Authentication in Koa.js: JWT Implementation

Authentication in Koa.js: Implementing JWT Authentication

In today’s web development landscape, securing your applications is non-negotiable. Let’s dive into implementing JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication in Koa.js, a lightweight and expressive Node.js web framework.

What is JWT Authentication?

JWT authentication provides a secure way to transmit information between parties as a JSON object. Think of it as a digital passport that proves the identity of your users. Each token is signed, making it tamper-proof and reliable.

Setting Up the Project

First, let’s set up our project with the necessary dependencies:

Terminal window npm init -y npm install koa @koa/router koa-bodyparser jsonwebtoken bcrypt

Implementing JWT Authentication

Here’s our basic authentication setup:

const Koa = require ( ' koa ' ); const Router = require ( ' @koa/router ' ); const bodyParser = require ( ' koa-bodyparser ' ); const jwt = require ( ' jsonwebtoken ' ); const app = new Koa (); const router = new Router (); const SECRET_KEY = ' your-secret-key ' ; app. use ( bodyParser ()); // Login endpoint router. post ( ' /login ' , async ( ctx ) => { const { username, password } = ctx.request.body; // Here you would typically validate against your database if (username === ' user ' && password === ' password ' ) { const token = jwt. sign ({ username }, SECRET_KEY, { expiresIn : ' 1h ' }); ctx.body = { token }; } else { ctx.status = 401 ; ctx.body = { error : ' Invalid credentials ' }; } }); // Protected route middleware const authMiddleware = async ( ctx , next ) => { try { const token = ctx.header.authorization. split ( ' ' )[ 1 ]; const decoded = jwt. verify (token, SECRET_KEY); ctx.state.user = decoded; await next (); } catch (err) { ctx.status = 401 ; ctx.body = { error : ' Unauthorized ' }; } }; // Protected route example router. get ( ' /protected ' , authMiddleware, async ( ctx ) => { ctx.body = { message : ' Access granted! ' , user : ctx.state.user }; }); app. use (router. routes ()). use (router. allowedMethods ()); app. listen ( 3000 );

Best Practices for JWT Implementation

Secure Secret Key: Always use a strong, environment-variable-based secret key Token Expiration: Set appropriate expiration times for your tokens HTTPS: Always use HTTPS in production Error Handling: Implement comprehensive error handling Refresh Tokens: Consider implementing refresh tokens for better security

Testing the Authentication

Here’s how to test our endpoints using curl:

Terminal window # Login curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/login \ -H " Content-Type: application/json " \ -d ' {"username": "user", "password": "password"} ' # Access protected route curl http://localhost:3000/protected \ -H " Authorization: Bearer <your-token-here> "

Remember to implement proper validation, error handling, and security measures in your production environment. JWT authentication is powerful but requires careful implementation to maintain security.