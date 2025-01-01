- Services
CSS scroll-padding-inline-end Enhance Scroll Container Layout
Discover its use cases and available options.
Introduction
The
scroll-padding-inline-end property in CSS helps control the padding at the end edge of a scroll container in the inline dimension. Introduced in July 2019, it’s widely supported and ensures that content remains visible and not obstructed by other elements, enhancing user experience.
Definition and Purpose
The
scroll-padding-inline-end property sets the padding at the end edge of a scroll container in the inline dimension. Its purpose is to ensure important content remains visible and accessible by excluding regions that might be obscured by other elements, such as fixed-positioned toolbars or sidebars.
Syntax
The syntax for the
scroll-padding-inline-end property is straightforward:
Values
The
scroll-padding-inline-end property accepts various values:
<length-percentage>
- Length Units: Use units like pixels (
px), ems (
em), or viewport units (
vh).
- Percentages: Relative to the scroll container’s scrollport.
auto
The user agent determines the offset, generally set to
0px.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits from the parent element.
initial: Sets to the initial value (
auto).
revert: Resets to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Resets to the value established by the user at the corresponding layer.
unset: Resets to the natural value.
Formal Definition
|Property
|Value
|Initial Value
auto
|Applies to
|Scroll containers
|Inherited
|No
|Percentages
|Relative to the scroll container’s scrollport
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|By computed value type
Formal Syntax
Browser Compatibility
The
scroll-padding-inline-end property is widely supported:
- Firefox: Version 68 and above.
- Chrome: Version 69 and above.
- Edge: Version 79 and above.
- Opera: Version 56 and above.
- Safari: Version 15 and above.
Example Usage
Here’s an example demonstrating the
scroll-padding-inline-end property:
HTML
Example Syntax
Here are some ways to use the
scroll-padding-inline-end property:
Specifications
The
scroll-padding-inline-end property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification under “padding-longhands-logical.”
Using the
scroll-padding-inline-end property effectively helps create more user-friendly and visually appealing web designs.
