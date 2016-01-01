CSS writing-mode Control Text Flow Direction

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the writing-mode property is defined as follows:

writing-mode = horizontal-tb | vertical-rl | vertical-lr | sideways-rl | sideways-lr

Each value specifies a different direction for the layout of text and block-level elements. The syntax indicates that only one of these values must be specified for the writing-mode property.

Examples

Basic Horizontal Text Flow

In this example, we’ll use the horizontal-tb value to demonstrate the default horizontal text flow from left to right.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >writing-mode Property</ title > < style > p .horizontal-tb { width : 300 px ; height : 100 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; writing-mode : horizontal-tb ; color : white ; background : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align: center; " > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Example: Horizontal Text Flow</ h1 > < p class = " horizontal-tb " > This is an example of horizontal text flow from left to right. </ p > </ body > </ html >

Vertical Text Flow from Right to Left

In this example, we’ll use the vertical-rl value to demonstrate vertical text flow from top to bottom, with the next line positioned to the left of the previous line.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >writing-mode Property</ title > < style > p .vertical-rl { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; writing-mode : vertical-rl ; color : white ; background : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align: center; " > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Example: Vertical Text Flow (Right to Left)</ h1 > < p class = " vertical-rl " > This is an example of vertical text flow from top to bottom, with the next line positioned to the left of the previous line. </ p > </ body > </ html >

Vertical Text Flow from Left to Right

In this example, we’ll use the vertical-lr value to demonstrate vertical text flow from top to bottom, with the next line positioned to the right of the previous line.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >writing-mode Property</ title > < style > p .vertical-lr { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; writing-mode : vertical-lr ; color : white ; background : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align: center; " > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Example: Vertical Text Flow (Left to Right)</ h1 > < p class = " vertical-lr " > This is an example of vertical text flow from top to bottom, with the next line positioned to the right of the previous line. </ p > </ body > </ html >

Sideways Text Flow from Right to Left

In this example, we’ll use the sideways-rl value to demonstrate sideways text flow from top to bottom, with the glyphs set sideways toward the right.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >writing-mode Property</ title > < style > p .sideways-rl { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; writing-mode : sideways-rl ; color : white ; background : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align: center; " > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Example: Sideways Text Flow (Right to Left)</ h1 > < p class = " sideways-rl " > This is an example of sideways text flow from top to bottom, with the glyphs set sideways toward the right. </ p > </ body > </ html >

Sideways Text Flow from Left to Right

In this example, we’ll use the sideways-lr value to demonstrate sideways text flow from bottom to top, with the glyphs set sideways toward the left.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >writing-mode Property</ title > < style > p .sideways-lr { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; border : 1 px solid black ; writing-mode : sideways-lr ; color : white ; background : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body style = " text-align: center; " > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Example: Sideways Text Flow (Left to Right)</ h1 > < p class = " sideways-lr " > This is an example of sideways text flow from bottom to top, with the glyphs set sideways toward the left. </ p > </ body > </ html >

Browser Compatibility

The writing-mode property is widely supported across modern browsers. Below is a table outlining the compatibility of the writing-mode property across various browsers:

Browser Version Initial Support Date Google Chrome 48.0 January 2016 Firefox 41.0 September 2015 Internet Explorer 12.0 July 2015 Edge 12.0 July 2015 Opera 35.0 February 2016 Safari 10.1 September 2017

Summary

The writing-mode property is a powerful CSS tool for controlling the direction of text flow, making it especially useful for multilingual websites and creative page layouts. While most modern browsers support the writing-mode property, it’s important to check compatibility and use appropriate fallbacks for older browsers that may not fully support all values.

For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, refer to the MDN Web Docs Browser Compatibility Data.

