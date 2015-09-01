Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Order Control Layout in Flex and Grid Containers

Learn how to use the CSS order property to control the visual order of elements in flex and grid containers.

Explore available options and best practices.
thumbnail

Introduction to CSS Order Property

The order property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you control the visual order of items within a flex or grid container, making it easier to create responsive and adaptive layouts without changing the HTML structure.

Key Points

  • Visual Order Control: The order property allows you to control the order of elements within a flex or grid container.
  • Default Value: Items without an order value are assigned the default value of 0.
  • Browser Compatibility: The order property is widely supported and has been available across major browsers since September 2015.
  • Flexibility: This property helps create responsive and adaptive layouts.

Browser Compatibility and Baseline

The order property is well-established and widely supported across various devices and browser versions. It’s been available since September 2015, making it a reliable choice for web developers.

Browser Compatibility

  • Google Chrome: Version 29.0 (August 2013)
  • Firefox: Version 28.0 (March 2014)
  • Internet Explorer/Edge: Version 11.0 (October 2013)
  • Opera: Version 17.0 (August 2013)
  • Safari: Version 9.0 (September 2015)

Ordering Items in Flex and Grid Containers

The order property is essential for controlling the layout of items within flex and grid containers. It allows you to rearrange elements visually without changing the HTML structure.

Example: Ordering Items in a Grid Container

<div class="grid-container">
  <div class="item1">Item 1</div>
  <div class="item2">Item 2</div>
  <div class="item3">Item 3</div>
</div>
.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
  gap: 10px;
}
.item1 {
  order: 3;
}
.item2 {
  order: 1;
}
.item3 {
  order: 2;
}

In this example, item1 is visually rendered in the third position, while item2 and item3 are rendered in the first and second positions, respectively.

Example: Ordering Items in a Flex Container

<header>Header</header>
<main>
  <article>Article</article>
  <nav>Nav</nav>
  <aside>Aside</aside>
</main>
<footer>Footer</footer>
main {
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
}
main > article {
  flex: 1;
  order: 2;
}
main > nav {
  width: 200px;
  order: 1;
}
main > aside {
  width: 200px;
  order: 3;
}

In this example, the order property changes the visual order of the article, nav, and aside elements. The article appears first in the source code but is visually rendered in the center.

Syntax and Values

The order property in CSS is used to specify the visual order of items within a flex or grid container. It accepts various values, including integers and global values.

Syntax

order: value;

Values

  • Integer Values: Positive or negative integers (order: 5;, order: -5;). These values determine the sequence of items.
  • Global Values:
    • initial: Resets to the default value.
    • inherit: Inherits from the parent element.
    • unset: Resets to the natural value.
    • revert: Rolls back to the user agent’s default.
    • revert-layer: Rolls back to the value in the previous cascade layer.

Impact on Accessibility

While the order property is powerful, it can impact accessibility. Changing the visual order of elements doesn’t change the DOM order, which can confuse users who rely on assistive technologies.

Best Practices

  • Minimize Visual Reordering: Use the order property sparingly.
  • Maintain Logical Order: Ensure the visual order makes logical sense.
  • Provide Clear Navigation: Offer clear and consistent navigation options.
  • Use ARIA Attributes: Utilize ARIA attributes to improve accessibility.

Formal Definition and Specifications

The order property is formally defined within the CSS Display Module Level 3 specification. It sets the order of items within a flex or grid container.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: 0
  • Applies To: Flex items, grid items, and absolutely-positioned flex and grid container children.
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Animates as an integer, interpolating via discrete steps.

Specifications

  • CSS Display Module Level 3: Defines the order property behavior within flex and grid containers.
    • [CSS Display Module Level 3 - order property]WebsiteUrl

Formal Syntax

order = <integer>
  • <integer>: Represents the ordinal group to be used by the item. Positive and negative integers are allowed.

Conclusion

The order property in CSS is a valuable tool for controlling the visual order of elements within flex and grid containers. However, it’s important to consider its impact on accessibility. By minimizing visual reordering, maintaining a logical order, providing clear navigation, and using ARIA attributes, web developers can create more accessible and inclusive web experiences. This ensures that all users can enjoy and interact with the content effectively, promoting a more inclusive web.

The order property is a powerful tool for web developers. To learn more, explore these topics and resources.

  1. Basic Concepts of Flexbox
    • Learn the basics of flexbox, including containers, items, and axes.
    • [Basic concepts of flexbox]WebsiteUrl
  2. Ordering Flex Items
    • Dive deeper into the order property and how it controls the layout of flex items.
    • [Ordering flex items]WebsiteUrl
  3. CSS Grid Layout and Accessibility
    • Explore the relationship between CSS grid layout and accessibility.
    • [CSS grid layout and accessibility]WebsiteUrl
  4. CSS Display Module
    • Learn about the CSS display module, which includes the order property.
    • [CSS display module]WebsiteUrl

Further Reading

  • Flexbox & the Keyboard Navigation Disconnect: This article discusses the challenges of using the order property and its impact on keyboard navigation.
  • Source Order Matters: Adrian Roselli explains why source order is crucial for accessibility.
  • Understanding WCAG: The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines provide explanations and success criteria for creating accessible web content.
    • [Understanding WCAG]WebsiteUrl

By exploring these related topics and further reading, web developers can gain a deeper understanding of CSS properties and techniques. This knowledge will help ensure that their designs are not only visually appealing but also functional and inclusive for all users.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.