CSS shape-outside Enhance Layouts with Custom Shapes

Introduction

The shape-outside property in CSS is a powerful tool that lets you wrap text around complex shapes instead of just rectangular boxes. This can make your web pages more visually appealing. You can use shapes like circles, ellipses, polygons, and even images to create unique layouts.

This feature is widely supported and has been available since January 2020, so you can use it reliably across many devices and browsers.

Syntax

The shape-outside property uses various values to define how text wraps around an element. Here’s the basic syntax:

/* Keyword values */ shape-outside: none; shape-outside: margin-box; shape-outside: content-box; shape-outside: border-box; shape-outside: padding-box; /* Function values */ shape-outside: circle( ); shape-outside: ellipse( ); shape-outside: inset(10px 10px 10px 10px ); shape-outside: polygon(10px 10px , 20px 20px , 30px 30px ); /* Shape box with basic shape */ shape-outside: circle( ) border-box; shape-outside: margin-box ellipse( ); /* <url> value */ shape-outside: url(image .png ); /* <gradient> value */ shape-outside: linear-gradient(45deg , #fff 150px , red 150px ); /* Global values */ shape-outside: inherit; shape-outside: initial; shape-outside: revert; shape-outside: revert-layer; shape-outside: unset;

Values

The shape-outside property can take several values to define the shape around which text wraps:

none

Text wraps around the element’s margin box as usual.

<shape-box>

The float area is based on the element’s edges ( margin-box , border-box , padding-box , or content-box ).

<basic-shape>

Defines the shape using functions like circle() , ellipse() , inset() , or polygon() .

<image>

Text wraps around the shape defined by the alpha channel of an image. If the image is invalid, it behaves like none .

Formal Definition

Here’s the formal definition of the shape-outside property:

Initial value none Applies to floats Inherited no Computed value as defined for <basic-shape> (with shape-box following, if supplied), the <image> with its URI made absolute, otherwise as specified. Animation type yes, as specified for <basic-shape> , otherwise no

Formal Syntax

shape-outside = none | [ <basic-shape> || <shape-box> ] | <image> <shape-box> = <visual-box> | margin-box <image> = <url> | <gradient> <visual-box> = content-box | padding-box | border-box <url> = url( <string> <url-modifier>* ) | < url-token> <src( ) > = src( <string> <url-modifier>* )

Examples

Example: Using circle()

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | shape-outside</ title > < style > .outline { shape-outside : circle ( 25 % ); width : 100 px ; height : 200 px ; float : left ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | shape-outside</ b > < p >shape-outside: circle(25%)</ p > < div class = " outline " ></ div > < div class = " container " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. < br >< br > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

![circle]WebsiteUrl

Example: Using inset()

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | shape-outside</ title > < style > .outline { shape-outside : inset ( 50 px 50 px ); width : 150 px ; height : 150 px ; float : left ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | shape-outside</ b > < p >shape-outside: inset(50px 50px)</ p > < div class = " outline " ></ div > < div class = " container " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. < br >< br > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

![inset]WebsiteUrl

Example: Using an Image

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | shape-outside</ title > < style > .outline { shape-outside : url ( " WebsiteUrl " ); background : url ( " WebsiteUrl " ) no-repeat ; width : 150 px ; height : 150 px ; float : left ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | shape-outside</ b > < p >shape-outside: url()</ p > < div class = " outline " ></ div > < div class = " container " > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. < br >< br > Website is a computer science portal with a huge variety of well written and explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and interview questions. The portal also has dedicated GATE preparation and competitive programming sections. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

![image]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The shape-outside property is widely supported across modern browsers:

Chrome 37

Firefox 62

Safari 10.1

Opera 24

Specifications

The shape-outside property is defined in the CSS Shapes Module Level 1 specification. For more details, see the official specification:

