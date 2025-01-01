Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Scroll-Margin-Block-Start Enhance Scroll Snapping

Learn about the CSS scroll-margin-block-start property to enhance scroll snapping.

Control the margin at the start of the block dimension with length values and global CSS values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The scroll-margin-block-start property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It sets the margin at the start of the block dimension for scroll snap areas. This feature has been around since July 2019 and is widely supported across various browsers. By setting this property, you can control the space added to the start edge of the scroll container, making your website’s scrolling experience smoother and more controlled.

Specification

The scroll-margin-block-start property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module introduces CSS properties that let web developers control the scrolling behavior of elements within a scroll container. By using scroll-margin-block-start, you can precisely manage the snapping of scroll areas, enhancing the user experience.

This specification ensures that the property is widely supported and consistently implemented across different browsers, making it a reliable tool for web development.

Syntax

The scroll-margin-block-start property in CSS is easy to use. It accepts both length values and global CSS values. Here’s the syntax:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-block-start: 10px;
scroll-margin-block-start: 1em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-block-start: inherit;
scroll-margin-block-start: initial;
scroll-margin-block-start: revert;
scroll-margin-block-start: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-block-start: unset;

Explanation:

  • <length> values: These define the outset from the block start edge of the scroll container. Examples include px, em, rem, etc.
  • Global values: These are standard CSS values that apply to various properties. They include:
    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the property to its initial value.
    • revert: Reverts the property to the value as specified by the user agent stylesheet.
    • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value as specified by the user agent stylesheet for the current cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as though it were not set.

Understanding and using the correct syntax helps you effectively control the scroll margins in your web projects, ensuring a smooth and polished user experience.

Values

The scroll-margin-block-start property accepts a range of values that let you control the margin at the start of the block dimension for scroll snap areas. Here are the types of values you can use:

Length Values

The primary values for scroll-margin-block-start are length values. These define the outset from the block start edge of the scroll container. Common length units include:

  • Pixels (px): Fixed-size units.
  • Ems (em): Relative to the font size of the element.
  • Rems (rem): Relative to the font size of the root element.
  • Viewport Height (vh): Relative to the height of the viewport.

Global Values

In addition to length values, scroll-margin-block-start can accept global CSS values. These values are used to control inheritance and reset behaviors:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value (0).
  • revert: Reverts the property to the value as specified by the user agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value as specified by the user agent stylesheet for the current cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as though it were not set.

By using these values effectively, you can fine-tune the scroll margins in your web projects, ensuring a refined and user-friendly scrolling experience.

Example:

scroll-margin-block-start: 10px;
scroll-margin-block-start: 1em;
scroll-margin-block-start: 2rem;
scroll-margin-block-start: 5vh;

Formal Definition

The scroll-margin-block-start property in CSS is formally defined as a way to set the margin of the scroll snap area at the start of the block dimension. This property is used to snap this box to the snapport, which is the visible portion of the scroll container.

Key Characteristics:

  • Initial Value: The default value for scroll-margin-block-start is 0.
  • Applies To: This property can be applied to all elements.
  • Inherited: No, the property is not inherited from the parent element.
  • Computed Value: The computed value is as specified.
  • Animation Type: The animation type is determined by the computed value type.

Formal Syntax:

scroll-margin-block-start = <length>

Example of Formal Syntax:

/* Defines a margin of 10 pixels at the start of the block dimension */
scroll-margin-block-start: 10px;


/* Defines a margin of 1 em at the start of the block dimension */
scroll-margin-block-start: 1em;

Key Points:

  1. Initial Value: By default, the margin at the start of the block dimension is 0. This means there is no additional margin added unless explicitly specified.
  2. Applies To: This property can be used with any HTML element, making it versatile for different scrolling scenarios.
  3. Inherited: The property does not inherit its value from the parent element. Each element must have its own specified value.
  4. Computed Value: The computed value is exactly as specified in the CSS rule.
  5. Animation Type: The property can be animated, and the type of animation is determined by the type of value specified (e.g., length values).

Understanding the formal definition of scroll-margin-block-start helps in precise control over the scrolling behavior, ensuring that elements snap to the desired positions within the scroll container. This property is crucial for creating smooth and user-friendly scrolling experiences in web design and development.

Examples

To illustrate how the scroll-margin-block-start property works, let’s look at a practical example. In this example, we will create a scrollable container with several items. Each item will have a different scroll-margin-block-start value, allowing us to see the effect of this property in action.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .interfaces {
            width: 280px;
            height: 300px;
            scroll-snap-align: start none;
            box-sizing: border-box;
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: center;
            font-size: 60px;
            color: white;
        }


        .Container {
            width: 300px;
            height: 300px;
            overflow-x: hidden;
            overflow-y: auto;
            white-space: nowrap;
            scroll-snap-type: y mandatory;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="Container">
        <div class="interfaces" style="background-color: rgb(117, 228, 27); scroll-margin-block-start: 80px;">
            Geeks 1
        </div>
        <div class="interfaces" style="background-color: green; scroll-margin-block-start: 50px;">
            for 2
        </div>
        <div class="interfaces" style="color: black; scroll-margin-block-start: 100px;">
            Geeks 3
        </div>
        <div class="interfaces" style="background-color: rgb(60, 184, 126); scroll-margin-block-start: 80px;">
            for 4
        </div>
        <div class="interfaces" style="background-color: rgb(30, 253, 30); scroll-margin-block-start: 80px;">
            Geeks 5
        </div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

CSS

.interfaces {
    width: 280px;
    height: 300px;
    scroll-snap-align: start none;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    display: flex;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
    font-size: 60px;
    color: white;
}


.Container {
    width: 300px;
    height: 300px;
    overflow-x: hidden;
    overflow-y: auto;
    white-space: nowrap;
    scroll-snap-type: y mandatory;
}

Explanation

In this example, we have a container (.Container) that is set up to scroll vertically (overflow-y: auto). Inside this container, there are several items (.interfaces), each with a different scroll-margin-block-start value.

  • The first item has a scroll-margin-block-start of 80px.
  • The second item has a scroll-margin-block-start of 50px.
  • The third item has a scroll-margin-block-start of 100px.
  • The fourth and fifth items also have a scroll-margin-block-start of 80px.

When you scroll through the container, you will notice that each item snaps to the top of the container with the specified margin at the start. This creates a smooth and controlled scrolling experience, enhancing the overall user interface.

Output

You can see the effect of scroll-margin-block-start by scrolling through the container. Each item will snap to the top of the container with the specified margin at the start, demonstrating how this property can be used to control scrolling behavior.

By using the scroll-margin-block-start property in your web projects, you can create polished and user-friendly scrolling experiences, ensuring that elements snap to the desired positions within the scroll container. This property is a powerful tool for web developers looking to enhance the usability and aesthetics of their websites.

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin-block-start property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that it can be reliably used in web development projects. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility for this CSS property:

Supported Browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 69.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 68.
  • Opera: Supported since version 56.
  • Safari: Supported since version 14.1.

Compatibility Table:

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome69+
Microsoft Edge79+
Mozilla Firefox68+
Opera56+
Safari14.1+

Notes on Compatibility:

  • The scroll-margin-block-start property is well-established and has been available across browsers since July 2019.
  • It is a part of the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1, which ensures consistent implementation across different browsers.
  • Browser compatibility tables may require JavaScript to be enabled for viewing detailed information.

By ensuring that your web projects use the scroll-margin-block-start property, you can create smooth and controlled scrolling experiences that work seamlessly across a wide range of browsers and devices. This compatibility makes it a reliable tool for enhancing the user interface and overall usability of your website.

For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, you can refer to resources like Can I use or the MDN Web Docs.

The scroll-margin-block-start property is part of a broader set of CSS properties and concepts that help control the scrolling behavior of web pages. Understanding these related concepts can enhance your ability to create sophisticated and user-friendly scrolling experiences. Here are some key related concepts:

CSS Scroll Snap

The CSS Scroll Snap module allows you to create smooth and controlled scrolling experiences by defining snap points. These snap points ensure that the scroll container snaps to specific positions, making navigation more intuitive. The scroll-margin-block-start property is often used in conjunction with CSS Scroll Snap to fine-tune the snapping behavior.

  • scroll-snap-type: Defines the type of scroll snapping (mandatory or proximity).
  • scroll-snap-align: Specifies the alignment of the scroll snap area within the scroll container.
  • scroll-snap-stop: Stops scrolling at the snap points.

CSS Flexbox and Grid

While not directly related to scrolling, CSS Flexbox and Grid are often used in conjunction with scroll properties to create complex layouts that require precise control over element positioning.

  • Flexbox: A layout module that provides a more efficient way to lay out, align, and distribute space among items in a container.
  • Grid: A two-dimensional layout system that allows you to create complex grid structures.

CSS Overflow Properties

The CSS overflow properties control how content overflows the boundaries of its container. These properties are crucial for managing scrollable areas.

  • overflow: Specifies what happens to content that is too large to fit into a box.
  • overflow-x: Controls overflow along the x-axis (horizontal).
  • overflow-y: Controls overflow along the y-axis (vertical).

CSS Box Model

The CSS Box Model describes the rectangular boxes that are generated for elements in the document tree. Understanding the box model is essential for working with margins, padding, and borders, which are often adjusted in conjunction with scroll properties.

By understanding these related concepts, you can create more sophisticated and user-friendly scrolling experiences in your web projects.

Conclusion

The scroll-margin-block-start property is a valuable addition to your web development toolkit, offering precise control over the scrolling behavior of elements. Its wide browser support ensures that you can implement it confidently, knowing that it will work consistently across different platforms and devices. By leveraging this property, you can create polished and user-friendly scrolling experiences that enhance the overall quality of your web projects.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.