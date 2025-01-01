- Services
CSS transition-timing-function Enhance Web Animations
It offers predefined keywords like 'ease', 'linear', 'ease-in', 'ease-out', and custom cubic Bézier curves and step functions.
Formal Definition
The
transition-timing-function property in CSS is defined by the CSS Transitions specification. This property allows developers to control the acceleration curve of a transition, determining how the values of CSS properties change over time. The formal definition provides detailed information about the initial value, applicability, inheritance, computed value, and animation type of the
transition-timing-function property.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
ease
- The default timing function is
ease, which provides a smooth transition that starts slowly, accelerates in the middle, and then slows down towards the end.
- The default timing function is
Applicability
- Applies to: All elements, including
::beforeand
::afterpseudo-elements.
- The
transition-timing-functionproperty can be applied to any HTML element and its pseudo-elements, allowing for transitions on a wide range of CSS properties.
- The
Inheritance
- Inherited: No
- The
transition-timing-functionproperty is not inherited from the parent element. Each element must have its own timing function defined, unless it is explicitly set to inherit the value from its parent using the
inheritkeyword.
- The
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
- The computed value of the
transition-timing-functionproperty is the same as the specified value. This means that the browser will use the exact timing function defined in the CSS.
- The computed value of the
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Not animatable
- The
transition-timing-functionproperty itself is not animatable. It defines how other CSS properties transition over time but cannot be animated or transitioned itself.
- The
Formal Syntax
The
transition-timing-function property in CSS has a well-defined syntax that outlines how developers can specify the timing functions for transitions. Understanding the formal syntax helps ensure that the property is used correctly and effectively.
Syntax Structure
The syntax for the
transition-timing-function property is as follows:
Breakdown of Syntax Components
<easing-function>:
- This represents the easing function to be applied to the transition. It can be one of the following types:
- Linear Easing Function:
linear
- Cubic Bézier Easing Function:
cubic-bezier(p1, p2, p3, p4)
- Step Easing Function:
steps(n, <jumpterm>)
- Predefined Keywords:
ease,
ease-in,
ease-out,
ease-in-out,
step-start,
step-end
- Linear Easing Function:
- This represents the easing function to be applied to the transition. It can be one of the following types:
initial:
- Sets the property to its default value, which is
ease.
- Sets the property to its default value, which is
inherit:
- Inherits the value from the parent element.
Linear Easing Function
- Syntax:
- Description:
- The
lineareasing function provides a transition effect that progresses at a constant speed from start to finish.
- The
Cubic Bézier Easing Function
- Syntax:
- Description:
- The
cubic-bezierfunction allows developers to define their own cubic Bézier curve, which specifies the speed and acceleration of the transition. The parameters
p1,
p2,
p3, and
p4define the control points of the curve.
- Constraints: The values of
p1and
p3must be between 0 and 1.
- The
Step Easing Function
- Syntax:
- Description:
- The
stepsfunction divides the transition into a specified number of equal intervals, creating a jump effect at each interval.
- Parameters:
n: The number of intervals in the transition. Must be a positive integer.
<jumpterm>: Specifies the position of the jump within each interval. Possible values are:
jump-start: The transition jumps to the next value at the start of each interval.
jump-end: The transition jumps to the next value at the end of each interval.
jump-none: The transition does not jump at the start or end of each interval; instead, it holds at both the 0% mark and the 100% mark for 1/n of the duration.
jump-both: The transition includes pauses at both the 0% and 100% marks.
start: Same as
jump-start.
end: Same as
jump-end.
-
-
- The
Predefined Keywords
- Syntax:
- Description:
- These keywords represent predefined easing functions that cover common transition patterns.
- Equivalents:
ease: Equivalent to
cubic-bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1.0)
linear: Equivalent to
cubic-bezier(0.0, 0.0, 1.0, 1.0)
ease-in: Equivalent to
cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 1.0, 1.0)
ease-out: Equivalent to
cubic-bezier(0, 0, 0.58, 1.0)
ease-in-out: Equivalent to
cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1.0)
step-start: Equivalent to
steps(1, jump-start)
step-end: Equivalent to
steps(1, jump-end)
-
Example Usage
Here is an example of how to use the
transition-timing-function property with different easing functions:
In this example:
- The
transition-propertyspecifies that all properties will transition.
- The
transition-durationspecifies that the transition will last for 2 seconds.
- The
transition-timing-functionspecifies multiple easing functions:
ease,
linear,
cubic-bezier(0.1, 0.7, 0.1, 1.0), and
steps(5, jump-end). Each function will be applied to the corresponding property in the order defined by the
transition-property.
Conclusion
Understanding the formal syntax of the
transition-timing-function property is essential for effectively using transitions in CSS. By adhering to the syntax structure and utilizing the various easing functions, developers can create smooth and dynamic animations that enhance the visual appeal and interactivity of their web projects.
For the most up-to-date information, refer to the official CSS Transitions specification and browser documentation. This will help you make informed decisions about implementing transitions in your web projects.
