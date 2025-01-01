CSS animation-play-state Control Animation Playback

CSS animation-play-state Property

The animation-play-state property in CSS allows you to control whether an animation is running or paused. This is useful for creating interactive elements that respond to user actions, such as hovering over an element or clicking a button.

Description

The animation-play-state property in CSS is used to specify whether an animation is currently running or paused. This property can be applied to single or multiple animations, allowing you to control each animation’s playback state individually.

Syntax

Here’s how to use the animation-play-state property in your CSS code:

/* Single animation */ animation-play-state: running; animation-play-state: paused; /* Multiple animations */ animation-play-state: paused , running , running; /* Global values */ animation-play-state: inherit; animation-play-state: initial; animation-play-state: revert; animation-play-state: revert-layer; animation-play-state: unset;

Values

The animation-play-state property accepts the following values:

running : The animation is currently playing.

: The animation is currently playing. paused : The animation is currently paused.

: The animation is currently paused. inherit : Inherits the playback state from the parent element.

: Inherits the playback state from the parent element. initial : Sets the playback state to its default value ( running ).

: Sets the playback state to its default value ( ). revert : Reverts the playback state to the value specified by the user agent or user stylesheet.

: Reverts the playback state to the value specified by the user agent or user stylesheet. revert-layer : Reverts the playback state considering the cascade layer.

: Reverts the playback state considering the cascade layer. unset : Resets the playback state to its natural value.

Formal Definition

Here’s the formal definition of the animation-play-state property:

Initial value running Applies to All elements, ::before and ::after pseudo-elements Inherited No Computed value As specified Animation type Not animatable

The property syntax is:

animation-play-state = <single-animation-play-state> | <single-animation-play-state> , <single-animation-play-state> /* One or more */ < single-animation-play-state> = running | paused

Examples

Pausing and Running an Animation on Hover

In this example, we create an animation that is paused initially and starts running when the user hovers over the element.

HTML

< div class = " box " ></ div >

CSS

.box { background-color : rebeccapurple ; border-radius : 10 px ; width : 100 px ; height : 100 px ; animation-name : rotate; animation-duration : 0.7 s ; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; animation-play-state : paused ; } .box : hover { animation-play-state : running ; } @keyframes rotate { 0% { transform : rotate ( 0 ); } 100% { transform : rotate ( 360 deg ); } }

Result

Hover over the rectangle to play the animation.

Running Animation Continuously

In this example, we create a running animation that moves a green square across the screen continuously from left to right.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < title >Running Animation</ title > < style > .running { width : 50 px ; height : 50 px ; background : green ; position : relative ; animation : mymove 5 s linear infinite ; animation-play-state : running ; } @keyframes mymove { from { left : 0 % ; } to { left : 80 % ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >Running Animation</ h2 > < div class = " running " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

Output

The green square will continuously move from left to right across the screen.

Paused Animation

In this example, we create a paused animation that halts the movement of a green square across the screen.

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < title >Paused Animation</ title > < style > .paused { width : 50 px ; height : 50 px ; background : green ; position : relative ; animation : mymove 5 s linear infinite ; animation-play-state : paused ; } @keyframes mymove { from { left : 0 % ; } to { left : 80 % ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >Paused Animation</ h2 > < div class = " paused " ></ div > </ body > </ html >

Output

The green square will remain stationary, demonstrating a paused animation.

Supported Browsers

The animation-play-state property works in many modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Since version 5.0.

: Since version 5.0. Microsoft Edge : Since version 12.

: Since version 12. Mozilla Firefox : Since version 4.0.

: Since version 4.0. Safari : Since version 5.0.

: Since version 5.0. Opera: Since version 11.1.

FAQs

What is the animation-play-state property in CSS?

The animation-play-state property controls whether an animation is running or paused. It helps you pause and resume animations.

Does animation-play-state affect animations on page load?

If you set animation-play-state: paused , the animation won’t start when the page loads. It stays paused until set to running .

What is the default value of animation-play-state ?

The default value is running , so the animation starts immediately.

Does animation-play-state affect completed animations?

No, once an animation is complete, setting animation-play-state: running won’t restart it. You need to re-trigger the animation.

Can I control the animation-play-state with JavaScript?

Yes, you can use JavaScript to control the animation state dynamically.

Browser Compatibility

The animation-play-state property is widely supported:

Google Chrome : Since version 5.0.

: Since version 5.0. Microsoft Edge : Since version 12.

: Since version 12. Mozilla Firefox : Since version 4.0.

: Since version 4.0. Safari : Since version 5.0.

: Since version 5.0. Opera: Since version 11.1.

