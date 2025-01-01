Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Master Flutter Animations: Implicit & Explicit

Learn how to create smooth, engaging animations in Flutter using both implicit and explicit approaches.

Discover AnimatedContainer, custom controllers, and best practices for mobile animations.
thumbnail

Abstract fluid motion waves in bright teal golden yellow and deep navy colors flowing smoothly like silk fabric in wind captured from side angle with slight tilt high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

How to Implement Implicit and Explicit Animations in Flutter

Animation brings life to mobile applications, making them more engaging and intuitive for users. In Flutter, we have two primary ways to create animations: implicit and explicit. Let’s dive into both approaches and see how we can implement them effectively.

Understanding Implicit Animations

Implicit animations are the simplest way to add motion to your Flutter app. They automatically animate changes in widget properties, handling all the complex animation logic under the hood. Think of them as “set it and forget it” animations.

Smooth gradient waves of seafoam green warm amber and steel blue flowing like ocean currents viewed from above aerial perspective with dynamic movement patterns high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Working with Implicit Animations

Flutter provides several implicit animation widgets that start with “Animated”. Here are some commonly used ones:

  • AnimatedContainer
  • AnimatedOpacity
  • AnimatedPositioned
  • AnimatedPadding

These widgets automatically handle transitions when you change their properties. For instance, an AnimatedContainer will smoothly animate between different sizes, colors, or positions whenever these values change.

AnimatedContainer(
  duration: Duration(milliseconds: 300),
  width: isExpanded ? 200.0 : 100.0,
  height: isExpanded ? 200.0 : 100.0,
  color: isExpanded ? Colors.blue : Colors.red,
  curve: Curves.easeInOut,
)

Mastering Explicit Animations

Explicit animations offer more control over the animation process. They’re perfect when you need complex animations or want to control the animation programmatically.

Crystalline geometric shapes in bright turquoise sunburst orange and charcoal grey arranged in motion-like patterns captured from low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Animation Controllers

The heart of explicit animations is the AnimationController. It acts like a conductor, orchestrating the timing and progress of your animation.

late AnimationController _controller;


@override
void initState() {
  super.initState();
  _controller = AnimationController(
    duration: Duration(seconds: 2),
    vsync: this,
  );
}

Tween Animations

Tweens define the range of values your animation moves between. Combined with an AnimationController, they create smooth transitions:

final _animation = Tween<double>(
  begin: 0,
  end: 1,
).animate(_controller);

Best Practices

  1. Choose implicit animations for simple transitions
  2. Use explicit animations for complex, chained animations
  3. Always dispose of animation controllers
  4. Keep animations subtle and purposeful
  5. Use curves to make animations feel natural

Remember, great animations enhance user experience without being distracting. The key is finding the right balance between motion and functionality.

Elegant rippling fabric texture in bright cerulean blue rich bronze and slate gray creating dynamic motion patterns photographed straight down from top view high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/flutter.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.