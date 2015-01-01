- Services
Mastering CSS Animation-Name for Dynamic Web Design
Discover available options such as 'none', custom identifiers, and global values.
Introduction
The
animation-name property in CSS is crucial for linking an element to one or more
@keyframes rules that define its animation. This property lets you specify which animations will be applied to an element. Understanding the
animation-name property is essential for creating dynamic and engaging animations. This article will guide you through its syntax, values, and practical examples.
Specification
The
animation-name property is defined in the CSS Animations Level 1 specification. This specification provides guidelines for using animations in CSS and ensures consistent behavior across different browsers.
For more details, you can check the official specification:
Syntax
The
animation-name property in CSS specifies the names of one or more
@keyframes rules. Here’s the basic syntax:
Explanation
- Single Animation: Specify a single keyframe name.
- Multiple Animations: Specify multiple keyframe names separated by commas.
- Global Values: Use values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unsetto control the property’s behavior.
Understanding the syntax is key to effectively controlling and customizing animations in your web projects.
Values
The
animation-name property accepts several values:
none
Deactivates the animation without changing the order of other identifiers.
<custom-ident>
A custom identifier representing the animation name. It can include letters (
a to
z), numbers (
0 to
9), underscores (
_), and dashes (
-). The first non-dash character must be a letter, and it cannot start with two dashes.
Example:
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value (
none).
revert: Reverts the property to its default value as specified by the browser.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to its value from a different cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
Note
When specifying multiple animations, they are applied in the order specified by the
animation-name property. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.
Formal Definition
The
animation-name property links an element to
@keyframes rules that define its animation.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
none
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements, including
::beforeand
::afterpseudo-elements.
Inheritance
- Inherited: No
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Not animatable
Formal Syntax
Explanation
none: Deactivates the animation.
<keyframes-name>: The name of the
@keyframesrule.
<custom-ident>: A custom identifier for the animation.
<string>: A string value for the keyframe name.
Examples
Here are various examples demonstrating the use of the
animation-name property.
Naming an Animation
Create a simple animation that rotates a box when hovered over.
HTML
CSS
Result
Hover over the rectangle to start the animation.
Multiple Animations
Apply multiple animations to an element.
HTML
CSS
Result
The element will slide horizontally while fading in and out.
Using Global Values
Use global values like
inherit to control the
animation-name property.
HTML
CSS
Result
The child element will inherit the animation from the parent element, causing both to rotate together.
Note
When specifying multiple animations, ensure the number of
animation-name values matches the other
animation-* property values. For mismatched values, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.
Browser Compatibility
The
animation-name property is widely supported across modern web browsers:
|Browser
|Minimum Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|43.0
|May 2015
|Mozilla Firefox
|16.0
|October 2012
|Internet Explorer/Edge
|10.0
|September 2012
|Opera
|30.0
|June 2015
|Safari
|9.0
|September 2015
Important Considerations
While the
animation-name property is widely supported, it’s good practice to test your animations across different browsers and devices to ensure a consistent user experience. Consider providing fallback styles for older browsers that do not support CSS animations.
Note
Mismatched animation properties can cause unexpected behavior. Ensure the number of
animation-name values matches the other
animation-* property values. For more details, refer to Setting multiple animation property values.
Understanding the
animation-name property will help you create dynamic and engaging animations in your web projects.
Useful Resources
To learn more about CSS animations and related properties, check out these resources:
Related CSS Properties
- Using CSS Animations: A detailed guide on creating and controlling animations with CSS.
- JavaScript
AnimationEventAPI: How to use JavaScript to interact with and control CSS animations.
animation: A shorthand property to set all animation properties at once.
animation-composition: Sets the behavior of overlapping animations.
animation-delay: Defines the delay before an animation starts.
animation-direction: Specifies the direction of the animation.
animation-duration: Sets the duration of the animation cycle.
animation-fill-mode: Defines how styles are applied before and after the animation.
animation-iteration-count: Specifies the number of times an animation cycle should play.
animation-play-state: Controls the play state of the animation.
animation-timeline: Defines the timeline for the animation.
animation-timing-function: Specifies the speed curve of the animation.
Additional Resources
- CSS Transition Property Reference: Learn about CSS transitions and how they differ from animations.
- HTML Reference Guide: A guide to HTML elements and attributes.
- MDN Web Docs: Extensive documentation and examples for CSS properties and techniques.
Related Topics
- Web Development: Explore other areas of web development, including JavaScript, HTML, and accessibility.
- Web Design: Learn about design principles, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design.
- Responsive Design: Understand how to create websites that adapt to different screen sizes and devices.
By exploring these resources, you can gain a better understanding of CSS animations and related properties, helping you create more dynamic and engaging web experiences.
