CSS Row-Gap Manage Space Between Rows
It accepts lengths, percentages, and global keywords for flexibility.
Understanding
row-gap in CSS
The
row-gap property in CSS helps you control the space between rows in flex and grid containers. It’s great for keeping your layouts clean and organized. Let’s dive into some examples.
Example: Using
row-gap in Flexbox
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example,
row-gap: 25px creates a 25-pixel gap between each row of items. This helps maintain consistent spacing and makes the layout look neat.
Example: Using
row-gap in Grid Layout
HTML
CSS
Result
In this grid example,
row-gap: 25px creates a 25-pixel gap between each row. This keeps the grid items evenly spaced and visually appealing.
Interactive Example: Changing
row-gap Values
HTML
CSS
JavaScript
Result
In this interactive example, you can change the
row-gap value by clicking the buttons. This helps you see how different
row-gap values affect the layout.
Browser Compatibility
The
row-gap property is widely supported across modern browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers. Here’s a quick overview:
|Browser
|Initial Support
|Chrome
|50.0 (Apr 2016)
|Firefox
|52.0 (Mar 2017)
|IE/Edge
|10.0 (Sep 2012)
|Opera
|37.0 (May 2016)
|Safari
|9.0 (Sep 2015)
See Also
If you found the
row-gap property useful, you might also be interested in exploring other related CSS properties and concepts:
column-gapProperty: Learn how to manage the space between columns.
gapProperty: Discover how to set both row and column gaps in one declaration.
- CSS Flexbox Tutorial: Dive into flexbox layouts.
- CSS Grid Layout Tutorial: Explore grid layouts.
- HTML Tutorial: Brush up on your HTML skills.
These resources will help you create more sophisticated and visually appealing web designs.
