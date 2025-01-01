Master Async Operations with Axios in Node.js

Handling Asynchronous Operations with Axios in Node.js

In today’s fast-paced web development landscape, handling HTTP requests efficiently is crucial. As a Node.js developer, I’ve found Axios to be an invaluable tool for managing asynchronous operations. Let’s dive into how we can master asynchronous requests using Axios in Node.js applications.

Understanding Axios Basics

When I first started working with Axios, I was amazed by its elegant promise-based structure. At its core, Axios simplifies HTTP requests while providing powerful features out of the box. Here’s how we can make basic GET and POST requests:

const axios = require ( ' axios ' ); // Making a GET request async function fetchUserData () { try { const response = await axios. get ( ' https://api.example.com/users ' ); return response.data; } catch (error) { console. error ( ' Error fetching users: ' , error.message); } }

Advanced Error Handling

One thing I’ve learned through experience is that robust error handling can make or break your application. Axios provides multiple ways to handle errors gracefully:

const makeApiRequest = async () => { try { const response = await axios. post ( ' https://api.example.com/data ' , { name : ' John ' , age : 30 }); console. log ( ' Success: ' , response.data); } catch (error) { if (error.response) { // Server responded with an error status console. error ( ' Server Error: ' , error.response.status); } else if (error.request) { // Request was made but no response received console. error ( ' Network Error ' ); } else { // Something else went wrong console. error ( ' Error: ' , error.message); } } };

Concurrent Requests with Promise.all

Sometimes we need to handle multiple requests simultaneously. Axios works beautifully with Promise.all, allowing us to execute parallel requests efficiently:

async function fetchMultipleEndpoints () { try { const endpoints = [ ' https://api.example.com/users ' , ' https://api.example.com/posts ' , ' https://api.example.com/comments ' ]; const requests = endpoints. map ( endpoint => axios. get (endpoint)); const responses = await Promise . all (requests); return responses. map ( response => response.data); } catch (error) { console. error ( ' One or more requests failed: ' , error); } }

Interceptors and Global Configuration

Working with Axios becomes even more powerful when you utilize interceptors and global configurations. These features have saved me countless hours of repetitive coding:

// Global configuration axios.defaults.baseURL = ' https://api.example.com ' ; axios.defaults.timeout = 5000 ; // Request interceptor axios.interceptors.request. use ( config => { config.headers[ ' Authorization ' ] = `Bearer ${ getToken () } ` ; return config; }, error => { return Promise . reject (error); }); // Response interceptor axios.interceptors.response. use ( response => { return response; }, error => { if (error.response.status === 401 ) { // Handle unauthorized access refreshToken (); } return Promise . reject (error); });

Remember, when working with asynchronous operations, it’s crucial to maintain a balance between performance and code readability. Axios helps achieve both, making it an excellent choice for modern Node.js applications.