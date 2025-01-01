Enhance Text Readability with CSS text-underline-position

Introduction

The text-underline-position CSS property lets you control exactly where the underline appears on your text. It works with the text-decoration property’s underline value. By using text-underline-position , you can make your text more readable and visually appealing, which is great for complex layouts and designs.

Specification

The text-underline-position property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3 specification. This module gives detailed guidelines on how text decorations, including underlines, should be handled in web browsers. The specification ensures consistency across different browsers, making it easier for you to create uniform and predictable text decorations.

Syntax

The text-underline-position property is easy to use. Here’s the syntax for specifying the underline position relative to the text:

/* Single keyword */ text-underline-position: auto; text-underline-position: under; text-underline-position: left; text-underline-position: right; /* Multiple keywords */ text-underline-position: under left; text-underline-position: right under; /* Global values */ text-underline-position: inherit; text-underline-position: initial; text-underline-position: revert; text-underline-position: revert-layer; text-underline-position: unset;

Values

The text-underline-position property offers several values to fine-tune the underline’s position:

auto

The auto value lets the browser decide the best position for the underline based on the font metrics.

from-font

If the font file includes a preferred underline position, the from-font value uses that information. If not, it behaves like auto .

under

The under value puts the underline below the alphabetic baseline, ensuring it doesn’t cross any descenders. This is great for enhancing text readability.

left

In vertical writing modes, the left value puts the underline on the left side of the text. In horizontal modes, it behaves like auto .

right

Similar to left , the right value puts the underline on the right side of the text in vertical writing modes. In horizontal modes, it behaves like auto .

Inheritance and Global Values

inherit : Makes the element inherit the text-underline-position value from its parent.

: Makes the element inherit the value from its parent. initial : Resets the property to its initial value, which is auto .

: Resets the property to its initial value, which is . revert : Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling.

: Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling. revert-layer : Similar to revert , but it only reverts the property for the current cascade layer.

: Similar to , but it only reverts the property for the current cascade layer. unset : Resets the property to its natural value, which means it acts as inherit if the property is inherited, or initial if it is not.

Formal Definition

Here are the key aspects of the text-underline-position property’s formal definition:

Attribute Value Initial Value auto Applies to All elements Inherited Yes Computed Value As specified Animation Type Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the text-underline-position property is:

text-underline-position = auto /* Single keyword */ [ under || left || right ] /* Multiple keywords */

Examples

Let’s look at some practical examples to see how the text-underline-position property works.

Example 1: Basic Usage

Here, we’ll use the text-underline-position: auto and text-underline-position: under properties to see the differences.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta http-equiv = " X-UA-Compatible " content = " IE=edge " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >CSS text-underline-position Property</ title > < style > p { width : 20 rem ; } .first { text-decoration : underline ; text-underline-position : auto ; } .second { text-decoration : underline ; text-underline-position : under ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Website</ h1 > < h3 >text-underline-position: auto;</ h3 > < p class = " first " > A Computer Science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles. </ p > < h3 >text-underline-position: under;</ h3 > < p class = " second " > We provide a variety of services for you to learn, thrive and also have fun! </ p > </ body > </ html >

Output:

![Example 1 Output]WebsiteUrl

In this example, text-underline-position: auto uses the browser’s default positioning for the underline, while text-underline-position: under ensures the underline is placed below the alphabetic baseline, avoiding any descenders.

Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode

Here, we’ll use the writing-mode: vertical-rl property to write text vertically. We’ll then apply text-underline-position: left and text-underline-position: right to see their effects.

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < meta charset = " UTF-8 " > < meta http-equiv = " X-UA-Compatible " content = " IE=edge " > < meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0 " > < title >CSS text-underline-position Property</ title > < style > p { height : 20 rem ; padding : 1 rem ; } div { display : flex ; } .first { text-decoration : underline ; writing-mode : vertical-lr ; text-underline-position : left ; background-color : rgba ( 95 , 158 , 160 , 0.602 ); } .second { text-decoration : underline ; writing-mode : vertical-lr ; text-underline-position : right ; background-color : rgba ( 255 , 127 , 80 , 0.49 ); } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color:green; " >Website</ h1 > < div > < h3 >text-underline-position: left;</ h3 > < p class = " first " > A Computer Science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles. </ p > < h3 >text-underline-position: right;</ h3 > < p class = " second " > We provide a variety of services for you to learn, thrive and also have fun! </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

![Example 2 Output]WebsiteUrl

In this example, text-underline-position: left places the underline on the left side of the vertically written text, while text-underline-position: right places it on the right side. This is useful for languages that are written vertically, like Japanese or Chinese.

Setting text-underline-position Globally

You can set the text-underline-position property globally to ensure consistent underlining styles throughout your website. This is great for documents with specific needs, like those with lots of chemical or mathematical formulas.

CSS:

: root { text-underline-position : under ; }

By setting the text-underline-position property at the root level, you apply a uniform underline position to all text elements on your page. This simplifies your CSS and ensures that all underlines are consistently styled, enhancing the overall readability and visual appeal of your content.

Browser Compatibility

The text-underline-position property is widely supported by modern web browsers. However, it’s always a good idea to test your web pages across different browsers to ensure consistent behavior.

See Also

For more information on related CSS properties, you might want to check out:

text-decoration

text-decoration-line

text-decoration-style

text-decoration-color

These properties work together with text-underline-position to give you full control over text decorations in your web projects.

Browser Compatibility

The text-underline-position property is widely supported by modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Yes

: Yes Microsoft Edge : Yes

: Yes Mozilla Firefox : Yes

: Yes Opera : Yes

: Yes Safari: Yes

For the latest info, check out the MDN Web Docs compatibility table.

Related Properties

To get the most out of CSS text decoration, you might also find these properties helpful:

text-decoration : A shorthand for setting underline, overline, and line-through styles.

: A shorthand for setting underline, overline, and line-through styles. text-decoration-line : Sets the type of text decoration line.

: Sets the type of text decoration line. text-decoration-color : Sets the color of the text decoration line.

: Sets the color of the text decoration line. text-decoration-style : Defines the style of the text decoration line (e.g., solid, double, dotted, dashed, wavy).

These properties give you more control over text decorations, helping you create visually appealing and readable web content.