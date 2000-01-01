- Services
CSS Word-Break Enhancing Text Wrapping for Better Readability
Learn about available options like normal, break-all, keep-all, and break-word.
Introduction
The
word-break CSS property helps control how text breaks at the end of a line. By default, text breaks at spaces or hyphens, but
word-break gives you more control, especially for handling long words or complex languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (CJK).
Specification
The
word-break property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification.
Values
Here are the main values for
word-break:
normal
- Default behavior: breaks at spaces or hyphens.
break-all
- Breaks between any two characters (except CJK text) to prevent overflow.
keep-all
- Prevents breaks in CJK text; non-CJK text behaves normally.
break-word
- Similar to
overflow-wrap: anywherecombined with
word-break: normal, ensuring words break at appropriate points.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet.
unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, otherwise to its initial value.
Formal Definition
The
word-break property specifies how text should break at the end of a line. It’s crucial for managing text overflow and ensuring readability.
Initial Value:
normal
Applies To:
- All elements
Inherited:
- Yes
Computed Value:
- As specified
Animation Type:
- Discrete
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
word-break property is:
Browser Compatibility
The
word-break property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Google Chrome: Since version 4.0 (January 2010)
- Mozilla Firefox: Since version 15.0 (August 2012)
- Microsoft Edge: Since version 12 (July 2015)
- Microsoft Internet Explorer: Since version 5.5 (July 2000)
- Opera: Since version 15.0 (May 2013)
- Safari: Since version 3.1 (March 2008)
For the latest details, check [Browser Compatibility Data]WebsiteUrl.
Using the
word-break property effectively ensures your web designs are functional and look great across different browsers and devices.
