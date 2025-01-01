- Services
CSS scroll-margin-bottom Enhance Scrolling Experience
Discover available options and how to use them effectively.
Introduction
The
scroll-margin-bottom property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It allows you to control the scroll snap area of an element precisely. This property defines the bottom margin of the scroll snap area, helping elements align perfectly within the scroll container. It’s been widely supported across browsers since July 2019, so you can use it confidently.
Specification
The
scroll-margin-bottom property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module helps control scroll snap points, making it easier to create smooth and precise scrolling experiences.
Description
The
scroll-margin-bottom property in CSS sets the bottom margin of the scroll snap area for an element. This margin determines how much space should be added to the bottom edge of the element when it is snapped into position within the scroll container. By adjusting this property, you can ensure that elements snap into place perfectly, enhancing the visual appeal and user interaction of your web pages.
Syntax
The syntax for using the
scroll-margin-bottom property is straightforward:
Values
The
scroll-margin-bottom property accepts the following values:
- <length>: Specifies the outset from the bottom edge of the scroll container. You can use various length units like
px,
em,
rem, and
vh.
- Global Values: Include standard CSS values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Note that
scroll-margin-bottom does not accept percentage values.
Formal Definition
|Initial value
0
|Applies to
|all elements
|Inherited
|no
|Computed value
|as specified
|Animation type
|by computed value type
Formal Syntax
Example
Here’s a practical example to illustrate how the
scroll-margin-bottom property works:
Supported Browsers
The
scroll-margin-bottom property is supported in the following browsers:
- Google Chrome 69
- Edge 79
- Firefox 68
- Opera 56
- Safari 14.1
See Also
For more information on CSS scroll snap and related properties, you can refer to:
- [CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
- [Well-controlled scrolling with CSS scroll snap]WebsiteUrl
- [scroll-margin-top]WebsiteUrl
- [scroll-margin-left]WebsiteUrl
- [scroll-margin-right]WebsiteUrl
By understanding and utilizing
scroll-margin-bottom, you can create more engaging and user-friendly web experiences. Happy coding!
