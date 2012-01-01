- Services
Exploring CSS transition-property Enhance Your Web Design
Learn how to use it, available options, and enhance user experience.
Introduction
The
transition-property CSS property lets you choose which CSS properties will have transition effects. This is great for creating smooth and engaging animations, making your web designs more dynamic.
Syntax
Keyword Values
none: No properties will have transition effects.
all: All properties that can be transitioned will.
Custom Properties
<custom-ident>: Specifies a CSS property to transition, like
background-coloror
width.
Multiple Values
You can specify multiple properties by separating them with commas:
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from its parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet.
unset: Acts as either
inheritor
initial, depending on whether the property is inherited or not.
Examples of Syntax
Values
none
- Description: No properties will have transition effects.
- Use Case: Useful when you want to disable transitions for specific elements.
all
- Description: All properties that can be transitioned will do so.
- Use Case: Convenient when you want to apply transitions to multiple properties without listing them individually.
<custom-ident>
- Description: Specifies a CSS property to transition, like
background-coloror
width.
- Use Case: Allows you to specify individual properties for more control over transition effects.
Multiple Values
- Description: You can specify multiple properties by separating them with commas.
- Use Case: Useful when you want to apply transitions to a specific set of properties.
initial
- Description: Sets the
transition-propertyto its default value, which is
all.
- Use Case: Helpful when you want to reset the property to its default behavior.
inherit
- Description: Inherits the value from its parent element.
- Use Case: Useful when you want an element to inherit the transition properties of its parent.
revert
- Description: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if not.
- Use Case: Useful for maintaining consistency across different stylesheets.
revert-layer
- Description: Resets the property to the value established by the page’s author’s stylesheet.
- Use Case: Provides a way to revert to the author’s intended styles while considering user preferences.
unset
- Description: Acts as either
inheritor
initial, depending on whether the property is inherited or not.
- Use Case: Provides flexibility in resetting the property based on its inheritance.
Examples of Values
Formal Definition
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
all
- Description: By default, all animatable properties will have transition effects.
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements, including
::beforeand
::afterpseudo-elements.
- Description: The
transition-propertycan be applied to any HTML element and its pseudo-elements.
- Description: The
Inherited
- Inherited: No
- Description: The
transition-propertyis not inherited from its parent element. Each element must have its own
transition-propertyspecified.
- Description: The
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
- Description: The computed value of the
transition-propertyis the same as the specified value.
- Description: The computed value of the
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Not animatable
- Description: The
transition-propertyitself is not animatable. It is used to define which properties will animate, but it does not animate on its own.
- Description: The
Formal Syntax
none: No properties will have transition effects.
all: All properties that can be transitioned will do so.
<custom-ident>: Specifies a CSS property to transition, like
background-coloror
width.
Examples of Formal Syntax
Examples
Basic Example
In this example, we will create a button that changes its background color when hovered or focused. The
transition-property will be set to
background-color, and the transition duration will be set to one second.
HTML
CSS
Example with Multiple Properties
In this example, we will apply transition effects to multiple properties:
background-color,
width, and
height. This will create a more dynamic and visually appealing effect when the button is hovered.
HTML
CSS
Example Using
all
In this example, we will use the
all keyword to apply transition effects to all animatable properties. This is a convenient way to animate multiple properties without listing them individually.
HTML
CSS
Example with
initial
In this example, we will use the
initial keyword to set the
transition-property to its default value, which is
all. This means that all animatable properties will transition.
HTML
CSS
Example with
inherit
In this example, we will use the
inherit keyword to make the button inherit the
transition-property value from its parent element. If the parent element has a
transition-property value of
all, the button will inherit that value.
HTML
CSS
Example with Browser Compatibility
This example should work consistently across all major browsers that support the
transition-property.
Specifications
The
transition-property is defined in the CSS Transitions specification. This specification outlines how to use transitions to create smooth animations.
CSS Transitions Specification
- Specification Name: CSS Transitions
- Section: transition-property
- Description: The CSS Transitions specification describes how to use the
transition-propertyto animate changes to CSS properties smoothly.
For more details, refer to the official documentation:
Browser Compatibility
The
transition-property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of browser compatibility:
Key Browsers and Versions
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 26.0 (March 2013).
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 16.0 (October 2012).
- Opera: Supported since version 12.1 (November 2012).
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
Notes on Compatibility
- Google Chrome: Fully supported since version 26.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 16.0.
- Opera: Supported since version 12.1.
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
Ensuring Compatibility
To ensure your transitions work across different browsers, test your web designs across various platforms and versions.
Additional Resources
See Also
To learn more about CSS transitions, check out these resources:
Related CSS Properties
- Using CSS transitions: A guide on using CSS transitions.
transition: Shorthand for combining all transition-related properties.
transition-duration: Specifies the duration of transitions.
transition-timing-function: Defines the speed curve of the transition effect.
transition-delay: Specifies the delay before the transition starts.
Related JavaScript Event
TransitionEvent: Fires when a CSS transition completes.
Additional Resources
- MDN Web Docs: CSS Transitions: Detailed documentation on CSS transitions.
- Can I use: CSS Transitions: Check browser compatibility for CSS transitions.
- CSS-Tricks: A Complete Guide to CSS Transitions: An in-depth guide on CSS transitions.
Related HTML and CSS Reference Guides
- HTML Reference Guide: Comprehensive guide to HTML elements and attributes.
- CSS Reference Guide: Detailed guide to all CSS properties.
Exploring these resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS transitions and how to use them effectively in your web development projects.
