Tillitsdone
Blogs /Nextjs /Best practices
Best practices
Browse through our selection of top articles.

We've carefully chosen these posts because they offer particularly valuable insights and tips that can help your business grow and succeed.
down Scroll to discover
Deploying Next.js Apps: Essential Tips and Tricks
Master the art of deploying Next.js applications with our comprehensive guide covering performance optimization, environment setup, CI/CD implementation, and advanced deployment strategies.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DEPLOYMENT
PERFORMANCE
DEVOPS
image_generation/Next-js-Deployment-Best-Practices-1732695180413-50abcf163d1a61389d6e3b41b2ad278f.png
Best Practices for API Routes in Next.js
Learn essential best practices for implementing API routes in Next.js, including route organization, error handling, security measures, and performance optimization techniques for robust backend development.
NEXTJS
API-ROUTES
BACKEND
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
image_generation/Next-js-API-Routes-Best-Practices-1732695078902-8dfa832ad753370339bde226812368c2.png
Error Handling and Debugging in Next.js
Master error handling and debugging in Next.js with practical strategies, from implementing error boundaries to advanced debugging techniques.
Learn to build more resilient applications.
NEXTJS
ERROR-HANDLING
DEBUGGING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
REACT
image_generation/Next-js-Error-Handling-Guide-1732694985175-7c7d052c9f41eb8aa4fc07eaec0ae909.png
Mastering Styling Best Practices in Next.js
Discover modern styling approaches for Next.js applications, including CSS Modules, Tailwind CSS, and performance optimization techniques.
Learn how to build scalable and maintainable styling architecture.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CSS
FRONTEND
STYLING
image_generation/Next-js-Styling-Best-Practices-1732694893207-699076edcdafb96184a75d3961edaa2a.png
Optimize NextJS Apps with SSG and SSR Rendering
Learn how to effectively implement Static Site Generation (SSG) and Server-Side Rendering (SSR) in NextJS applications.
Master the art of choosing the right rendering strategy.
NEXTJS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
REACT
FRONTEND-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
image_generation/NextJS-SSG-and-SSR-Guide-1732694800285-2de7dd8d0514e22e589545161b59b53a.png
Implementing Authentication in Next.js Guide
Master secure authentication implementation in Next.js applications with step-by-step guidance.
Learn about NextAuth.js, middleware protection, and industry best practices for user authentication.
NEXTJS
AUTHENTICATION
WEB-SECURITY
JAVASCRIPT
image_generation/Next-js-Authentication-Guide-1732694707822-ee3a369c084e2c41530428d7b3a510e8.png
Effective State Management in Next.js Guide
Master state management in Next.js with comprehensive strategies covering local state, server components, global state solutions, and performance optimization techniques for modern web applications.
NEXTJS
STATE-MANAGEMENT
REACT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
image_generation/Next-js-State-Management-Guide-1732694614460-f88327f6602fea83b5724f7275b7ed1f.png
SEO Strategies for Next.js Projects
Master SEO optimization for Next.js applications with our comprehensive guide covering metadata optimization, dynamic rendering, structured data, URL structuring, and international SEO implementation.
NEXTJS
SEO-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
TECHNICAL-SEO
image_generation/SEO-Strategies-for-Next-js-Apps-1732694520969-b74860512c427ff21b9e09ce5a27e592.png
Best Practices for Next.js Routing Guide
Master Next.js routing with our comprehensive guide covering App Router, dynamic routes, parallel routing, and advanced patterns.
Learn how to structure your routes for optimal performance and maintainability.
NEXTJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
ROUTING
REACT
PERFORMANCE
image_generation/Next-js-Routing-Best-Practices-1732694427838-6c0b7fb6713df23487dd8b5281526535.png
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.