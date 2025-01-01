Tillitsdone
Custom Jest Matchers for Better Testing

Learn how to create custom Jest matchers to write more expressive and maintainable tests.

Discover advanced techniques for async testing and chainable matchers with practical examples.
Custom Jest Matchers for More Expressive Tests

Writing clear and maintainable tests is crucial for any software project. While Jest provides a great set of built-in matchers, sometimes we need more specific assertions that better express our testing intentions. Let’s dive into creating custom Jest matchers that can make our tests more readable and maintainable.

Why Custom Matchers?

Imagine you’re testing a shopping cart functionality. You could write:

expect(cart.items.length).toBe(0);
expect(cart.total).toBe(0);

But wouldn’t it be nicer to write:

expect(cart).toBeEmpty();

This is where custom matchers shine – they help us write more expressive and domain-specific tests.

Creating Your First Custom Matcher

Let’s create a custom matcher that checks if an object has specific properties with certain types:

expect.extend({
  toHavePropertyOfType(received, property, expectedType) {
    const hasProperty = received.hasOwnProperty(property);
    const propertyType = typeof received[property];


    return {
      pass: hasProperty && propertyType === expectedType,
      message: () =>
        `Expected object to have property "${property}" of type "${expectedType}", ` +
        `but got ${hasProperty ? `type "${propertyType}"` : 'no such property'}`
    };
  }
});

Now we can use it like this:

expect(user).toHavePropertyOfType('age', 'number');
expect(product).toHavePropertyOfType('description', 'string');

Advanced Matcher Techniques

Let’s explore some advanced techniques for creating more powerful custom matchers.

Async Matchers

Sometimes we need to test asynchronous behavior:

expect.extend({
  async toEventuallyHaveValue(received, expectedValue, timeout = 5000) {
    const start = Date.now();


    while (Date.now() - start < timeout) {
      if (received.value === expectedValue) {
        return {
          pass: true,
          message: () => `Expected value to eventually be ${expectedValue}`
        };
      }
      await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 100));
    }


    return {
      pass: false,
      message: () =>
        `Expected value to be ${expectedValue} within ${timeout}ms, but it wasn't`
    };
  }
});

Chainable Matchers

We can create more flexible assertions by making our matchers chainable:

expect.extend({
  toBeWithinRange(received, floor, ceiling) {
    const pass = received >= floor && received <= ceiling;
    return {
      pass,
      message: () =>
        `Expected ${received} to be within range [${floor}, ${ceiling}]`
    };
  }
});


// Usage
expect(price).toBeWithinRange(10, 20);

Best Practices

  1. Keep matchers focused and single-purpose
  2. Use clear, descriptive names
  3. Provide detailed error messages
  4. Document your custom matchers
  5. Share common matchers across your team

Conclusion

Custom Jest matchers are a powerful tool for creating more expressive and maintainable tests. By encapsulating complex assertions into simple, readable matchers, we can make our test suites easier to understand and maintain.

Remember, the goal is to make your tests as clear as possible – if you find yourself writing the same complex assertions repeatedly, it might be time to create a custom matcher!

https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
