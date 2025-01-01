Tillitsdone
Error Handling in Riverpod: Best Practices

Learn essential error handling patterns in Flutter with Riverpod state management.

Discover how to implement robust error states, recovery mechanisms, and user-friendly error displays.
thumbnail

Handling errors effectively in Flutter applications is crucial for maintaining a robust user experience. When combined with Riverpod for state management, proper error handling becomes even more essential. Let’s dive into the best practices for managing errors in Riverpod-powered Flutter apps.

Understanding Error States in Riverpod

When working with Riverpod, we often deal with async operations that can potentially fail. Instead of letting these errors crash our app, we should handle them gracefully. The first step is understanding how Riverpod represents error states.

final userProvider = FutureProvider<User>((ref) async {
  try {
    return await userRepository.fetchUser();
  } catch (error) {
    throw CustomException('Failed to fetch user data: $error');
  }
});

Implementing Error Handling Patterns

The AsyncValue Pattern

One of Riverpod’s most powerful features is the AsyncValue class. It allows us to handle loading, error, and data states in a clean and type-safe way.

final weatherProvider = StateNotifierProvider<WeatherNotifier, AsyncValue<WeatherData>>((ref) {
  return WeatherNotifier();
});


class WeatherNotifier extends StateNotifier<AsyncValue<WeatherData>> {
  WeatherNotifier() : super(const AsyncValue.loading()) {
    _fetchWeather();
  }


  Future<void> _fetchWeather() async {
    state = const AsyncValue.loading();
    try {
      final weather = await weatherRepository.fetch();
      state = AsyncValue.data(weather);
    } catch (error, stackTrace) {
      state = AsyncValue.error(error, stackTrace);
    }
  }
}

Custom Error Handling

For more specific error handling, creating custom error classes can help distinguish between different types of failures:

sealed class AppError {
  final String message;
  const AppError(this.message);
}


class NetworkError extends AppError {
  const NetworkError(super.message);
}


class ValidationError extends AppError {
  const ValidationError(super.message);
}

Best Practices for Error Recovery

  1. Always provide fallback values when possible:
final configProvider = FutureProvider<Config>((ref) async {
  try {
    return await loadConfig();
  } catch (e) {
    // Fallback to default configuration
    return Config.defaults();
  }
});
  1. Implement retry mechanisms for transient failures:
extension RetryOperation\<T\> on Future\<T\> {
  Future\<T\> withRetry({int maxAttempts = 3}) async {
    int attempts = 0;
    while (true) {
      try {
        attempts++;
        return await this;
      } catch (e) {
        if (attempts >= maxAttempts) rethrow;
        await Future.delayed(Duration(seconds: attempts));
      }
    }
  }
}

User Interface Considerations

When displaying errors to users, maintain consistency across your application:

Consumer(
  builder: (context, ref, child) {
    return ref.watch(userProvider).when(
      data: (user) => UserProfile(user: user),
      loading: () => const LoadingIndicator(),
      error: (error, stack) => ErrorView(
        message: error.toString(),
        onRetry: () => ref.refresh(userProvider),
      ),
    );
  },
);

Remember that error handling isn’t just about catching exceptions – it’s about providing a seamless experience for your users, even when things go wrong. By following these patterns and best practices, you’ll create more resilient Flutter applications that handle errors gracefully and maintain user trust.

Final Thoughts

Proper error handling in Riverpod is a crucial aspect of building reliable Flutter applications. By leveraging AsyncValue, implementing proper error recovery mechanisms, and maintaining consistent error UI patterns, you can create a robust error handling system that enhances the overall user experience of your application.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
