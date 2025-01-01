- Services
CSS Text-Decoration Enhance Your Web Design
Discover available options like underline, overline, line-through, and more.
Formal Definition
The
text-decoration property in CSS is a shorthand that combines several other properties to add decorative lines to text. These lines can be underlines, overlines, or line-throughs, and you can customize their color, style, and thickness.
Key Properties
- text-decoration-line: Specifies the type of line decoration (
underline,
overline,
line-through, etc.).
- text-decoration-color: Sets the color of the decorative line.
- text-decoration-style: Defines the style of the line (
solid,
dashed,
dotted,
double,
wavy).
- text-decoration-thickness: Determines the thickness of the line (in pixels, percentages, etc.).
Syntax
Example
In this example, the text will have a dashed red underline that is 2 pixels thick.
Global Values
- initial: Sets the property to its default value.
- inherit: Inherits the value from its parent element.
- unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
- revert: Reverts the property to the default value as specified by the browser.
- revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value established by the originating layer.
Examples
Simple Underline
Colored Line-Through
Custom Underline
Multiple Decorations
Styling Links
Emphasizing Headings
Full Example
Browser Compatibility
Browser compatibility is key when using the
text-decoration property in CSS. Ensuring your text decorations work consistently across different browsers is crucial for a seamless user experience. Regular testing and using vendor prefixes and fallbacks help achieve cross-browser compatibility.
Supported Browsers
The
text-decoration property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Google Chrome: Full support.
- Mozilla Firefox: Full support.
- Microsoft Edge: Full support.
- Internet Explorer: Partial support, may not work as expected in older versions.
- Safari: Full support.
- Opera: Full support.
Constituent Properties Compatibility
The constituent properties of the
text-decoration shorthand are also well-supported:
text-decoration-line: Widely supported.
text-decoration-color: Widely supported.
text-decoration-style: Widely supported.
text-decoration-thickness: Supported in modern browsers, may require prefixes.
Browser-Specific Notes
- Internet Explorer: Older versions may not fully support all features. Test thoroughly if you need to support them.
- Safari: Good support, but some advanced features may require vendor prefixes.
- Opera: Full support, but older versions may have limited support.
Example Code for Cross-Browser Compatibility
To ensure cross-browser compatibility, use vendor prefixes and fallbacks:
Testing Browser Compatibility
Use tools like BrowserStack or CrossBrowserTesting to test your website on multiple browsers and devices.
Additional Resources
For detailed browser compatibility information, check these resources:
- [Can I use…
text-decoration]WebsiteUrl
- [MDN Web Docs:
text-decoration]WebsiteUrl
See Also
For further exploration and understanding of the
text-decoration property and related topics, consider checking out the following resources and related properties:
Related CSS Properties
text-decoration-line
- Description: Specifies the type of line decoration (
underline,
overline,
line-through, etc.).
- MDN Documentation: [text-decoration-line]WebsiteUrl
- Description: Specifies the type of line decoration (
text-decoration-color
- Description: Sets the color of the decorative line.
- MDN Documentation: [text-decoration-color]WebsiteUrl
text-decoration-style
- Description: Defines the style of the line (
solid,
dashed,
dotted,
double,
wavy).
- MDN Documentation: [text-decoration-style]WebsiteUrl
- Description: Defines the style of the line (
text-decoration-thickness
- Description: Determines the thickness of the line (in pixels, percentages, etc.).
- MDN Documentation: [text-decoration-thickness]WebsiteUrl
Additional Text Decoration Properties
text-decoration-skip-ink
- Description: Controls whether the text decoration line should skip over the “ink” (the text itself) or not.
- MDN Documentation: [text-decoration-skip-ink]WebsiteUrl
text-underline-offset
- Description: Specifies the offset distance of the underline from the text.
- MDN Documentation: [text-underline-offset]WebsiteUrl
text-underline-position
- Description: Defines the position of the underline relative to the text.
- MDN Documentation: [text-underline-position]WebsiteUrl
Related Topics
- CSS List Style Properties
- Description: Controls the appearance of items in HTML
<ol>and
<ul>lists.
- MDN Documentation: [list-style]WebsiteUrl
- Description: Controls the appearance of items in HTML
- CSS Animations
- Description: Allows for the animation of CSS properties, including text decorations.
- MDN Documentation: [CSS Animations]WebsiteUrl
Useful Resources
- MDN Web Docs
- Description: Provides comprehensive documentation on CSS properties, including detailed explanations and examples.
- Link: [MDN Web Docs CSS]WebsiteUrl
- Can I use…
- Description: Offers up-to-date browser compatibility tables for CSS properties, helping you understand which features are supported in different browsers.
- Link: [Can I use…
text-decoration]WebsiteUrl
- CSS-Tricks
- Description: A popular resource for learning CSS, including articles, guides, and tutorials on various CSS properties and techniques.
- Link: [CSS-Tricks]WebsiteUrl
Conclusion
The
text-decoration property in CSS is a powerful tool for enhancing the visual presentation of text. By understanding and utilizing the related CSS properties and resources, you can create visually appealing and user-friendly web designs. Exploring these additional properties and resources will help you master the art of text decoration and improve the overall quality of your web projects.
