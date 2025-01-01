Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Building a REST API with Fiber in Golang

Learn how to create a fast and efficient REST API using Fiber framework in Go.

Discover the power of Golang web development with practical examples and best practices for API design.
thumbnail

Building a REST API with Fiber in Golang

Abstract flowing pattern resembling network connections and data streams featuring bright rustic terracotta weaving through forest green backgrounds shot from directly above in a top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Ever since Go burst onto the scene, it’s been making waves in the backend development world. Today, I want to share my experience with one of Go’s most exciting web frameworks: Fiber. Think of Fiber as Go’s answer to Express.js – it’s fast, minimal, and gets the job done without unnecessary complexity.

Why Fiber?

Before diving into the code, you might wonder why choose Fiber among the sea of Go web frameworks. Well, Fiber stands out for a few compelling reasons. First off, it’s blazingly fast – we’re talking about sub-millisecond response times. Plus, if you’re coming from Express.js, you’ll feel right at home with Fiber’s familiar API design.

Geometric abstract composition representing speed and efficiency featuring dark green interweaving with electric neon green streaks captured from a 45-degree angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Our Project

Getting started with Fiber is straightforward. First, you’ll need to create a new Go project and install Fiber. Here’s how I structured my project:

go mod init myapi
go get github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2

Building Our First Endpoints

Let’s create a simple REST API for a book management system. We’ll implement basic CRUD operations that I use in my daily work. Here’s how we structure our main application:

package main


import (
    "github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2"
)


type Book struct {
    ID     string `json:"id"`
    Title  string `json:"title"`
    Author string `json:"author"`
}


func main() {
    app := fiber.New()


    app.Get("/api/books", getAllBooks)
    app.Post("/api/books", createBook)
    app.Get("/api/books/:id", getBook)
    app.Delete("/api/books/:id", deleteBook)


    app.Listen(":3000")
}

Abstract architectural structure suggesting microservices and API endpoints composed of bright orange and deep teal elements against a white background photographed from a low angle perspective looking up high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Error Handling and Middleware

One thing I love about Fiber is its elegant error handling. Instead of writing try-catch blocks everywhere, Fiber provides a clean way to handle errors through middleware. Here’s a pattern I often use:

app.Use(func(c *fiber.Ctx) error {
    defer func() {
        if r := recover(); r != nil {
            c.Status(500).JSON(fiber.Map{
                "error": "Internal Server Error",
            })
        }
    }()
    return c.Next()
})

Testing Our API

Before deploying, it’s crucial to test our endpoints. Fiber makes this surprisingly simple with its built-in testing utilities. No need for complex setups or external tools – just write your tests and run them.

The beauty of Fiber lies in its simplicity and performance. After building several production APIs with it, I can confidently say it’s one of the most developer-friendly frameworks in the Go ecosystem.

Dynamic flowing lines suggesting data movement and API connections featuring bright yellow and deep navy blue elements viewed from a bird's eye perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.