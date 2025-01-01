CSS margin-block-end Flexible Margin Management

Introduction

The margin-block-end CSS property sets the logical block end margin of an element, adapting to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. It’s widely supported across devices and browsers since September 2021, making it a reliable tool for creating flexible and responsive layouts.

Baseline and Compatibility

The margin-block-end property is well-supported and works across many devices and browsers since September 2021. This makes it a reliable choice for developers and designers.

Description

The margin-block-end CSS property sets the logical block end margin of an element, which adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This property is particularly useful for multilingual websites or applications with varying text directions.

Syntax

margin-block-end: <length> | auto | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Length Values

Absolute Lengths (e.g., 10px ) : Fixed units.

: Fixed units. Relative Lengths (e.g., 1em , 5% ): Relative to other elements or the viewport.

Keyword Values

auto : Automatically calculated by the browser.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the margin from the parent element.

: Inherits the margin from the parent element. initial : Resets to the default value.

: Resets to the default value. revert : Resets to the user agent’s default value.

: Resets to the user agent’s default value. revert-layer : Resets to the value specified in the next outer layer.

: Resets to the value specified in the next outer layer. unset : Resets to its natural value.

Formal Definition

The margin-block-end property defines the logical block end margin of an element, adapting to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation.

Initial Value

Initial Value: 0

Applies To

Applies To: All elements.

Inherited

Inherited: No

Percentages

Percentages: Depends on the layout model.

Computed Value

Computed Value: If specified as a length, the corresponding absolute length is used. If specified as a percentage, the specified value is used. Otherwise, the value is auto .

Animation Type

Animation Type: A length (interpolated as real, floating-point numbers).

Formal Syntax

margin-block-end = <length-percentage> | auto | <anchor-size( ) > < length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage> <anchor-size( ) > = anchor-size( [ <anchor-element>, <anchor-size> ], <length-percentage>? ) < anchor-element> = <dashed-ident> <anchor-size> = width | height | block | inline | self-block | self-inline

Examples

Here are some practical examples to illustrate the use of the margin-block-end property in CSS.

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { margin-block-end : 20 px ; background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Description: Sets a bottom margin of 20px for the paragraph.

Vertical Writing Mode

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; margin-block-end : 20 px ; background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Description: Sets a bottom margin of 20px for the paragraph, adapting to vertical text orientation.

Auto Margin

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Auto margin example</ p > </ div >

div { background-color : lightblue ; width : 150 px ; height : 150 px ; } .exampleText { margin-block-end : auto ; background-color : #00ccff ; }

Description: Automatically calculates the margin size based on the element’s context.

Inherited Margin

< div class = " parent " > < div class = " child " >Inherited margin example</ div > </ div >

.parent { margin-block-end : 30 px ; background-color : lightgreen ; width : 150 px ; height : 150 px ; } .child { margin-block-end : inherit ; background-color : #90ee90 ; }

Description: The child element inherits the margin-block-end value from its parent element.

Specifications

The margin-block-end property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification.

Browser Compatibility

The margin-block-end property is widely supported across modern browsers.

Google Chrome : 87+

: 87+ Edge : 87+

: 87+ Firefox : 41+

: 41+ Opera : 73+

: 73+ Safari: 12.1+

Related Properties

These properties work together to manage margins in complex layouts. They are mapped to the physical margin properties:

Conclusion