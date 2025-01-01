Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS scroll-margin-inline Enhance Scrolling Experience

Discover the CSS scroll-margin-inline property for enhanced scrolling.

Set scroll margins for inline dimensions, improving user experience.

Learn about its values and usage.
thumbnail

Introduction

The scroll-margin-inline CSS property lets you set the scroll margins of an element in the inline dimension. This property combines scroll-margin-inline-start and scroll-margin-inline-end, making it easier to manage scroll margins for both the start and end sides of an element.

This property has been widely available since July 2019, making it a reliable tool for web developers. It’s supported across many devices and browsers, ensuring that your scrolling effects work smoothly for a broad audience.

Description

The scroll-margin-inline property sets the scroll margins of an element along the inline dimension. It’s a shorthand for scroll-margin-inline-start and scroll-margin-inline-end. These margins create outsets that determine the scroll snap area, which is used for snapping the element to the snapport.

In simpler terms, scroll-margin-inline helps you control the space around elements when they are scrolled into view. This can be particularly useful for creating smooth and visually appealing scrolling experiences in web applications and websites.

Constituent Properties

The scroll-margin-inline property combines two individual properties:

  1. scroll-margin-inline-start: Sets the scroll margin at the start of the inline dimension. For horizontal writing modes like horizontal-tb, this corresponds to the left side. For vertical writing modes like vertical-rl or vertical-lr, it corresponds to the top side.
  2. scroll-margin-inline-end: Sets the scroll margin at the end of the inline dimension. For horizontal writing modes, this corresponds to the right side. For vertical writing modes, it corresponds to the bottom side.

By using scroll-margin-inline, you can efficiently manage both the start and end scroll margins in a single declaration, making your CSS simpler and more maintainable.

Syntax

The syntax for scroll-margin-inline is straightforward:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-inline: 10px;
scroll-margin-inline: 1em 0.5em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-inline: inherit;
scroll-margin-inline: initial;
scroll-margin-inline: revert;
scroll-margin-inline: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-inline: unset;

Values

The scroll-margin-inline property accepts the following types of values:

  • <length>: Values defined with length units like em, px, rem, vh, etc. It specifies an outset from the corresponding edge of the scroll container.
  • Global Values: These include inherit, initial, unset, revert, and revert-layer. These values allow you to control the inheritance and resetting of the property.

Note: The scroll-margin-inline property does not accept percentage values as lengths.

Examples

Let’s dive into a practical example to better understand how scroll-margin-inline works. This example demonstrates how to create horizontally scrolling blocks that snap into place with specific margins.

HTML

The HTML structure is simple and represents four blocks:

<div class="scroller">
  <div>1</div>
  <div>2</div>
  <div>3</div>
  <div>4</div>
</div>

CSS

Now, let’s walk through the CSS. The outer container is styled as follows:

.scroller {
  text-align: left;
  width: 250px;
  height: 250px;
  overflow-x: scroll;
  display: flex;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  border: 1px solid #000;
  scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;
}

The key properties for scroll snapping are overflow-x: scroll, which ensures the contents will scroll, and scroll-snap-type: x mandatory, which dictates that scroll snapping must occur along the horizontal axis.

The child elements are styled as follows:

.scroller > div {
  flex: 0 0 250px;
  width: 250px;
  background-color: #663399;
  color: #fff;
  font-size: 30px;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  scroll-snap-align: end;
}


.scroller > div:nth-child(2n) {
  background-color: #fff;
  color: #663399;
}

The scroll-snap-align: end property specifies that the right-hand edges are the designated snap points.

Finally, the scroll margin values are set for the second and third child elements:

.scroller > div:nth-child(2) {
  scroll-margin-inline: 1rem;
}


.scroller > div:nth-child(3) {
  scroll-margin-inline: 2rem;
}

This means that when scrolling past the middle child elements, the scrolling will snap to 1rem outside the inline end edge of the second <div>, and 2rems outside the inline end edge of the third <div>.

Result

Try it for yourself:

Try it

Specifications

The scroll-margin-inline property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1.

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin-inline property is widely supported across modern browsers, ensuring a consistent user experience.

See Also

For more information, you can explore the following resources:

  • CSS scroll snap
  • [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl

Syntax

The scroll-margin-inline property in CSS is designed to set the scroll margins of an element in the inline dimension. Its syntax is straightforward and allows for various types of values. Here’s how you can use it:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-inline: 10px;
scroll-margin-inline: 1em 0.5em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-inline: inherit;
scroll-margin-inline: initial;
scroll-margin-inline: revert;
scroll-margin-inline: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-inline: unset;

Values

The scroll-margin-inline property accepts the following types of values:

  • <length>: Values defined with length units like em, px, rem, vh, etc.
  • Global Values: These include inherit, initial, unset, revert, and revert-layer.

Note: The scroll-margin-inline property does not accept percentage values as lengths.

Examples

Here’s an example to illustrate how scroll-margin-inline works:

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .scroll {
            width: 300px;
            height: 300px;
            overflow-x: scroll;
            display: flex;
            box-sizing: border-box;
            scroll-snap-type: x mandatory;
        }


        .scroll>div {
            flex: 0 0 300px;
            border: 1px solid #000;
            background-color: #57e714;
            color: #fff;
            font-size: 30px;
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: center;
            scroll-snap-align: end;
        }


        .scroll>div:nth-child(2n) {
            background-color: #fff;
            color: #0fe962;
        }


        .scroll>div:nth-child(2) {
            scroll-margin-inline: 2rem;
        }


        .scroll>div:nth-child(3) {
            scroll-margin-inline: 3rem;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="scroll">
        <div>Geek 1</div>
        <div>Geek 2</div>
        <div>Geek 3</div>
        <div>Geek 4</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Output:

![scrollingmargininline]WebsiteUrl

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome 69
  • Edge 79
  • Firefox 68
  • Opera 56
  • Safari 14.1

Next Article

[CSS scroll-margin-inline-end property]WebsiteUrl

Specifications

The scroll-margin-inline property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1.

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin-inline property is supported in:

  • Google Chrome: Version 69 and later
  • Microsoft Edge: Version 79 and later
  • Mozilla Firefox: Version 68 and later
  • Opera: Version 56 and later
  • Safari: Version 14.1 and later

See Also

For more information, check out:

  • [CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
  • [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.