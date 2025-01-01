Create Enter & Exit Animations in React

Creating Enter and Exit Animations with React Transition Group

Have you ever wondered how to make your React components gracefully appear and disappear instead of abruptly popping in and out? React Transition Group is your answer! In this guide, we’ll explore how to create smooth enter and exit animations that will take your UI to the next level.

Understanding the Basics

React Transition Group is a powerful library that helps manage component states during animation. Think of it as a conductor orchestrating when and how your components should transition. The library provides three main components: Transition, CSSTransition, and TransitionGroup.

Getting Started

First, let’s install the necessary package:

Terminal window npm install react-transition-group

The magic happens with CSSTransition , which adds and removes CSS classes at different stages of your animation. Here’s a simple example:

import { CSSTransition } from ' react-transition-group ' ; function AnimatedComponent () { const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = useState ( false ); return ( < CSSTransition in ={ isVisible } timeout ={ 300 } classNames = " fade " unmountOnExit > < div className = " animated-div " >Hello, Animations!</ div > </ CSSTransition > ); }

Creating the Animation Classes

The real fun begins with CSS. When using CSSTransition, it automatically applies several classes that you can hook into:

.fade-enter { opacity : 0 ; transform : translateY ( 20 px ); } .fade-enter-active { opacity : 1 ; transform : translateY ( 0 ); transition : opacity 300 ms , transform 300 ms ; } .fade-exit { opacity : 1 ; } .fade-exit-active { opacity : 0 ; transform : translateY ( 20 px ); transition : opacity 300 ms , transform 300 ms ; }

Advanced Techniques

You can create more complex animations by combining multiple properties. Here’s how to make a card flip effect:

import { CSSTransition } from ' react-transition-group ' ; function FlipCard () { const [isFlipped, setIsFlipped] = useState ( false ); return ( < CSSTransition in ={ isFlipped } timeout ={ 500 } classNames = " flip " > < div className = " card " onClick ={ () => setIsFlipped ( ! isFlipped) } > < div className = " card-content " > { isFlipped ? " Back " : " Front " } </ div > </ div > </ CSSTransition > ); }

Pro tip: Always remember to clean up your animations when components unmount. React Transition Group handles this automatically, but it’s good practice to keep timeouts reasonable.

Best Practices

Keep animations subtle and purposeful Use appropriate timing (200-500ms is usually ideal) Consider reduced motion preferences Test animations across different devices and browsers

Conclusion

React Transition Group makes it easy to add professional-looking animations to your React applications. By understanding the lifecycle of transitions and combining them with CSS, you can create engaging user experiences that feel polished and intentional.

Remember, the key to great animations is subtlety – they should enhance the user experience, not overwhelm it. Now go forth and animate with confidence!