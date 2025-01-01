CSS Text-Decoration-Style Enhance Text Visuals

Tillitsdone
The CSS text-decoration-style property enhances text visuals with styles like solid, double, dotted, dashed, and wavy.

Learn how to use this powerful CSS property to make your text more engaging and user-friendly.
CSS text-decoration-style Property

Introduction

The text-decoration-style property in CSS allows you to customize the appearance of text decorations such as underlines, overlines, and line-throughs. This property can help give specific meanings to your text, like showing deleted text with a line-through. However, for better accessibility and semantic meaning, it’s good to use HTML tags like <del> or <s> for such purposes.

Specification

The text-decoration-style property is part of the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3. This module defines properties for styling text decorations, including underlines, overlines, and line-throughs.

Syntax

The text-decoration-style property is easy to use. It accepts various keyword values that define the style of the text decoration lines.

text-decoration-style: value;

Where value can be one of the following keywords:

  • solid: Draws a single, solid line.
  • double: Draws two parallel solid lines.
  • dotted: Draws a dotted line.
  • dashed: Draws a dashed line.
  • wavy: Draws a wavy line.

Additionally, the property accepts global values:

  • inherit: Inherits the property from its parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value.
  • revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default for the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Values

The text-decoration-style property accepts several keyword values that determine the style of the text decoration lines:

  • solid: Draws a single, continuous line. This is the default value.
  • double: Draws two parallel solid lines.
  • dotted: Draws a line composed of dots.
  • dashed: Draws a line composed of dashes.
  • wavy: Draws a wavy line.

Global values include:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the value to its default (solid).
  • revert: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default for the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the value to its natural value.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: solid
  • Applies To: All elements and ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.
  • Inherited: no
  • Computed Value: as specified
  • Animation Type: discrete

Examples

Wavy Underline

.wavy {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
  text-decoration-color: red;
}
<p class="wavy">This text has a wavy red line beneath it.</p>

Solid Line Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: solid;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<p class="GFG1">This text has a solid underline.</p>
<p class="GFG2">This text has a solid line-through.</p>
<p class="GFG3">This text has a solid overline.</p>

Double Line Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: double;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<p class="GFG1">This line has a double underline.</p>
<p class="GFG2">This line has a double line-through.</p>
<p class="GFG3">This line has a double overline.</p>

Dotted Line Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: dotted;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<p class="GFG1">This line has a dotted underline.</p>
<p class="GFG2">This line has a dotted line-through.</p>
<p class="GFG3">This line has a dotted overline.</p>

Dashed Line Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: dashed;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<p class="GFG1">This line has a dashed underline.</p>
<p class="GFG2">This line has a dashed line-through.</p>
<p class="GFG3">This line has a dashed overline.</p>

Initial Value Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: initial;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<p class="GFG1">This line has a default underline.</p>
<p class="GFG2">This line has a default line-through.</p>
<p class="GFG3">This line has a default overline.</p>

Inherited Value Example

p {
  text-decoration-style: inherit;
}


.main {
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
}


.GFG1 {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
}


.GFG2 {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
}


.GFG3 {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
}
<div class="main">
  <p class="GFG1">This line has an inherited underline style.</p>
  <p class="GFG2">This line has an inherited line-through style.</p>
  <p class="GFG3">This line has an inherited overline style.</p>
</div>

Browser Compatibility

Ensuring your web designs work across different browsers is important. Here’s a quick summary of browser support for the text-decoration-style property:

  • Google Chrome: Full support since version 57.0.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Full support since version 36.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Full support since version 12.
  • Safari: Full support since version 5.0.
  • Opera: Full support since version 44.0.

Note: Basic values like solid, double, dotted, and dashed are well-supported, but the wavy value might not be supported consistently across all browsers. Always test your designs across multiple browsers.

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionSupport
Google Chrome57.0Full support
Mozilla Firefox36.0Full support
Microsoft Edge12Full support
Safari5.0Full support
Opera44.0Full support

Tips for Ensuring Browser Compatibility

  • Test Across Browsers: Always check how your design looks in different browsers.
  • Use Fallbacks: When using newer properties like wavy, have a fallback ready.
  • Check Documentation: Regularly check browser documentation for the latest updates on property support.

Example of Fallback

Here’s how you can provide a fallback for browsers that don’t support the wavy value:

CSS

.wavy {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
  text-decoration-color: red;
}


/* Fallback for browsers that do not support wavy */
@supports not (text-decoration-style: wavy) {
  .wavy {
    text-decoration-style: dashed;
  }
}

HTML

<p class="wavy">This text has a wavy red line beneath it.</p>

FAQs

What is the text-decoration-style property in CSS?

The text-decoration-style property in CSS sets the style of text decoration lines, like underlines, overlines, or line-throughs. It lets you choose styles such as solid, dotted, dashed, double, or wavy.

How can I make an underline appear wavy in CSS?

To make an underline wavy, use:

text-decoration-line: underline;
text-decoration-style: wavy;

What are the possible values for text-decoration-style?

  • solid: A single, continuous line.
  • double: Two parallel solid lines.
  • dotted: A line composed of dots.
  • dashed: A line composed of dashes.
  • wavy: A wavy line.

Can text-decoration-style be used with any element?

Yes, it can be applied to any element that supports text decorations, like <p>, <span>, or <a>.

Does text-decoration-style affect text color?

No, it only affects the style of the decoration line. Use text-decoration-color to change the color of the line.

How can I ensure browser compatibility for text-decoration-style?

  1. Use Feature Detection: Tools like Modernizr can check if the property is supported.
  2. Provide Fallbacks: Use fallback styles for unsupported values.
  3. Graceful Degradation: Design so that older browsers still work well.
  4. Test Across Browsers: Regularly test on different browsers and devices.

More Examples

Combining Multiple Decoration Styles

Combine different text decoration styles within the same paragraph.

CSS

.mixed-styles {
  text-decoration-line: underline overline;
  text-decoration-style: solid dashed;
  text-decoration-color: blue red;
}

HTML

<p class="mixed-styles">This paragraph has a solid blue underline and a dashed red overline.</p>

Styling Links with Text Decoration

Make links more visually appealing with text decoration styles.

CSS

a {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-style: dashed;
  text-decoration-color: blue;
}


a:hover {
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
  text-decoration-color: red;
}

HTML

<p>Visit our <a href="WebsiteUrl">website</a> for more information.</p>

Customizing Text Decoration for Blockquotes

Make blockquotes stand out with text decoration styles.

CSS

blockquote {
  text-decoration-line: underline overline;
  text-decoration-style: double dotted;
  text-decoration-color: gray;
}

HTML

<blockquote>
  This is a quote with custom text decoration styles.
</blockquote>

These examples show how versatile the text-decoration-style property is. Experiment with different styles and elements to create visually engaging and user-friendly web designs. Always test across different browsers for consistent appearance.

