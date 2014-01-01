- Services
CSS text-decoration-line Enhancing Text Styles
Discover available options and their uses.
Introduction
The
text-decoration-line CSS property adds decorative lines to text elements, such as underlines, overlines, or strike-through lines. This helps highlight important text and improves readability. When using multiple text decoration properties together, it’s often more convenient to use the
text-decoration shorthand property, which combines
text-decoration-line,
text-decoration-color, and
text-decoration-style into a single declaration.
Specification
The
text-decoration-line property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and available values for text decoration properties, ensuring consistency across different web browsers.
The official specification can be found at [CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl.
Syntax
The syntax for the
text-decoration-line property is straightforward. It can take single or multiple keyword values, each specifying a different type of text decoration.
Explanation of Keywords
none: No text decoration is applied.
underline: Adds a line beneath the text.
overline: Adds a line above the text.
line-through: Adds a line through the middle of the text.
blink: The text alternates between visible and invisible. Note that this value is deprecated and not supported by all browsers.
Global Values
inherit: The element inherits the text decoration from its parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value (
none).
revert: Resets the property to the browser’s default value.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the document language.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as if the property is not set.
Values
The
text-decoration-line property accepts several values that define the type of decoration applied to the text. These values can be used individually or combined.
none
- Description: Produces no text decoration.
- Example:
underline
- Description: Adds a decorative line beneath the text.
- Example:
overline
- Description: Adds a decorative line above the text.
- Example:
line-through
- Description: Adds a decorative line going through the middle of the text.
- Example:
blink
- Description: The text alternates between visible and invisible.
- Example:
Combining Values
You can combine multiple values to apply more than one type of text decoration simultaneously. For example:
- Example:
Formal Definition
The
text-decoration-line property is a fundamental part of the CSS Text Decoration Module. It is used to specify the type of line decoration applied to text elements.
|Initial Value
none
|Applies To
|All elements. It also applies to
::first-letter and
::first-line pseudo-elements.
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
text-decoration-line property is defined as follows:
Example of Formal Usage
Here is an example demonstrating the formal usage of the
text-decoration-line property:
In this example:
- The paragraph (
p) element will have an underline.
- The span (
span) element will have a line-through.
- The division (
div) element will have an overline.
Examples
Basic Text Decorations
This example demonstrates the use of basic text decorations such as underline, overline, and line-through.
HTML:
Output:
- The text in the first paragraph will have an underline.
- The text in the second paragraph will have an overline.
- The text in the third paragraph will have a line-through.
Combined Text Decorations
This example combines multiple text decorations to create more complex visual effects.
HTML:
Output:
- The text in the paragraph will have an underline, overline, and line-through simultaneously.
Customizing Text Decoration with Other Properties
This example combines
text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties to create more refined styles.
HTML:
Output:
- The text in the paragraph will have a wavy red underline.
Using Global Values
This example demonstrates the use of global values such as
inherit,
initial, and
unset.
HTML:
Output:
- The text in the first paragraph will have an underline.
- The text in the second paragraph will inherit the underline from its parent.
- The text in the third paragraph will have no decoration (default value).
- The text in the fourth paragraph will reset the decoration to its natural value.
Browser Compatibility
Ensuring that your web designs are compatible across different browsers is crucial for a consistent user experience. The
text-decoration-line property is widely supported by modern web browsers, making it a reliable choice for adding text decorations to your web pages.
Supported Browsers
- Google Chrome: 57.0+
- Microsoft Edge: 79.0+
- Mozilla Firefox: 36.0+
- Apple Safari: 7.1+
- Opera: 44.0+
Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|57.0
|March 2017
|Microsoft Edge
|79.0
|January 2020
|Mozilla Firefox
|36.0
|February 2015
|Apple Safari
|7.1
|September 2014
|Opera
|44.0
|March 2017
Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility
While the
text-decoration-line property is well-supported across modern browsers, it’s always a good practice to test your web pages on multiple browsers to ensure consistent rendering. Here are some tips to ensure cross-browser compatibility:
- Use Vendor Prefixes: For older browser versions, you may need to use vendor prefixes to ensure compatibility. However, for the
text-decoration-lineproperty, vendor prefixes are generally not required.
- Fallback Styles: Provide fallback styles for browsers that do not support the property. This can be done by using the
text-decorationshorthand property, which is more widely supported.
- Browser Testing Tools: Utilize browser testing tools like BrowserStack, CrossBrowserTesting, or similar services to test your web pages on different browsers and operating systems.
- Polyfills and Shims: If you need to support older browsers that do not support the
text-decoration-lineproperty, consider using polyfills or shims to add the necessary functionality.
By following these best practices, you can ensure that your web designs look great and function consistently across all platforms.
Related Properties
When working with the
text-decoration-line property, you might also find the following related properties useful for further customizing your text decorations:
text-decoration
The
text-decoration property is a shorthand property that combines
text-decoration-line,
text-decoration-color, and
text-decoration-style into a single declaration. This makes it easier to define multiple aspects of text decoration in one line of code.
Syntax:
Example:
text-decoration-color
The
text-decoration-color property specifies the color of the text decoration. This can be used to change the color of the underline, overline, or line-through.
Syntax:
Example:
text-decoration-style
The
text-decoration-style property specifies the style of the text decoration. This can be used to change the appearance of the underline, overline, or line-through.
Syntax:
Values:
solid: A single solid line.
double: Two solid lines.
dotted: A series of dots.
dashed: A series of short dashes.
wavy: A wavy line.
Example:
text-decoration-thickness
The
text-decoration-thickness property specifies the thickness of the text decoration line. This can be used to make the underline, overline, or line-through thicker or thinner.
Syntax:
Example:
text-underline-offset
The
text-underline-offset property specifies the offset of the underline from the text. This can be used to adjust the position of the underline relative to the text.
Syntax:
Example:
FAQs
What does the
text-decoration-line property in CSS define?
The
text-decoration-line property in CSS specifies which line decorations are applied to the text, such as underline, overline, line-through, or a combination of these.
How can I apply both underline and line-through to text?
To apply both underline and line-through, use:
text-decoration-line: underline line-through;.
What values are available for
text-decoration-line?
The
text-decoration-line property values include
none,
underline,
overline,
line-through, and
blink (deprecated). Multiple values can be combined.
Can
text-decoration-line be animated?
No,
text-decoration-line itself is not directly animatable, but you can create animations by transitioning between styles that include different text-decoration values.
Does
text-decoration-line apply to all child elements?
text-decoration-line applies to the text content of the element and may affect child elements depending on their styling. However, specific child elements can override this property.
What is the default value for
text-decoration-line?
The default value for
text-decoration-line is
none, which means no text decoration is applied.
How can I reset the
text-decoration-line property to its default value?
You can reset the
text-decoration-line property to its default value using
text-decoration-line: initial;.
Can I use
text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties?
Yes, you can use
text-decoration-line with other text decoration properties such as
text-decoration-color,
text-decoration-style, and
text-decoration-thickness. For convenience, you can use the shorthand property
text-decoration to combine these properties.
What is the
blink value for
text-decoration-line?
The
blink value for
text-decoration-line makes the text alternate between visible and invisible. However, this value is deprecated and not supported by all user agents. It is recommended to use CSS animations for blinking effects instead.
How can I ensure cross-browser compatibility for
text-decoration-line?
To ensure cross-browser compatibility, test your web pages on multiple browsers and use fallback styles if necessary. Additionally, consider using browser testing tools and polyfills for older browsers. The
text-decoration-line property is widely supported by modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Opera.
