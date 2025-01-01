Understanding CSS max-inline-size for Web Layouts

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The max-inline-size property in CSS is a useful tool for controlling the maximum width or height of an element depending on its writing mode. This property is great for keeping your layout consistent and preventing content overflow.

Baseline and Compatibility

The max-inline-size property has been well-supported since September 2021, making it a reliable choice for controlling element dimensions. It works smoothly across various browsers, ensuring your layout stays consistent regardless of the content or screen size.

Definition and Usage

The max-inline-size property sets the maximum size of an element along its inline direction, which can be either horizontal or vertical based on the writing mode. This property is crucial for controlling the maximum width or height of an element, ensuring a consistent layout and preventing content overflow.

Definition

  • Property Name: max-inline-size
  • Applies To: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Initial Value: none
  • Animatable: Yes, as a length, percentage, or calc() function

The max-inline-size property corresponds to either max-width or max-height, depending on the writing mode. If the writing mode is vertical (e.g., vertical-rl or vertical-lr), max-inline-size relates to the maximal height. Otherwise, it relates to the maximal width.

Syntax and Values

The max-inline-size property lets you specify the maximum size of an element along its inline direction using various values.

Syntax

max-inline-size: <length> | <percentage> | none | max-content | min-content | fit-content(<length-percentage>);
max-inline-size: inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Values

  • <length>: Sets a fixed length (e.g., px, em).
  • <percentage>: Sets a percentage of the containing block’s size.
  • none: No maximum size constraint.
  • max-content: Allows the element to expand to its maximum content size.
  • min-content: Constrains the element to its minimum content size.
  • fit-content: Resizes the element to fit its content within specified constraints.
  • anchor-size(<anchor-element>, <anchor-size>, <length-percentage>): Sets the size based on an anchor element.

Examples

Setting Maximum Inline Size in Pixels

<p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: yellow;
  block-size: 100%;
  max-inline-size: 200px;
}

Setting Maximum Inline Size Using Percentage

<div class="container">
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>
.container {
  width: 500px;
  background-color: lightblue;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: yellow;
  block-size: 100%;
  max-inline-size: 50%;
}

Using fit-content

<div class="container">
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>
.container {
  width: 500px;
  background-color: lightblue;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: yellow;
  block-size: 100%;
  max-inline-size: fit-content(20em);
}

Formal Definition

The max-inline-size property sets the maximum size of an element along its inline direction, which can be horizontal or vertical based on the writing mode. This property is crucial for controlling layout consistency and preventing content overflow.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: none

Applies To

  • Applies To: All elements

Inherited

  • Inherited: No

Percentages

  • Percentages: Refer to the inline size of the containing block.

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: Same as max-width and max-height.

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Length, percentage, or calc() function.

Formal Syntax

max-inline-size = <'max-width'>


<'max-width'> =
  none |
  <length-percentage> |
  min-content |
  max-content |
  fit-content( <length-percentage> ) |
  <calc-size()> |
  <anchor-size()>


<length-percentage> =
  <length> |
  <percentage>


<calc-size()> =
  calc-size( <calc-size-basis>, <calc-sum> )


<anchor-size()> =
  anchor-size( [ <anchor-element> || <anchor-size> ], <length-percentage>? )


<calc-size-basis> =
  <intrinsic-size-keyword> |
  <calc-size()> |
  any |
  <calc-sum>


<calc-sum> =
  <calc-product> [ [ '+' | '-' ] <calc-product> ]*


<anchor-element> =
  <dashed-ident>


<anchor-size> =
  width |
  height |
  block |
  inline |
  self-block |
  self-inline


<calc-product> =
  <calc-value> [ [ '*' | '/' ] <calc-value> ]*


<calc-value> =
  <number> |
  <dimension> |
  <percentage> |
  <calc-keyword> |
  ( <calc-sum> )


<calc-keyword> =
  e |
  pi |
  infinity |
  -infinity |
  NaN

Browser Compatibility

The max-inline-size property is well-supported across major browsers:

  • Firefox: Supported since version 41.
  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 57.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Opera: Supported since version 44.
  • Safari: Supported since version 12.1.
  • max-width
  • max-height
  • writing-mode

Specifications

The max-inline-size property is defined in several CSS specifications:

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1

This specification introduces logical properties and values that are independent of the writing mode, making it easier to create flexible layouts.

  • Specification: [CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1]WebsiteUrl

CSS Box Sizing Module Level 4

This module defines sizing properties, including max-inline-size, which controls the size of elements.

  • Specification: [CSS Box Sizing Module Level 4]WebsiteUrl

Conclusion

The max-inline-size property is a powerful tool for controlling the maximum size of elements based on their writing mode. By understanding its syntax, values, and usage, you can effectively use this property to create consistent and visually appealing layouts. Happy coding!

