Managing Dependent Queries in React Query: A Developer’s Guide

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to fetch data that depends on the result of another query? Welcome to the world of dependent queries in React Query! In this guide, we’ll explore how to handle these sequential data fetches elegantly and efficiently.

Understanding Dependent Queries

Think of dependent queries like a chain reaction - you need the result of one query before you can execute another. A common example is fetching a user’s profile first, then using their preferences to fetch personalized content.

The Basic Pattern

The magic of React Query’s dependent queries lies in its enabled option. Here’s how it works in practice:

function UserDashboard () { const { data : user } = useQuery ({ queryKey : [ ' user ' ], queryFn : fetchUser, }) const { data : projects } = useQuery ({ queryKey : [ ' projects ' , user?.id], queryFn : () => fetchUserProjects (user.id), enabled : !! user?.id, }) // ... rest of the component }

Best Practices and Advanced Techniques

Always Check Dependencies The enabled flag is your best friend. Use it to prevent queries from firing until their dependencies are available. Handle Loading States Gracefully Remember that you’ll need to manage multiple loading states. Consider using a combined loading indicator for better UX. Error Boundaries Implement proper error handling for each query in the chain. If one fails, you need to handle the downstream effects.

Performance Optimization Tips

Use select to transform data and minimize re-renders

to transform data and minimize re-renders Implement proper caching strategies

Consider prefetching when possible

When to Use Dependent Queries

Dependent queries are perfect for scenarios like:

Loading user-specific settings after authentication

Fetching related data based on primary entity details

Multi-step form submissions with dynamic validation

Conclusion

Mastering dependent queries in React Query opens up powerful possibilities for building complex data-driven applications. By following these patterns and best practices, you can create more robust and maintainable applications that handle complex data dependencies with ease.

Remember, the key is to think in terms of data dependencies and let React Query handle the heavy lifting of managing your application’s state and cache.