CSS mask-position Precise Mask Image Control
Use keywords like 'top', 'bottom', 'left', 'right', 'center' or numerical values like percentages or lengths.
Enhance your web designs with flexible and dynamic positioning.
Introduction
The
mask-position CSS property allows you to control where mask images are placed. It’s a great tool for web developers, introduced in December 2023, and works well with modern devices and browsers.
With
mask-position, you can align masks to specific edges or use percentages for more dynamic positioning. This property helps you create unique designs by controlling mask images easily.
Specification
The
mask-position property is part of the CSS Masking Module Level 1. This module helps you create complex visual effects by defining how mask images interact with elements on a web page.
You can find the specification for
mask-position in the CSS Masking Module Level 1. Understanding this specification is important for using masking effectively in your projects.
Syntax
The
mask-position property uses various values for flexible control over mask image positioning. Here’s the basic syntax:
Keyword Values
You can use predefined keywords:
Numerical Values
You can also use numerical values:
Multiple Values
To apply multiple positions, separate them with commas:
Global Values
Global values provide additional control:
Values
The
mask-position property supports various values to specify the position of mask images.
<position>
The
<position> value represents a 2D position. It can be keywords or numerical values.
- Keywords:
top,
bottom,
left,
right,
center
- Numerical Values: Percentages (
25%,
75%) or lengths (
0px,
10em)
Multiple Values
You can specify multiple positions by separating them with commas:
Global Values
Global values include:
inherit: Inherits from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
0% 0%).
revert: Reverts to the user agent’s default.
revert-layer: Reverts to the value for that layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
Formal Definition
The
mask-position property is formally defined by its initial value, applicable elements, inheritance behavior, and how percentages and computed values are handled.
Initial Value
The initial value is
0% 0%, positioning the mask image at the top-left corner.
Applies To
Applies to all elements, except
<defs> in SVG.
Inherited
Not inherited.
Percentages
Percentages refer to the mask painting area minus the mask layer image size.
Computed Value
Consists of two keywords and two offsets, given as absolute lengths or percentages.
Animation Type
The animation type is a repeatable list.
Formal Syntax
Examples
Using Keyword Values
Using Numerical Values
Using Multiple Values
Browser Compatibility
The
mask-position property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Chrome: Supported from version 1.
- Safari: Supported from version 15.4.
- Edge: Supported from version 79.
- Firefox: Supported from version 53.
- Opera: Supported from version 15.
- Internet Explorer: Not supported.
Test your pages in multiple browsers and devices to ensure compatibility. Use feature detection techniques to provide fallback solutions for unsupported browsers.
