CSS scroll-margin-bottom Enhance Scrolling Experience

Introduction

The scroll-margin-bottom property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It allows you to control the scroll snap area of an element precisely. This property defines the bottom margin of the scroll snap area, helping elements align perfectly within the scroll container. It’s been widely supported across browsers since July 2019, so you can use it confidently.

Specification

The scroll-margin-bottom property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module helps control scroll snap points, making it easier to create smooth and precise scrolling experiences.

Description

The scroll-margin-bottom property in CSS sets the bottom margin of the scroll snap area for an element. This margin determines how much space should be added to the bottom edge of the element when it is snapped into position within the scroll container. By adjusting this property, you can ensure that elements snap into place perfectly, enhancing the visual appeal and user interaction of your web pages.

Syntax

The syntax for using the scroll-margin-bottom property is straightforward:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-bottom: 10px;
scroll-margin-bottom: 1em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-bottom: inherit;
scroll-margin-bottom: initial;
scroll-margin-bottom: revert;
scroll-margin-bottom: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-bottom: unset;

Values

The scroll-margin-bottom property accepts the following values:

  • <length>: Specifies the outset from the bottom edge of the scroll container. You can use various length units like px, em, rem, and vh.
  • Global Values: Include standard CSS values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Note that scroll-margin-bottom does not accept percentage values.

Formal Definition

Initial value0
Applies toall elements
Inheritedno
Computed valueas specified
Animation typeby computed value type

Formal Syntax

scroll-margin-bottom = <length>

Example

Here’s a practical example to illustrate how the scroll-margin-bottom property works:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.scroller {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  overflow-x: hidden;
  overflow-y: auto;
  scroll-snap-type: y mandatory;
}
.scroller > div {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  font-size: 50px;
  color: white;
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  scroll-snap-align: end none;
}
.scroller div:nth-child(odd) {
  background-color: green;
  scroll-margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
.scroller div:nth-child(even) {
  background-color: rgb(160, 231, 45);
  scroll-margin-bottom: 3rem;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="scroller">
  <div>Geeks</div>
  <div>for</div>
  <div>Geeks</div>
  <div>for</div>
  <div>Geeks</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

Supported Browsers

The scroll-margin-bottom property is supported in the following browsers:

  • Google Chrome 69
  • Edge 79
  • Firefox 68
  • Opera 56
  • Safari 14.1

By understanding and utilizing scroll-margin-bottom, you can create more engaging and user-friendly web experiences. Happy coding!

