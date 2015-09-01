- Services
CSS Order Control Layout in Flex and Grid Containers
Explore available options and best practices.
Introduction to CSS Order Property
The
order property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you control the visual order of items within a flex or grid container, making it easier to create responsive and adaptive layouts without changing the HTML structure.
Key Points
- Visual Order Control: The
orderproperty allows you to control the order of elements within a flex or grid container.
- Default Value: Items without an
ordervalue are assigned the default value of
0.
- Browser Compatibility: The
orderproperty is widely supported and has been available across major browsers since September 2015.
- Flexibility: This property helps create responsive and adaptive layouts.
Browser Compatibility and Baseline
The
order property is well-established and widely supported across various devices and browser versions. It’s been available since September 2015, making it a reliable choice for web developers.
Browser Compatibility
- Google Chrome: Version 29.0 (August 2013)
- Firefox: Version 28.0 (March 2014)
- Internet Explorer/Edge: Version 11.0 (October 2013)
- Opera: Version 17.0 (August 2013)
- Safari: Version 9.0 (September 2015)
Ordering Items in Flex and Grid Containers
The
order property is essential for controlling the layout of items within flex and grid containers. It allows you to rearrange elements visually without changing the HTML structure.
Example: Ordering Items in a Grid Container
In this example,
item1 is visually rendered in the third position, while
item2 and
item3 are rendered in the first and second positions, respectively.
Example: Ordering Items in a Flex Container
In this example, the
order property changes the visual order of the
article,
nav, and
aside elements. The
article appears first in the source code but is visually rendered in the center.
Syntax and Values
The
order property in CSS is used to specify the visual order of items within a flex or grid container. It accepts various values, including integers and global values.
Syntax
Values
- Integer Values: Positive or negative integers (
order: 5;,
order: -5;). These values determine the sequence of items.
- Global Values:
initial: Resets to the default value.
inherit: Inherits from the parent element.
unset: Resets to the natural value.
revert: Rolls back to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Rolls back to the value in the previous cascade layer.
-
Impact on Accessibility
While the
order property is powerful, it can impact accessibility. Changing the visual order of elements doesn’t change the DOM order, which can confuse users who rely on assistive technologies.
Best Practices
- Minimize Visual Reordering: Use the
orderproperty sparingly.
- Maintain Logical Order: Ensure the visual order makes logical sense.
- Provide Clear Navigation: Offer clear and consistent navigation options.
- Use ARIA Attributes: Utilize ARIA attributes to improve accessibility.
Formal Definition and Specifications
The
order property is formally defined within the CSS Display Module Level 3 specification. It sets the order of items within a flex or grid container.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
0
- Applies To: Flex items, grid items, and absolutely-positioned flex and grid container children.
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Animates as an integer, interpolating via discrete steps.
Specifications
- CSS Display Module Level 3: Defines the
orderproperty behavior within flex and grid containers.
- [CSS Display Module Level 3 - order property]WebsiteUrl
Formal Syntax
<integer>: Represents the ordinal group to be used by the item. Positive and negative integers are allowed.
Conclusion
The
order property in CSS is a valuable tool for controlling the visual order of elements within flex and grid containers. However, it’s important to consider its impact on accessibility. By minimizing visual reordering, maintaining a logical order, providing clear navigation, and using ARIA attributes, web developers can create more accessible and inclusive web experiences. This ensures that all users can enjoy and interact with the content effectively, promoting a more inclusive web.
Related Topics and Further Reading
The
order property is a powerful tool for web developers. To learn more, explore these topics and resources.
Related Topics
- Basic Concepts of Flexbox
- Learn the basics of flexbox, including containers, items, and axes.
- [Basic concepts of flexbox]WebsiteUrl
- Ordering Flex Items
- Dive deeper into the
orderproperty and how it controls the layout of flex items.
- [Ordering flex items]WebsiteUrl
- Dive deeper into the
- CSS Grid Layout and Accessibility
- Explore the relationship between CSS grid layout and accessibility.
- [CSS grid layout and accessibility]WebsiteUrl
- CSS Display Module
- Learn about the CSS display module, which includes the
orderproperty.
- [CSS display module]WebsiteUrl
- Learn about the CSS display module, which includes the
Further Reading
- Flexbox & the Keyboard Navigation Disconnect: This article discusses the challenges of using the
orderproperty and its impact on keyboard navigation.
- Source Order Matters: Adrian Roselli explains why source order is crucial for accessibility.
- Understanding WCAG: The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines provide explanations and success criteria for creating accessible web content.
- [Understanding WCAG]WebsiteUrl
By exploring these related topics and further reading, web developers can gain a deeper understanding of CSS properties and techniques. This knowledge will help ensure that their designs are not only visually appealing but also functional and inclusive for all users.
