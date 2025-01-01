CSS line-height A Guide to Text Spacing

Introduction to CSS line-height

The CSS line-height property is essential in web design. It sets the height of a line box in horizontal writing modes and the width in vertical writing modes. This property helps adjust the space between lines of text, making your content more readable and visually appealing.

Understanding line-height in Horizontal Writing Modes

In horizontal writing modes, the CSS line-height property is crucial for determining the space between lines of text. This spacing impacts readability and the overall appearance of your web content.

For block-level elements, like paragraphs ( <p> ) and divs ( <div> ), the line-height property sets the preferred height of line boxes within the element. This ensures consistent and readable text across different sections of your web page.

For non-replaced inline elements, like spans ( <span> ) and emphasized text ( <em> ), the line-height property specifies the height used to calculate the line box height. This helps maintain a consistent vertical rhythm, making the text easier to read and the layout more visually appealing.

Vertical Writing Modes and line-height

In vertical writing modes, the CSS line-height property determines the width of the line box instead of the height. This is important for languages that use vertical text orientation, such as Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

When working with vertical writing modes, the line-height property can be used to adjust the space between vertical lines of text. This ensures that the text remains readable and aesthetically pleasing, even when the writing direction changes.

To apply vertical writing modes, you can use the writing-mode property in CSS. For example, setting writing-mode: vertical-rl; changes the text orientation to vertical, reading from right to left. In this context, the line-height property will control the horizontal spacing between the lines of text.

Example

< div class = " haiku " > 古池や蛙飛び込む水の音< br /> ふるいけやかわずとびこむみずのおと< br /> 富士の風や扇にのせて江戸土産< br /> ふじのかぜやおうぎにのせてえどみやげ< br /> </ div > < div class = " haiku wide " > 古池や蛙飛び込む水の音< br /> ふるいけやかわずとびこむみずのおと< br /> 富士の風や扇にのせて江戸土産< br /> ふじのかぜやおうぎにのせてえどみやげ< br /> </ div >

.haiku { border : 1 px solid ; margin-bottom : 1 rem ; padding : 0.5 rem ; background-color : wheat ; writing-mode : vertical-rl ; } .wide { line-height : 2 ; }

Syntax and Values of line-height

The CSS line-height property can be specified using various values, each serving different purposes and providing flexibility in web design.

Syntax

line-height: normal | <number> | <length> | <percentage> | initial | inherit;

Values

normal Description: Represents the default line height of the element, which is typically around 1.2 times the font size, depending on the element’s font-family .

Represents the default line height of the element, which is typically around 1.2 times the font size, depending on the element’s . Example: line-height: normal; <number> (unitless) Description: A unitless number multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This is often the preferred way to set line-height as it avoids unexpected results due to inheritance.

A unitless number multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This is often the preferred way to set as it avoids unexpected results due to inheritance. Example: line-height: 1.5; <length> Description: Specifies a fixed line height using a length unit, such as px , em , rem , etc. This can sometimes produce unexpected results, especially when the font size changes.

Specifies a fixed line height using a length unit, such as , , , etc. This can sometimes produce unexpected results, especially when the font size changes. Example: line-height: 20px; <percentage> Description: Sets the line height as a percentage of the element’s font size. The computed value is the percentage multiplied by the element’s computed font size.

Sets the line height as a percentage of the element’s font size. The computed value is the percentage multiplied by the element’s computed font size. Example: line-height: 150%; initial Description: Sets the line-height property to its default value.

Sets the property to its default value. Example: line-height: initial; inherit Description: Inherits the line-height value from the parent element.

Inherits the value from the parent element. Example: line-height: inherit;

Example

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS line-height Property</ title > < style > .normal { line-height : normal ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; } .unitless { line-height : 1.5 ; background : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; } .length { line-height : 20 px ; background : lightgreen ; padding : 10 px ; } .percentage { line-height : 150 % ; background : lightgoldenrodyellow ; padding : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS line-height Property</ h1 > < div class = " normal " > This div has line-height: normal; </ div > < div class = " unitless " > This div has line-height: 1.5; </ div > < div class = " length " > This div has line-height: 20px; </ div > < div class = " percentage " > This div has line-height: 150%; </ div > </ body > </ html >

Using Unitless Numbers for line-height

Using unitless numbers for the CSS line-height property is often the preferred method among web developers and designers. This approach involves specifying a number without any units, which is then multiplied by the element’s font size to determine the line height. This method offers several benefits, making it a popular choice for setting line heights.

Advantages of Using Unitless Numbers

Scalability: Unitless numbers ensure that the line height scales proportionally with the font size. This means that if the font size changes, the line height will automatically adjust to maintain consistent spacing. Consistency: This method avoids inheritance issues that can arise with length or percentage values. For example, if a parent element has a different font size, using a unitless number ensures that the line height remains consistent across child elements. Simplicity: Specifying a unitless number is straightforward and easy to understand. It simplifies the CSS code and makes it more maintainable.

Syntax

line-height: <number>;

Example

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS line-height Property</ title > < style > .unitless { line-height : 1.5 ; background : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS line-height Property</ h1 > < div class = " unitless " > This div has line-height: 1.5;< br > The line height is 1.5 times the font size. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Best Practices

Minimum Value for Accessibility: For main paragraph content, it is recommended to use a minimum value of 1.5 for the line-height property. This helps people experiencing low vision conditions, as well as those with cognitive concerns like dyslexia.

Avoiding Inheritance Issues: Using unitless numbers helps avoid unexpected results due to inheritance. This ensures that the line height remains consistent even when the font size changes in different contexts.



Length Values for line-height

Using length values for the CSS line-height property is another method to control the spacing between lines of text. Length values specify a fixed line height using units such as pixels ( px ), ems ( em ), or rems ( rem ). This approach can be useful in certain scenarios, but it also comes with some considerations.

Syntax

line-height: <length>;

Common Units

Pixels ( px ): Specifies the line height in pixels.

Example: line-height: 20px; Ems ( em ): Specifies the line height relative to the font size of the element.

Example: line-height: 1.5em; Rems ( rem ): Specifies the line height relative to the font size of the root element (usually the html element).

element). Example: line-height: 1.5rem;

Example

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS line-height Property</ title > < style > .pixels { line-height : 20 px ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } .ems { line-height : 1.5 em ; background : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } .rems { line-height : 1.5 rem ; background : lightgreen ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS line-height Property</ h1 > < div class = " pixels " > This div has line-height: 20px;< br > The line height is fixed at 20 pixels. </ div > < div class = " ems " > This div has line-height: 1.5em;< br > The line height is 1.5 times the font size of the element. </ div > < div class = " rems " > This div has line-height: 1.5rem;< br > The line height is 1.5 times the font size of the root element. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Considerations

Fixed Line Height: Using pixels ( px ) sets a fixed line height, which can be useful for specific designs but may not scale well with different font sizes.

Relative to Font Size: Using ems ( em ) or rems ( rem ) allows the line height to scale with the font size, providing more flexibility and ensuring better readability across different devices and screen sizes.



Examples of line-height Usage

Understanding how to use the CSS line-height property is crucial for creating readable and visually appealing web content. Here are some practical examples to help you get started.

Basic Example

This example shows how to set the line-height property using different values: a unitless number, a length, and a percentage. All three methods achieve the same resultant line height.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Basic line-height Example</ title > < style > .unitless { line-height : 1.5 ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } .length { line-height : 24 px ; background : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } .percentage { line-height : 150 % ; background : lightgoldenrodyellow ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Basic line-height Example</ h1 > < div class = " unitless " > This div has line-height: 1.5;< br > The line height is 1.5 times the font size. </ div > < div class = " length " > This div has line-height: 24px;< br > The line height is set to 24 pixels. </ div > < div class = " percentage " > This div has line-height: 150%;< br > The line height is 150% of the font size. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example with Accessibility Considerations

For improved readability, especially for users with visual impairments or cognitive concerns, it’s recommended to use a minimum line-height of 1.5 for main paragraph content.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Accessible line-height Example</ title > < style > .accessible { line-height : 1.5 ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Accessible line-height Example</ h1 > < div class = " accessible " > This div has line-height: 1.5;< br > The line height is 1.5 times the font size, ensuring enhanced readability. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example with Percentage Values

Percentage values for line-height can be useful for maintaining consistent spacing as the font size changes.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Percentage line-height Example</ title > < style > .percentage { line-height : 150 % ; background : lightgoldenrodyellow ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Percentage line-height Example</ h1 > < div class = " percentage " > This div has line-height: 150%;< br > The line height is 150% of the font size. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Example with Inheritance

The line-height property is inherited from the parent element. This example demonstrates how inheritance works.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Inheritance line-height Example</ title > < style > .parent { line-height : 1.5 ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } .child { background : lightcoral ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 16 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Inheritance line-height Example</ h1 > < div class = " parent " > This is the parent div with line-height: 1.5;< br > < div class = " child " > This is the child div, inheriting the line-height from the parent. </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Best Practices

Consistency: Maintain consistent line-height values across your web pages for a uniform reading experience.

Accessibility: Use a minimum line-height of 1.5 for main paragraph content to enhance readability.

Testing: Always test your layout across different devices and screen sizes to ensure the line-height remains appropriate and readable.



Additional Resources and Related Properties

Learning more about the CSS line-height property and related properties can help you create well-structured, readable, and visually appealing web pages. Here are some helpful resources and related CSS properties to explore.

Additional Resources

MDN Web Docs: Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) offers detailed documentation on the line-height property, including examples and browser compatibility info.

property, including examples and browser compatibility info. MDN Web Docs: line-height W3C Understanding WCAG 2.1: The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) provide recommendations for making web content accessible, including guidelines on visual presentation like line-height .

. W3C Understanding WCAG 2.1 CSS Tricks: CSS Tricks has articles, tutorials, and tips on using CSS properties effectively, including the line-height property.

property. CSS Tricks: line-height

Related Properties

font : The font shorthand property lets you set multiple font-related properties in one declaration, including line-height . p { font : 16 px / 1.5 Arial , sans-serif ; } font-size : The font-size property sets the font size and is often used with line-height to control text spacing. h1 { font-size : 2 em ; line-height : 1.2 ; } letter-spacing : The letter-spacing property adjusts the space between characters and can be used with line-height for better text appearance. p { line-height : 1.5 ; letter-spacing : 0.5 px ; } word-spacing : The word-spacing property adjusts the space between words and can be combined with line-height for a balanced layout. p { line-height : 1.5 ; word-spacing : 2 px ; }

Example of Related Properties

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS line-height Property</ title > < style > .example { font : 16 px / 1.5 Arial , sans-serif ; letter-spacing : 0.5 px ; word-spacing : 2 px ; background : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >CSS line-height Property</ h1 > < div class = " example " > This div uses the font shorthand with line-height: 1.5, letter-spacing: 0.5px, and word-spacing: 2px; </ div > </ body > </ html >

In this example, the example class uses the font shorthand to set the font size and line height, along with letter-spacing and word-spacing to adjust character and word spacing. This creates a well-structured and visually appealing layout.