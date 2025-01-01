- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Mask-Composite Powerful Compositing Tool
Use add, subtract, intersect, and exclude options to create complex visual effects.
The
mask-composite CSS Property
The
mask-composite CSS property allows you to combine multiple mask layers by specifying how they should interact with each other. You can add, subtract, intersect, or exclude layers to create complex visual effects.
Baseline 2023
As of December 2023, the
mask-composite CSS property is supported across the latest devices and browser versions. Always test it in your target environments to ensure compatibility.
Description
The
mask-composite property lets you define how multiple mask layers interact. It uses keyword values like
add,
subtract,
intersect, and
exclude, each representing a different compositing operation. Global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset provide general control over the property’s behavior.
Syntax
Here’s how to use the
mask-composite property:
Values
add: The source is placed over the destination.
subtract: The source is placed where it falls outside of the destination.
intersect: The parts of the source that overlap the destination replace the destination.
exclude: The non-overlapping regions of the source and destination are combined.
inherit: Inherits the value from its parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to its parent element’s specified value if it is inheritable.
revert-layer: Resets the property to its parent layer’s value.
unset: Resets the property to its initial value if it is not inheritable, or to its inherited value if it is inheritable.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
add
- Applies To: All elements in HTML, and container elements in SVG (excluding
<defs>and graphics elements).
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: Same as the specified value.
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
Adding Mask Layers
Overlay the current mask layer on top of the layers below it using the
add keyword.
Subtracting Mask Layers
Subtract the area of the current mask layer from the layers below it using the
subtract keyword.
Intersecting Mask Layers
Ensure that only the overlapping areas of the mask layers are visible using the
intersect keyword.
Excluding Mask Layers
Combine the non-overlapping regions of the mask layers using the
exclude keyword.
Specifications
The
mask-composite property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This module outlines the behavior and usage of masking properties in CSS, ensuring consistency across different browsers and platforms.
Specification:
Browser Compatibility
Here’s a quick summary of the browser compatibility for the
mask-composite property:
- Firefox: Supported in Firefox 53 and later.
- Safari: Supported in Safari 15.4 and later.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information on browser compatibility, check out the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables.
See Also
To learn more about CSS masking and compositing, these resources can help:
- Clipping and Masking in CSS: An in-depth guide on CSS clipping and masking techniques. WebsiteUrl
- CSS Masking Module Level 1: The official specification for CSS masking, with detailed information on how masking properties work. WebsiteUrl
- CSS
mask-imageProperty: Learn how to apply custom images as masks using the
mask-imageproperty. WebsiteUrl
- CSS
mask-clipProperty: Understand how to control the clipping area of a mask using the
mask-clipproperty. WebsiteUrl
- CSS
mask-originProperty: Discover how to set the positioning area of a mask image using the
mask-originproperty. WebsiteUrl
These resources will help you create more advanced and visually appealing web designs using CSS masking and compositing.
พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.