-separated list of filter functions or an SVG filter URL that will be applied to the backdrop.
  • <filter-function>: Includes various functions such as blur(), brightness(), contrast(), drop-shadow(), grayscale(), hue-rotate(), invert(), opacity(), sepia(), and saturate().
  • <url>: Specifies an SVG filter URL.

Examples

Here are some examples demonstrating how to use the backdrop-filter property:

Basic Example

.box {
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3); /* Semi-transparent background */
  backdrop-filter: blur(10px); /* Apply a blur effect to the backdrop */
}


body {
  background-image: url("anemones.jpg"); /* Background image */
}


html, body {
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
}


.container {
  background-size: cover;
  align-items: center;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
}


.box {
  border-radius: 5px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  text-align: center;
  max-width: 50%;
  max-height: 50%;
  padding: 20px 40px;
}
<div class="container">
  <div class="box">
    <p>backdrop-filter: blur(10px)</p>
  </div>
</div>

Additional Examples

  • Brightness Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: brightness(50%); /* Apply a brightness effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Contrast Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: contrast(150%); /* Apply a contrast effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Grayscale Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: grayscale(100%); /* Apply a grayscale effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Hue Rotate Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: hue-rotate(90deg); /* Apply a hue rotate effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Invert Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: invert(100%); /* Apply an invert effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Opacity Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: opacity(50%); /* Apply an opacity effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Sepia Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: sepia(100%); /* Apply a sepia effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Saturate Effect
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: saturate(200%); /* Apply a saturate effect to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}
  • Multiple Effects
.foreground {
  backdrop-filter: blur(5px) brightness(120%) sepia(50%); /* Apply multiple effects to the backdrop */
  padding: 20px;
}

Specifications

The backdrop-filter property is defined in the Filter Effects Module Level 2 specification. Here are the key details:

  • Specification Document: Filter Effects Module Level 2 # BackdropFilterProperty
  • Applies To: All elements; In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the <defs> element and all graphics elements.
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: A filter function list

Browser Compatibility

The backdrop-filter property is supported by various web browsers, but support may vary depending on the browser version. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 76.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 17.0.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 103.0.
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
  • Opera: Supported since version 63.0.

To check the specific browser compatibility for the backdrop-filter property, you can refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) on MDN Web Docs.

See Also

For further reading and related topics, you can explore the following resources:

These resources provide additional information on related CSS properties and concepts, helping you gain a deeper understanding of web development and design. The backdrop-filter property is a powerful tool for modern web development, allowing for creative and innovative designs.

