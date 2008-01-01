- Services
CSS outline-offset Control Element Outlines
Use it for focus indicators and decorative purposes.
Set with pixels, ems, or percentages.
Introduction
The
outline-offset property in CSS is a handy tool for controlling the space between an element’s outline and its border. It’s great for enhancing the visual appeal and user experience of your web designs without affecting the page layout.
Specification
The
outline-offset property is part of the CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4. This module provides properties and values for controlling the user interface aspects of web elements, including outlines and their offsets.
Description
The
outline-offset property specifies the space between an element’s outline and its border. Unlike borders, outlines don’t affect the layout of the page and can overlap other elements. This makes them ideal for focus indicators and decorative purposes.
Syntax
The syntax for the
outline-offset property is straightforward:
Where
<length> can be any valid CSS length value like pixels (
px), ems (
em), or other units. You can also use global CSS values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Values
The primary value for
outline-offset is a length, which can be specified in various units:
- Pixels (
px): Specifies the space in pixels.
- Ems (
em): Specifies the space relative to the font size of the element.
- Percentages (
%): Specifies the space as a percentage of the element’s size.
You can also use negative values to place the outline inside the element:
A value of
0 means there is no space between the element and its outline:
Global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset can also be used:
Formal Definition
- Initial Value: The default value for
outline-offsetis
0.
- Applies To: All elements.
- Inherited: No.
- Animatable: Yes, as a length.
Examples
Here are some examples to illustrate how
outline-offset works:
Setting Outline Offset in Pixels
HTML:
CSS:
This creates a paragraph with a dashed red outline 10 pixels away from the element’s border.
Using Ems for Outline Offset
HTML:
CSS:
This creates a div with a solid green outline 0.5em away from the element’s border.
Negative Outline Offset
HTML:
CSS:
This creates a div with a solid purple outline 5 pixels inside the element’s border.
Zero Outline Offset
HTML:
CSS:
This creates a div with a solid orange outline right next to the element’s border.
Using outline-offset
The
outline-offset property is a versatile tool for enhancing the visual appeal of your web designs. Here are some practical tips:
Understanding the Basics
- Default Behavior: By default, the outline is rendered right outside the element’s border.
- Positive and Negative Values: Use positive values to add space between the border and the outline, and negative values to place the outline inside the element.
- Zero Value: A value of
0means no space between the element and its outline.
Practical Applications
- Focus Indicators: Use outlines with offsets for focus indicators to improve accessibility.
- Decorative Purposes: Create visually appealing elements without affecting the page layout.
By using the
outline-offset property effectively, you can create visually distinct and user-friendly web designs.
Using Outline and Outline-Offset in CSS
-
Focus Indicators: Outlines help users navigate through interactive elements like buttons, links, and form fields. Adjust
outline-offsetto make these indicators more visible and user-friendly.
-
Decorative Elements: Outlines can highlight important sections of your web page. Use
outline-offsetto create visually appealing designs.
-
Responsive Design: Use relative units like
emor
remwith
outline-offsetto make your designs responsive.
Best Practices
- Consistency: Keep your use of outlines and their offsets consistent for a cohesive look.
- Accessibility: Ensure outlines are visible and easy to distinguish, using high-contrast colors and appropriate offsets.
- Performance: Avoid excessive values or complex styles that could impact performance.
- Testing: Test designs across different browsers and devices for consistent behavior.
Combining Outline and Outline-Offset
HTML:
CSS:
Browser Compatibility
The
outline-offset property is widely supported across modern browsers:
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Chrome
|4.0
|Jan 2010
|Firefox
|3.5
|Jun 2009
|IE/Edge
|15.0
|Apr 2017
|Opera
|10.5
|Mar 2010
|Safari
|3.1
|Mar 2008
See Also
To further enhance your designs, explore these related properties:
- [
outline]WebsiteUrl: Shorthand for setting all outline properties.
- [
outline-width]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the width of the outline.
- [
outline-style]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the style of the outline.
- [
outline-color]WebsiteUrl: Specifies the color of the outline.
- [
border]WebsiteUrl: Property for setting the border of an element.
By understanding and using these properties, you can create highly customized and visually appealing web designs.
