How to Integrate MobX with React Functional Components

MobX has become a powerful state management solution for React applications, offering a simpler alternative to Redux. Let’s explore how to effectively integrate MobX with React functional components.

Setting Up MobX in Your React Project

First, let’s install the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window npm install mobx mobx-react-lite

Creating Your First MobX Store

Let’s create a simple todo store to demonstrate MobX’s capabilities:

import { makeObservable, observable, action } from ' mobx ' ; class TodoStore { todos = []; constructor () { makeObservable ( this , { todos : observable, addTodo : action, toggleTodo : action }); } addTodo = ( text ) => { this .todos. push ({ id : Date. now (), text, completed : false }); }; toggleTodo = ( id ) => { const todo = this .todos. find ( todo => todo.id === id); if (todo) { todo.completed = ! todo.completed; } }; } export const todoStore = new TodoStore ();

Using MobX in Functional Components

Now, let’s create a component that uses our store:

import { observer } from ' mobx-react-lite ' ; import { todoStore } from ' ./stores/TodoStore ' ; const TodoList = observer (() => { return ( < div > < button onClick ={ () => todoStore. addTodo ( " New Task " ) } >Add Todo</ button > { todoStore.todos. map ( todo => ( < div key ={ todo.id } onClick ={ () => todoStore. toggleTodo (todo.id) } > { todo.text } - { todo.completed ? " ✓ " : " ○ " } </ div > )) } </ div > ); });

Best Practices and Advanced Patterns

Using Context for Store Injection

Instead of importing stores directly, use React Context for better testability:

import { createContext, useContext } from ' react ' ; const StoreContext = createContext ( null ); export const StoreProvider = ({ children }) => { const store = new TodoStore (); return ( < StoreContext.Provider value ={ store } > { children } </ StoreContext.Provider > ); }; // Custom hook to use the store export const useTodoStore = () => { const store = useContext (StoreContext); if ( ! store) { throw new Error ( ' Using store outside provider! ' ); } return store; };

Computed Values

MobX shines with computed values. Here’s how to implement them:

class TodoStore { // ... previous code ... get completedTodosCount () { return this .todos. filter ( todo => todo.completed).length; } constructor () { makeObservable ( this , { // ... previous observables ... completedTodosCount : computed }); } }