Build Real-time Chat App with Node.js & Socket.IO

Real-time communication has become essential in modern web applications. Today, I’ll guide you through building a chat application using Node.js and Socket.IO, making it easy to understand even for beginners.

What is Socket.IO?

Socket.IO enables real-time, bidirectional communication between web clients and servers. Think of it as a special phone line that stays open, allowing instant message delivery between users.

Abstract 3D geometric shapes floating in space rendered in bright orange and pale blue gradients with scattered light particles creating a tech-inspired atmosphere high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up the Project

First, let’s create our project structure and install the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window
mkdir chat-app
cd chat-app
npm init -y
npm install express socket.io

Creating the Server

const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const http = require('http').createServer(app);
const io = require('socket.io')(http);


app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  res.sendFile(__dirname + '/index.html');
});


io.on('connection', (socket) => {
  console.log('A user connected');


  socket.on('chat message', (msg) => {
    io.emit('chat message', msg);
  });


  socket.on('disconnect', () => {
    console.log('User disconnected');
  });
});


http.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('Server running on port 3000');
});

Building the Frontend

Create an index.html file with a simple chat interface:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>Chat App</title>
  <style>
    #messages { list-style-type: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; }
    #messages li { padding: 5px 10px; }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <ul id="messages"></ul>
  <form id="form">
    <input id="input" autocomplete="off" /><button>Send</button>
  </form>
  <script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
  <script>
    const socket = io();
    const form = document.getElementById('form');
    const input = document.getElementById('input');


    form.addEventListener('submit', (e) => {
      e.preventDefault();
      if (input.value) {
        socket.emit('chat message', input.value);
        input.value = '';
      }
    });


    socket.on('chat message', (msg) => {
      const item = document.createElement('li');
      item.textContent = msg;
      messages.appendChild(item);
      window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);
    });
  </script>
</body>
</html>

How it Works

When a user sends a message, Socket.IO emits the message to our server. The server then broadcasts this message to all connected clients, creating a seamless chat experience. The beauty of Socket.IO is its ability to handle these real-time communications efficiently and reliably.

A series of interconnected crystalline structures floating in space with bright indigo and orange light streams flowing between them rendered in a modern digital art style high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Additional Features

You can enhance your chat application by adding features like:

  • User nicknames
  • Private messaging
  • Typing indicators
  • Message history
  • Room creation

Remember to handle edge cases and implement proper error handling in a production environment.

Dynamic abstract waves of energy flowing through a dimensional space featuring bright orange and electric blue colors intertwining with pale indigo accents digital art render high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

