CSS unicode-bidi Managing Bidirectional Text Effectively
Learn about its use cases, available options like normal, embed, isolate, and more for better text control.
Introduction
The
unicode-bidi CSS property helps manage bidirectional text, which mixes left-to-right and right-to-left scripts. It’s particularly useful for multilingual websites. While user agents usually handle this with a complex Unicode algorithm,
unicode-bidi gives developers control over text embedding.
Specification
The
unicode-bidi property is defined in the CSS Writing Modes Level 4 specification. You can find the current specification here:
Description
The
unicode-bidi property controls the embedding level of bidirectional text. It helps manage text direction in documents with mixed scripts. This property can override the normal bidirectional algorithm, which is crucial for ensuring correct text display in multilingual content.
Syntax
The syntax for the
unicode-bidi property is:
Values
normal
- Default value. No additional embedding level.
embed
- Adds an embedding level for inline elements. Direction is set by the
directionproperty.
bidi-override
- Overrides the bidirectional algorithm. Text is displayed in sequence according to the
directionproperty.
isolate
- Isolates the element from its siblings. Directionality is calculated without considering the content of this element.
isolate-override
- Combines the behaviors of
isolateand
bidi-override.
plaintext
- Directionality is calculated without considering the parent bidirectional state or the
directionproperty. Useful for pre-formatted text.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
normal
- Applies To: All elements, but some values have no effect on non-inline elements.
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Not animatable
- Formal Syntax:
Examples
Here are practical examples of how to use the
unicode-bidi property:
Using
embed
CSS:
HTML:
Using
bidi-override
CSS:
HTML:
Using
isolate
CSS:
HTML:
Using
isolate-override
CSS:
HTML:
Using
plaintext
CSS:
HTML:
Browser Compatibility
The
unicode-bidi CSS property is widely supported across major web browsers, making it a reliable tool for managing bidirectional text in your projects. Here’s a quick overview of browser compatibility:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 2.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 5.5.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 1.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 1.3.
- Opera: Supported since version 9.2.
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Google Chrome
|2.0+
|Microsoft Edge
|12.0+
|Internet Explorer
|5.5+
|Mozilla Firefox
|1.0+
|Safari
|1.3+
|Opera
|9.2+
See Also
For further reading and to deepen your understanding of the
unicode-bidi property, check out these resources:
- MDN Web Docs - CSS
unicode-bidiWebsiteUrl: Comprehensive documentation, including explanations, examples, and compatibility information.
- CSS Writing Modes Level 4 Specification WebsiteUrl: Outlines rules and behaviors for handling bidirectional text in CSS.
- Unicode Bidirectional Algorithm WebsiteUrl: Detailed documentation on the bidirectional algorithm by the Unicode Consortium.
- Can I Use - unicode-bidi WebsiteUrl: Useful tool for checking browser compatibility.
- W3C CSS Writing Modes Module WebsiteUrl: Official specification for the CSS Writing Modes module, including the
unicode-bidiproperty.
- CSS Tricks - unicode-bidi WebsiteUrl: Practical tips and best practices for using the
unicode-bidiproperty.
