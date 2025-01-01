- Services
CSS shape-margin Property Enhance Layouts with Precision
Discover how to use it to set margins for CSS shapes, explore its various options, and enhance your web layouts.
Introduction
The
shape-margin property in CSS is a handy tool for web designers. It lets you set a margin around a shape created with the
shape-outside property. This feature has been around since January 2020 and works on many devices and browsers. By adjusting the space between the shape and surrounding content,
shape-margin makes your web designs more flexible and visually appealing.
Specification
The
shape-margin property is part of the CSS Shapes Module Level 1. This module allows you to define geometric shapes and use them to wrap content around.
Description
The
shape-margin property sets a margin for a shape created with the
shape-outside property. This margin adjusts the space between the shape and the surrounding content. It’s great for creating dynamic and visually appealing designs.
Syntax
The
shape-margin property is easy to use. It accepts lengths, percentages, and global values. Here’s the basic syntax:
Length Values
You can set the margin using specific lengths, like pixels (
px) or millimeters (
mm).
Percentage Values
You can also set the margin as a percentage of the width of the element’s containing block.
Global Values
The
shape-margin property supports global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
The
shape-margin property accepts a range of values, including lengths, percentages, and global values.
Length Values
<length>: Sets the margin to a specific length, like pixels (
px) or millimeters (
mm).
Percentage Values
<percentage>: Sets the margin as a percentage of the width of the element’s containing block.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is
0.
revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value specified in the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it acts as
initialif the property is not inherited, or
inheritif it is.
Formal Definition
The
shape-margin property is formally defined with specific characteristics:
- Initial Value:
0
- Applies To: Floats
- Inherited: No
- Percentages: Refer to the width of the containing block
- Computed Value: As specified, but with relative lengths converted into absolute lengths
- Animation Type: A length, percentage, or
calc()
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
shape-margin property is:
Where
<length-percentage> can be:
<length>: A length value (e.g.,
px,
mm)
<percentage>: A percentage value
Browser Compatibility
The
shape-margin property is widely supported across various browsers:
- Google Chrome 37
- Firefox 62
- Safari 10.1
- Opera 24
See Also
- [CSS Shapes]WebsiteUrl
- [Overview of CSS Shapes]WebsiteUrl
- [
shape-outside]WebsiteUrl
- [
shape-image-threshold]WebsiteUrl
- [
<basic-shape>]WebsiteUrl
Examples
Adding a Margin to a Polygon
HTML
CSS
Adding a Margin to a Circle
HTML
CSS
Adding a Margin to an Ellipse
HTML
CSS
Using
shape-margin for Spacing Around Shapes
HTML
CSS
These examples show how to use the
shape-margin property to add margins around different shapes, enhancing the layout and readability of your content.
