CSS Mask-Image Enhance Designs with Image Masks

Introduction

The mask-image property in CSS allows you to use an image as a mask layer for an element. This controls which parts of the element are visible based on the image’s transparency. It’s a powerful tool for creating intricate designs and effects, making it valuable for web developers and designers.

Since December 2023, mask-image is fully supported across the latest devices and browsers. However, older ones might not support it, so always check compatibility.

By default, mask-image uses the alpha channel of the mask image to determine visibility. You can control this with the mask-mode property.

Compatibility

The mask-image property is widely supported across modern browsers. Since December 2023, it works reliably on the latest versions. However, older devices and browsers might not support it, so always test your website thoroughly.

For detailed compatibility info, check the online compatibility tables. These tables show which browsers and versions support this feature, helping you make informed decisions.

If you find any issues or have feedback about compatibility, report it through the appropriate channels to help improve support.

Syntax

The mask-image property lets you set an image as a mask layer for an element. Here’s the basic syntax:

Basic Syntax

/* Keyword value */ mask-image: none; /* URL value */ mask-image: url(masks .svg#mask1 ); /* Image values */ mask-image: linear-gradient(rgb(0 0 0 / 100%), transparent ); mask-image: image(url(mask .png ), skyblue ); /* Multiple values */ mask-image: image(url(mask .png ), skyblue ), linear-gradient(rgb(0 0 0 / 100%), transparent ); /* Global values */ mask-image: inherit; mask-image: initial; mask-image: revert; mask-image: revert-layer; mask-image: unset;

Explanation of Values

none : Removes any mask, making the element fully visible.

: Removes any mask, making the element fully visible. <mask-source> : A URL reference to a mask or a CSS image. Only HTTP and HTTPS images are accepted due to CORS policy.

: A URL reference to a mask or a CSS image. Only HTTP and HTTPS images are accepted due to CORS policy. <image> : An image value like a URL or a gradient.

Notes

To test URL image sources locally, set up a local server. Images served using file:// protocol are not accepted.

protocol are not accepted. If the mask image is empty, fails to download, is in an unsupported format, or doesn’t exist, it will be treated as a transparent black image layer.

Values

The mask-image property supports various values for customizing the mask layer. Here are the main ones:

none

Removes any mask, making the element fully visible.

mask-image: none;

<mask-source>

A URL reference to a mask or a CSS image. Only HTTP and HTTPS images are accepted.

mask-image: url(masks .svg#mask1 );

Note: Images served locally using file:// protocol are not accepted. Set up a local server to test.

<image>

Any image type supported by CSS, including URLs and gradients.

mask-image: linear-gradient(rgb(0 0 0 / 100%), transparent ); mask-image: image(url(mask .png ), skyblue );

Multiple Values

Specify multiple mask images by separating them with commas.

mask-image: image(url(mask .png ), skyblue ), linear-gradient(rgb(0 0 0 / 100%), transparent );

Global Values

Supports global values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

mask-image: inherit; mask-image: initial; mask-image: revert; mask-image: revert-layer; mask-image: unset;

Special Cases

The mask will be treated as a transparent black image layer if:

The mask image is empty.

The mask image fails to download.

The mask image format is not supported.

The mask image doesn’t exist.

The mask value doesn’t point to a valid mask image.

Formal Definition

The mask-image property specifies the image used as a mask layer for an element. Here’s what you need to know:

Initial Value

The initial value is none , meaning no mask is applied by default.

mask-image: none;

Applies To

Applies to all elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements, excluding <defs> and all graphics elements.

Inherited

Not inherited. Mask settings for an element won’t apply to its child elements unless explicitly specified.

Computed Value

The computed value is the specified value, with any URLs made absolute.

Animation Type

Animated using discrete animation. Changes to mask-image will switch abruptly.

Formal Syntax

mask-image = <mask-reference># <mask-reference> = none | <image> | <mask-source> <image> = <url> | <gradient> <mask-source> = <url> <url> = url(<string> <url-modifier>* ) | < url-token> <src> = src(<string> <url-modifier>* )

Example

< div class = " masked " ></ div >

.masked { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-size : 100 % ; background : red ; mask-image : url ( star.svg ), radial-gradient ( transparent 50 % , black ); }

In this example, .masked uses both a URL ( star.svg ) and a radial gradient as masks. The mask-repeat and mask-size properties control the repetition and size of the mask image.

Examples

Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use the mask-image property.

Setting a Mask Image with a URL

Use an SVG image as a mask for a div element. The transparency of the SVG image determines which parts of the div are visible.

Setting a Mask Image with a Gradient

Apply a linear gradient mask to a div element.

HTML

< div class = " gradient-masked " ></ div >

CSS

.gradient-masked { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background-color : blue ; mask-image : linear-gradient ( to right , black , transparent ); mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-size : contain ; }

Setting Multiple Mask Images

Apply multiple mask images to an element by separating them with commas.

HTML

< div class = " multiple-masks " ></ div >

CSS

.multiple-masks { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background-color : green ; mask-image : url ( circle.svg ), linear-gradient ( to bottom , black , transparent ); mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-size : contain ; }

Setting a Mask Image with a URL

HTML

< div class = " masked " ></ div >

CSS

.masked { width : 200 px ; height : 200 px ; background-color : red ; mask-image : url ( star.svg ); mask-repeat : no-repeat ; mask-size : contain ; }

In this example, mask-image uses star.svg as a mask. The mask-repeat property ensures the mask image doesn’t repeat, and mask-size adjusts the size to fit within the div .

Specifications

The mask-image property is defined by the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This module introduces properties and values for creating complex masking effects in web design.

Specification Details

Specification Name : CSS Masking Module Level 1

: CSS Masking Module Level 1 Property : mask-image

: Documentation: [CSS Masking Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl

Overview

The CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification defines how masking properties, including mask-image , enable advanced visual effects.

Key Features

Mask Sources : Define how different mask sources like URLs and gradients can be used with mask-image .

: Define how different mask sources like URLs and gradients can be used with . Mask Modes : The mask-mode property allows further control over how the mask image is applied.

: The property allows further control over how the mask image is applied. Compatibility and Behavior: Outlines the expected behavior of mask-image across different browsers and devices.

Importance for Web Developers

Understanding the specifications of mask-image is crucial for creating visually appealing and interactive web designs. The CSS Masking Module Level 1 is a comprehensive guide on using masking properties effectively.

[CSS Masking Module Level 1 Specification]WebsiteUrl

[MDN Web Docs on CSS Masking]WebsiteUrl

These resources provide detailed information on mask-image and the CSS Masking Module Level 1.

Browser Compatibility

The mask-image property in CSS is widely supported by modern browsers, but it’s important to know the details to ensure your designs work across different platforms. Here’s a quick overview:

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Supported since version 1.

: Supported since version 1. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 79.

: Supported since version 79. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 53.

: Supported since version 53. Opera : Supported since version 15.

: Supported since version 15. Safari: Supported since version 15.4.

Compatibility Notes

Older Browsers : The mask-image property might not work correctly in older versions of these browsers. Always test your designs thoroughly.

: The property might not work correctly in older versions of these browsers. Always test your designs thoroughly. Fallbacks : Consider providing fallback styles for browsers that don’t support mask-image . This can include simpler CSS properties or JavaScript solutions.

: Consider providing fallback styles for browsers that don’t support . This can include simpler CSS properties or JavaScript solutions. Cross-Browser Testing: Use cross-browser testing tools to check how your designs appear and function in different browsers and devices.

Compatibility Tables

For detailed compatibility information, check out the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables. These tables provide specific information about which browsers and versions support the mask-image property.

Reporting Compatibility Issues

If you encounter any compatibility issues, report them through the appropriate channels. This helps improve the feature’s support across different platforms.

FAQs

What is the mask-image property in CSS?

The mask-image property in CSS is used to define an image as a mask for an element, controlling which parts of the element are visible based on the image’s transparency or alpha channel.

How do you create a mask using mask-image ?

To create a mask, specify an image in the mask-image property, like so: mask-image: url('mask.png'); . The transparency of the image will dictate which parts of the element are visible.

Can mask-image use gradients?

Yes, mask-image can use CSS gradients to create a mask effect. For example, mask-image: linear-gradient(to right, black, transparent); will mask the element with a gradient transitioning from fully opaque to fully transparent.

What is the difference between mask-image and clip-path ?

The mask-image property uses images or gradients to control visibility, allowing for complex shapes and soft edges. clip-path , on the other hand, uses geometric shapes (like circles or polygons) to clip the content, often resulting in sharper edges.

Are there limitations to using mask-image in CSS?