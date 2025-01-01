Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Comparing Riverpod and Provider in Flutter

Discover the key differences between Riverpod and Provider for Flutter state management.

Learn when to use each solution and how they can benefit your development workflow.
thumbnail

Comparing Riverpod and Provider: What’s the Difference?

A modern abstract architectural structure with clean lines and geometric shapes featuring butterscotch yellow and gold accents against a clear sky. Shot from a low angle perspective emphasizing the grandeur and scale. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

If you’ve been in the Flutter ecosystem for a while, you’ve probably heard about both Provider and Riverpod. These state management solutions often come up in discussions, but what makes them different? Let’s break it down in simple terms.

The Evolution Story

Think of Provider as the older sibling and Riverpod as the newer, more refined version. Remi Rousselet, the creator of both packages, developed Riverpod to address some of Provider’s limitations while maintaining its familiar concepts.

Abstract flowing fabric texture with smooth waves and folds in forest green and Turquoise blue colors captured from a top-down perspective. The fabric appears to be dancing in gentle motion. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Key Differences

Type Safety and Compile-time Checking

One of Riverpod’s biggest advantages is its superior type safety. While Provider can sometimes let type-related issues slip through to runtime, Riverpod catches these issues during compilation. It’s like having a very thorough security guard checking everything before it goes into production.

Provider Context Dependency

With Provider, you need to use BuildContext to access your providers. It’s like needing a special key (BuildContext) to open every door. Riverpod eliminates this requirement – you can access your providers from anywhere in your code, making it more flexible and easier to test.

Ethereal landscape of rolling hills covered in white flowers stretching to the horizon rich in Rustic terracotta and amethyst hues in the sky. Captured from an elevated diagonal angle. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Provider Initialization

Provider requires you to initialize your providers at the top of the widget tree using MultiProvider. Riverpod takes a different approach with its “autodispose” feature and independent provider declaration. This makes your code more maintainable and reduces the risk of memory leaks.

When to Choose Which?

Provider is still a solid choice for:

  • Smaller applications with simple state management needs
  • Projects where you want a minimal learning curve
  • When you’re working with an existing codebase that heavily uses Provider

Riverpod shines in:

  • Larger, more complex applications
  • Projects where type safety is crucial
  • Cases where you need more flexible provider access
  • When you want better testing capabilities

Conclusion

While both Provider and Riverpod are excellent tools, Riverpod represents the next evolution in Flutter state management. It offers better type safety, more flexibility, and improved testing capabilities. However, Provider remains a valid choice for simpler applications or when working with existing Provider-based code.

Abstract planetary sphere with swirling patterns and textures in Black and bright gold colors floating in space. Photographed from a three-quarter view angle showing the dynamic surface details. High-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/flutter.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.