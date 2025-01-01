Learn CSS animation with Moodeng interactive UI

CSS properties that will make your website come alive

Front-end developers must learn CSS animation to create engaging websites. It works with HTML to make buttons, menus, and other parts of a website move and respond to users, making the site more fun and easy to use.

These are some of the UI elements that you can use CSS animation to create them

Loading Spinners

Skeleton loaders

Animated Progress bar

Animated Submit button

Animated form input

Animated Illustration

Animated SVG

What you will learn today

To create your animation, you need to learn the following basics, which are covered in this article.

How to apply animation to HTML

Understand the keyframe attribute.

How can I create an animation that runs continuously?

Learn how to adjust how long the animation lasts.

How to Play or Pause Animation with CSS

Moodeng will help you learn CSS.

We’ll use a fun, practical example featuring Moodeng, a baby hippo from Thailand, to illustrate key concepts.

By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have a solid grasp of CSS animation techniques that you can immediately apply to your front-end projects.

Run forever using HTML and CSS.

Today, we will try to make her run from left to right with CSS animation forever, so you can learn about CSS animation attributes along the way with some cute hippopotamus faces.

Learning Tips

Don’t just read – experiment! Adjust durations, modify properties, and observe how each change affects the animation. This hands-on approach will deepen your understanding of CSS animations and their impact on web application performance.

Enough talking. I will guide you from easy and basic to complex animations. Let’s start with a simple one, moving from left to right.

Moodeng Moves Left to Right

Setup Layout

Just <img src="moodeng.png"/> and put inside the <div>...</div> container and the container will needs empty space on the right for Moodeng to be appear when it’s end.

< div class = " wrapper " > < div class = " container " > < img class = " pic " src = " moodeng.png " /> </ div > </ div >

.wrapper { background-color : white ; border-radius : 1 rem ; padding-right : 100 px ;; overflow : hidden ; } .container { width : 100 % ; height : 65 px ; position : relative ; } img { /** Size of moodeng width & height */ width : 100 px ; height : 65 px ; object-fit : contain ; object-position : center ; /** Making position to left of the container */ position : absolute ; left : 0 ; }

Defined keyframes

To create an animation, we first need to define keyframes.

This keyframe will determine how CSS properties will be changed during the animation.

0% means that at start the left property will be 0%

property will be 100% means that when it’s end the left property will be 100%

@keyframes moodeng_left_to_right { 0% { left : 0 px ;} 100% { left : 100 % ;} } ...

Apply animation to Moodeng

Next we apply 3 important attributes to moodeng these attributes are animation-name , animation-duration and animation-iteration-count

Set the animation-name to previous keyframe ( moodeng_left_to_right )

to previous keyframe ( ) animation-duration to 10s for making it move for 10 seconds

to for making it move for 10 seconds animation-iteration-count to infinite to make it repeat forever

@keyframes moodeng_left_to_right { 0% { left : 0 px ;} 100% { left : 100 % ;} } img { animation-name : moodeng_left_to_right; animation-duration : 10 s ; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; ...

Animation Duration

Total time between 0% and 100% determines how fast Moodeng will move.

animation-duration : 10s Moodeng just waking up.

animation-duration : 5s Moodeng is getting hungry.

animation-duration : 1s Give me the food NOW.

Repeat

The animation-iteration-count CSS property sets the number of times an animation sequence should be played before stopping. We can set it to infinite to make Moodeng run forever or specify a number to make Moodeng move only a certain number of times.

animation-iteration-count : 5 Moodeng move 5 times

animation-iteration-count : 10 Moodeng move 10 times

animation-iteration-count : infinite Never stop

Easing

The animation-timing-function attribute determines how Moodeng walks for a specified duration.

All of examples below are same duration but different animation-timing-function .

animation-timing-function : ease

animation-timing-function : ease-in

animation-timing-function : ease-out

animation-timing-function : ease-in-out

animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.65, 0, 0.35, 1)

animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.7, 0, 0.84, 0)

animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier(0.34, 1.56, 0.64, 1)

Animation Direction

The animation direction determines how the loop works.

animation-direction : normal

animation-direction : reverse

animation-direction : alternate

animation-direction : alternate-reverse

Play/Pause

Use the animation-play-state attribute to specify the playing state of the animation. Available options running or pause

Hovering on moodeng below to pause the animation.

.container : hover img { animation-play-state : paused ; }

Interactive UI playground

Great job! You’ve mastered the basics of moving Moodeng from left to right. Now it’s time to get your hands dirty.

Dive into the interactive UI playground below to experiment with different attributes and see the CSS code in action. Don’t just read – tweak, adjust, and watch how each change affects Moodeng’s movement.

Duration 1s 5s 10s 20s Easing ease ease-in ease-out ease-in-out Loop Count infinite 1 2 3 4 Direction normal reverse alternate alternate-reverse Play/Pause running paused

Make Moodeng run

Now that you’ve learned the basics of CSS animation, let’s move to something more advanced. We will make Moodeng run.

First, we will replace Moodeng’s picture to new picture called moo_deng_sprite.png .

< div class = " wrapper " > < div class = " container " > < img class = " pic " src = " moo_deng_sprite.png " /> </ div > </ div >

Next, we will crop the Moodeng image by fix the width and height with these CSS properties.

img { width : 360 px ; height : 195 px ; object-fit : cover ; object-position : 0 0 ; }

Idea for this animation is that we will animate object-position of each keyframes to position like this

@keyframes moodeng_run { 0% { object-position : 0 0 ; } 11% { object-position : 20 % 0 ; } 22% { object-position : 40 % 0 ; } 33% { object-position : 60 % 0 ; } 44% { object-position : 80 % 0 ; } 55% { object-position : 100 % 0 ; } 66% { object-position : 80 % 0 ; } 77% { object-position : 60 % 0 ; } 88% { object-position : 40 % 0 ; } 100% { object-position : 20 % 0 ; } } img { animation-name : moodeng_run; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; }

After set the keyframe ,image will moving inside frame left to right.

Finally we need to add an extra attribute: animation-timing-function: steps(1) and set animation-duration to be 0.7s . This will make the animation work in steps, it will look like Moodeng is running very fast.

img { animation-name : moodeng_run; animation-iteration-count : infinite ; animation-timing-function : steps ( 1 ); animation-duration : 0.7 s ; }

Pros of this approach compare to GIF image is that we can control how fast the movement by simply using animation-duration . Lower the duration greater the speed.

Duration 0.2s 0.4s 0.8s 1s 5s 10s Loop Count infinite 1 2 3 4 Direction normal reverse alternate alternate-reverse Play/Pause running paused Easing steps(1) ease ease-in ease-out ease-in-out

Apply both animations together.

Finally, we can combine both moodeng_left_to_right and moodeng_walk together by separate HTML element to .picture-content and .frame . For the .frame we will use moodeng_left_to_right and for .picture-content we will use moodeng_walk

Duration 1s 5s 10s 20s Duration Walk 0.2s 0.4s 0.8s 1s 5s 10s Easing linear ease ease-in ease-out ease-in-out Loop Count infinite 1 2 3 4 Direction normal reverse alternate alternate-reverse Play/Pause running paused

Performance Optimization Tips

When running many animations simultaneously, the browser may lag, especially on low-performance mobile devices. To optimize performance, consider writing JavaScript code to play animations when the HTML is visible on the screen and stop when Moodeng leaves the screen by using IntersectionObserver .

This article also use this optimization tricks too.

import React from " react " ; export const OnScreenContainer = ( props : { children : any ; className ?: string ; }) => { const ref = React. useRef ( null ); const [isVisible, setIsVisible] = React. useState ( false ); const rootMargin = ' 0px ' ; React. useEffect (() => { if (ref.current == null ) return ; const observer = new IntersectionObserver ( ([ entry ]) => { return setIsVisible (entry.isIntersecting) }, { rootMargin : rootMargin } ) as any ; observer. observe (ref.current); return () => { if (ref.current == null ) return ; observer. unobserve (ref.current); }; }, [ref.current, rootMargin]); return ( < div ref = {ref} className = { `isVisible- ${ isVisible } ${ props.className ?? "" } ` } > {isVisible ? props.children : <></>} </ div > ); };

Shorthand

For a simpler version, you can reduce from

img { animation-name : moodeng_run; animation-duration : 8 s ; animation-timing-function : ease-in ; }

to the css like this.

img { animation : moodeng_run 8 s ease-in ; }

Summary

CSS animations are a cornerstone of modern front-end development. They’re used extensively in UI components such as loading spinners, progress bars, and interactive elements. By mastering CSS animations, you’ll be able to:

Create more engaging and interactive interfaces

Guide user attention to important elements

Provide visual feedback for user actions

Enhance the overall look and feel of the website

Enhance visual cues for users with certain cognitive disabilities

Better performance than JS animation

Widely supported across modern browsers

Easily adapt animations for different screen sizes and devices

Remember, the key to mastering CSS animations is practice and experimentation. Apply these techniques in your next web development project to create smoother, more interactive user experiences.