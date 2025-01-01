CSS Backdrop-Filter Enhance Web Design with Blur & Filters

Formal Syntax

The backdrop-filter property in CSS allows you to apply graphical effects to the area behind an element. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its formal syntax:

backdrop-filter = none | <filter-value-list> <filter-value-list> = [ <filter-function> | <url> ] + <filter-function> = <blur( ) > | < brightness( ) > | < contrast( ) > | < drop-shadow( ) > | < grayscale( ) > | < hue-rotate( ) > | < invert( ) > | < opacity( ) > | < sepia( ) > | < saturate( ) > < url> = url(<string> <url-modifier>* ) | < src( ) > < blur( ) > = blur(<length>? ) < brightness( ) > = brightness( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < contrast( ) > = contrast( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < drop-shadow( ) > = drop-shadow( [ <color>? && <length>{2,3} ] ) < grayscale( ) > = grayscale( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < hue-rotate( ) > = hue-rotate( [ <angle> | <zero> ] ? ) < invert( ) > = invert( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < opacity( ) > = opacity( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < sepia( ) > = sepia( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? ) < saturate( ) > = saturate( [ <number> | <percentage> ] ? )

Explanation of Syntax Components

Examples

Here are some examples demonstrating how to use the backdrop-filter property:

Basic Example

.box { background-color : rgba ( 255 , 255 , 255 , 0.3 ); /* Semi-transparent background */ backdrop-filter : blur ( 10 px ); /* Apply a blur effect to the backdrop */ } body { background-image : url ( " anemones.jpg " ); /* Background image */ } html , body { height : 100 % ; width : 100 % ; } .container { background-size : cover ; align-items : center ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; height : 100 % ; width : 100 % ; } .box { border-radius : 5 px ; font-family : sans-serif ; text-align : center ; max-width : 50 % ; max-height : 50 % ; padding : 20 px 40 px ; }

< div class = " container " > < div class = " box " > < p >backdrop-filter: blur(10px)</ p > </ div > </ div >

Additional Examples

Brightness Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : brightness ( 50 % ); /* Apply a brightness effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Contrast Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : contrast ( 150 % ); /* Apply a contrast effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Grayscale Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : grayscale ( 100 % ); /* Apply a grayscale effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Hue Rotate Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : hue-rotate ( 90 deg ); /* Apply a hue rotate effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Invert Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : invert ( 100 % ); /* Apply an invert effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Opacity Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : opacity ( 50 % ); /* Apply an opacity effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Sepia Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : sepia ( 100 % ); /* Apply a sepia effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Saturate Effect

.foreground { backdrop-filter : saturate ( 200 % ); /* Apply a saturate effect to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Multiple Effects

.foreground { backdrop-filter : blur ( 5 px ) brightness ( 120 % ) sepia ( 50 % ); /* Apply multiple effects to the backdrop */ padding : 20 px ; }

Specifications

The backdrop-filter property is defined in the Filter Effects Module Level 2 specification. Here are the key details:

Specification Document : Filter Effects Module Level 2 # BackdropFilterProperty

: Filter Effects Module Level 2 # BackdropFilterProperty Applies To : All elements; In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the <defs> element and all graphics elements.

: All elements; In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the element and all graphics elements. Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: A filter function list

Browser Compatibility

The backdrop-filter property is supported by various web browsers, but support may vary depending on the browser version. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 76.0.

: Supported since version 76.0. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 17.0.

: Supported since version 17.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 103.0.

: Supported since version 103.0. Safari : Supported since version 9.0.

: Supported since version 9.0. Opera: Supported since version 63.0.

To check the specific browser compatibility for the backdrop-filter property, you can refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) on MDN Web Docs.

