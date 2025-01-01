Using Axios Interceptors in Node.js Apps

Tillitsdone
Using Axios Interceptors for Request and Response Manipulation in Node.js

Ever wondered how to globally handle API requests and responses in your Node.js application? Let me introduce you to one of the most powerful features of Axios - Interceptors. They’re like magical gatekeepers that can inspect, modify, or even reject requests and responses before they reach their destination.

What Are Axios Interceptors?

Think of interceptors as middleware for your HTTP requests. They sit between your application and the server, allowing you to perform actions before a request is sent or after a response is received. It’s like having a security checkpoint that can check, stamp, or modify your “HTTP passport” before letting it through.

Elegant architectural maze structure with interconnected pathways featuring bright blue glass and white concrete elements. Captured from a diagonal aerial view sunlight creating dynamic shadows high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Request Interceptors

Let’s dive into how we can set up request interceptors. Here’s a practical example:

// Create an Axios instance
const axios = require('axios');
const api = axios.create({
  baseURL: 'https://api.example.com'
});


// Add a request interceptor
api.interceptors.request.use(
  (config) => {
    // Add authentication header
    config.headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${getToken()}`;


    // Add timestamp to requests
    config.headers['Request-Time'] = new Date().toISOString();


    return config;
  },
  (error) => {
    return Promise.reject(error);
  }
);

This interceptor automatically adds an authentication token and timestamp to every request. Pretty neat, right?

Response Interceptors in Action

Response interceptors are equally powerful. They can transform data, handle errors globally, or even retry failed requests:

api.interceptors.response.use(
  (response) => {
    // Transform response data
    if (response.data.items) {
      response.data.items = response.data.items.map(item => ({
        ...item,
        processed: true
      }));
    }


    return response;
  },
  async (error) => {
    if (error.response.status === 401) {
      // Refresh token and retry request
      await refreshToken();
      return api(error.config);
    }
    return Promise.reject(error);
  }
);

Abstract flowing network of interconnected nodes and paths rendered in bright emerald green and orange colors against white background. Photographed from a low angle perspective highlighting depth and dimension high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Real-World Use Cases

Interceptors shine in many scenarios:

  • Automatically handling authentication
  • Logging requests and responses
  • Adding correlation IDs for request tracking
  • Transforming request/response data formats
  • Implementing retry mechanisms
  • Showing/hiding global loading indicators

Best Practices

Remember these golden rules when working with interceptors:

  1. Keep them focused and lightweight
  2. Handle errors properly
  3. Maintain clear separation of concerns
  4. Document any transformations
  5. Be mindful of the order of multiple interceptors

Error Handling Tips

Always implement proper error handling in your interceptors. Here’s a robust approach:

api.interceptors.response.use(
  response => response,
  error => {
    if (!error.response) {
      // Network or connection error
      console.error('Network Error:', error.message);
      return Promise.reject(new Error('Network error occurred'));
    }


    switch (error.response.status) {
      case 401:
        // Handle unauthorized
        return handleUnauthorized(error);
      case 404:
        // Handle not found
        return Promise.reject(new Error('Resource not found'));
      default:
        // Handle other errors
        return Promise.reject(error);
    }
  }
);

Serene Japanese zen garden with geometric patterns in white sand featuring clean lines and minimalist design elements in bright gem blue stones. Captured from a 45-degree elevated angle morning light casting subtle shadows high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

