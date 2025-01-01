- Services
Master CSS word-spacing for Better Text Layout
Learn how to use normal, length values, and global options for optimal web design.
Introduction
The
word-spacing property in CSS lets you adjust the space between words in your text. It helps make your content more readable and visually appealing. You can set the
word-spacing to
normal or a specific length, which is great for web developers and designers who want to fine-tune their text formatting.
Syntax
The syntax for the
word-spacing property is simple:
Normal
The
normal value for the
word-spacing property sets the spacing between words to the default value defined by the current font and browser. This is the standard spacing that most text will use unless otherwise specified. Using
normal ensures that the text remains readable and consistent with typical web design standards.
Accessibility
When using the
word-spacing property, it’s important to consider the impact on the readability of your text. Large positive or negative
word-spacing values can make sentences difficult to read, compromising the accessibility of your content.
Large Positive Values:
Setting a very large positive value for
word-spacing can make words so far apart that they may no longer appear as a coherent sentence. This can be especially problematic for users with visual impairments or cognitive disabilities.
Large Negative Values: Using a large negative value can cause words to overlap, making the beginning and end of each word unrecognizable. This can severely affect readability and make the text inaccessible to many users.
Legibility Considerations:
Legible
word-spacing must be determined on a case-by-case basis because different font families have varying character widths. It’s essential to test different spacing values with your chosen font to ensure that the text remains readable.
Resources
- [MDN Understanding WCAG, Guideline 1.4 explanations]WebsiteUrl
- [Understanding Success Criterion 1.4.8 | W3C Understanding WCAG 2.0]WebsiteUrl
Example
