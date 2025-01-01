- Services
Understanding CSS padding-block-end for Better Web Design
Use cases include responsive designs and varied text orientations.
Options available are length, percentage, and global CSS values.
Introduction
The
padding-block-end property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It lets you set the padding at the logical end of a block element, which can change based on the text’s direction and writing mode. This property became widely available in September 2021 and helps create flexible and responsive layouts, especially for multilingual sites.
Specification
The
padding-block-end property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more adaptable designs, especially in environments with different text orientations and writing modes.
Description
The
padding-block-end property in CSS defines the padding at the logical end of a block element. Unlike traditional padding properties that use physical directions,
padding-block-end adapts to the flow of text and layout. This makes it perfect for responsive and adaptable designs.
Syntax
- <length>: A fixed length value, like
px(pixels) or
em(relative to text size).
- <percentage>: A percentage of the inline size of the containing block.
- Global values: Common CSS values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
- <length>: A fixed length value (e.g.,
10px,
1em).
- <percentage>: A percentage of the inline size of the containing block (e.g.,
5%).
- Global values:
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer,
unset.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
0
- Applies To: All elements except table-related elements
- Inherited: No
- Percentages: Relative to the logical width of the containing block
- Computed Value: As a
<length>
- Animation Type: A length
Examples
Example 1: Setting Block End Padding for Horizontal Text
HTML:
Example 2: Setting Block End Padding for Vertical Text
HTML:
Browser Compatibility
The
padding-block-end property is supported by:
- Google Chrome 87
- Edge 87
- Firefox 41
- Opera 73
- Safari 12.1
See Also
For more information, check out:
- [CSS Logical Properties and Values]WebsiteUrl
- Mapped physical properties: [
padding-top]WebsiteUrl, [
padding-right]WebsiteUrl, [
padding-bottom]WebsiteUrl, [
padding-left]WebsiteUrl
- Related properties: [
writing-mode]WebsiteUrl, [
direction]WebsiteUrl, [
text-orientation]WebsiteUrl
This wide compatibility ensures that your designs will work consistently across various platforms and devices, providing a seamless user experience. By using
padding-block-end, you can create more flexible and adaptable web designs that cater to different text orientations and writing modes.
For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, you can refer to the [Browser Compatibility Data (BCD)]WebsiteUrl on MDN Web Docs. This resource provides detailed compatibility tables and allows you to verify the support for
padding-block-end across different browser versions.
By leveraging the
padding-block-end property, you can enhance the overall user experience and make your web content more accessible and visually appealing.
