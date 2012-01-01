- Services
CSS align-content Mastering Flexbox Alignment
Control the distribution of space between items with options like start, center, space-between, and more.
CSS
align-content Property
Introduction
The CSS
align-content property is an essential tool for web developers to control the space between and around items in a container. It’s particularly useful in flexbox and grid layouts, helping to manage the alignment of items along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). This property allows you to fine-tune your layout, ensuring elements are neatly arranged.
Specification
The
align-content property is defined in several CSS modules:
- CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3: This module explains how
align-contentworks and its various values. Check out the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 for more details.
- CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1: This module focuses on using
align-contentwithin flexbox layouts. For more information, see the CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1.
These specifications ensure the property works consistently across different browsers and platforms.
Description
The
align-content property helps manage the distribution of space between and around items in a flexbox or grid container. It’s particularly useful when there’s extra space along the cross axis (in flexbox) or the block axis (in grid or block-level elements). By adjusting
align-content, you can control how rows or columns of items are aligned within the container.
This property only takes effect when there is more than one line of items in the container. In single-line flex containers (
flex-wrap: nowrap), this property has no impact. However, in multi-line flex containers or grid layouts,
align-content can be used to achieve various alignment effects, such as centering items, distributing them evenly, or aligning them to the start or end of the container.
Syntax
Possible Values
- Normal Alignment
normal
-
- Basic Positional Alignment
start
center
end
flex-start
flex-end
-
- Baseline Alignment
baseline
first baseline
last baseline
-
- Distributed Alignment
space-between
space-around
space-evenly
stretch
-
- Overflow Alignment
safe
unsafe
-
- Global Values
inherit
initial
revert
revert-layer
unset
-
Example
In this example, flex items will be centered along the cross axis within the container.
Values
Normal Alignment
normal: Default value. Items are packed in their default position.
Basic Positional Alignment
start: Items align to the start edge of the container.
center: Items are centered within the container.
end: Items align to the end edge of the container.
flex-start: Items align to the flex container’s cross-start side.
flex-end: Items align to the flex container’s cross-end side.
Baseline Alignment
baseline: Aligns items based on their baseline.
first baseline: Aligns items based on the first baseline set.
last baseline: Aligns items based on the last baseline set.
Distributed Alignment
space-between: Distributes items evenly, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.
space-around: Distributes items evenly, with half-space at the start and end.
space-evenly: Distributes items evenly, with equal space around each item.
stretch: Stretches items to fill the container.
Overflow Alignment
safe: Prevents data loss by aligning items safely.
unsafe: Allows alignment that may cause data loss.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its initial value.
revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts the value to the previous value in the cascade.
unset: Resets the value to its natural value.
Examples
HTML Structure
CSS Examples
Example 1:
align-content: start
Items are aligned to the start edge of the container.
Example 2:
align-content: center
Items are centered within the container.
Example 3:
align-content: space-between
Items are evenly distributed, with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.
Example 4:
align-content: space-around
Items are evenly distributed, with half-space at the start and end.
Visualizing the Examples
Copy the HTML and CSS code into your development environment and open the HTML file in a browser to see how each
align-content value affects the layout. Experimenting with different values will help you create dynamic and visually appealing layouts for your web designs.
Browser Compatibility
Desktop Browsers
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 21.0 (July 2012).
- Firefox: Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014).
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013).
- Edge: Supported since version 12.0 (July 2015).
- Opera: Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012).
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015).
Mobile Browsers
- Android Chrome: Supported since version 128.
- Android Firefox: Supported since version 127.
- Android WebView: Supported since version 4.4.
- iOS Safari: Supported since version 7.0-7.1.
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|21.0
|July 2012
|Firefox
|28.0
|March 2014
|Internet Explorer
|11.0
|October 2013
|Edge
|12.0
|July 2015
|Opera
|12.1
|November 2012
|Safari
|9.0
|September 2015
|Android Chrome
|128
|-
|Android Firefox
|127
|-
|Android WebView
|4.4
|-
|iOS Safari
|7.0-7.1
|-
Notes on Compatibility
- Partial Support: Older browser versions may have partial support.
- Fallbacks: Use fallbacks for better compatibility.
- Vendor Prefixes: May need vendor prefixes for older browsers.
Resources for Compatibility
Check Can I Use for the latest compatibility information.
See Also
Explore related CSS properties like
align-items,
justify-content, and
flex-direction to enhance your layout skills.
Related Guides and Tutorials
- CSS Flexbox Layout Guide: A detailed guide on using flexbox, including
align-content.
- CSS Grid Layout Guide: An in-depth guide to using CSS Grid, including
align-contentin grid containers.
- CSS Box Alignment: Explains the CSS Box Alignment module and how properties like
align-contentwork.
- Basic Concepts of Flexbox: An introduction to flexbox basics and using properties like
align-content.
Related Articles and Resources
- Advanced Cross-Browser Flexbox: Advanced flexbox techniques for different browsers.
- A Guide to Flexbox: Comprehensive flexbox guide with examples and best practices.
- Using Flexbox: Explains using flexbox for various layout tasks, including alignment with
align-content.
- Old Flexbox and New Flexbox: Compares old and new flexbox syntaxes.
By understanding the
align-content property and its compatibility, you can create flexible and visually appealing web layouts. Happy coding!
